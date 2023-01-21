ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:51 p.m. EST

Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. Renner said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton plow while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe. In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed appreciation for support and added that “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and also plays Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” movies, among other roles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
KLST/KSAN

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy