Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
msn.com
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The Biden administration has shipped more than a half billion U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority without verifying that the organization isn’t funding terrorism, according to a federal lawsuit. The plaintiffs include victims of terrorism and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and is being led by America First Legal...
Washington Examiner
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
A stock market crash and a Great-Depression-style economy are among the boldest forecasts for 2023.
Happy new year, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Some congratulations are in order: You've officially emerged from the strange, gooey week in between Christmas and January 1st when nothing gets accomplished. Bravo. Now it's full speed ahead into 2023 — and the first Opening Bell newsletter of the year...
Trump tells Republicans to leave Medicare and Social Security cuts out of negotiations as the debt ceiling showdown heats up
"Do not cut the benefits our seniors worked for and paid for their entire lives," Trump said as negotiations for raising the debt limit are underway.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:51 p.m. EST
Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. Renner said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton plow while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe. In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed appreciation for support and added that “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and also plays Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” movies, among other roles.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon Has Bold Prediction for What Fed Will Do With Interest Rates
Head of largest U.S. bank sees challenges for the economy and financial regulators.
White House tells House Republicans probing Biden documents that it will cooperate with 'legitimate oversight'
WASHINGTON — The White House Counsel's Office said it is reviewing recent requests from a GOP committee chair related to President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents and signaled it plans to cooperate to an extent. In a letter sent to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and...
Elizabeth Warren says Republicans are 'running a con game' with the debt ceiling, and repealing Trump's tax breaks for the wealthy should come first
Warren said in a Boston Globe op-ed Republicans don't really care about the national debt; they just want to keep giving the rich tax breaks.
Mark Levin calls for the Constitution to be amended in order to reform the legal system: 'Complete overhaul'
Fox News host Mark Levin explains why the House GOP needs to change up the country's legal and judicial system in his monologue on 'Life Liberty & Levin.
How the White House plans to target 18 House Republicans from districts Biden won
In parts of the West Wing and Capitol Hill, they're known as "The 18" -- the 18 House Republicans elected in districts where voters supported President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. His aides are putting together plans to squeeze and shame them in the hopes of peeling off a few key votes over the next two years.
'You don't need an AR-15': A look at some of Biden's most inaccurate remarks about firearms and 2A supporters
Joe Biden's tenure in the White House has been marked by a consistent tone surrounding the Second Amendment and firearms, a tone he used even before he became president.
A federal court holds Trump accountable for his abuse of the law: Here's why that matters
Yes, Virginia, amid the clouds over Washington, D.C., silver linings sometimes do appear. One shone through brightly last Thursday. A federal court held former President Donald Trump to account — serious account — for filing legally frivolous "revenge" lawsuits and congenitally abusing the judicial system. True, silver linings...
At least 196 members of the new Congress took cash from FTX & Bankman-Fried, many of them were just sworn in last week
Out of 535 new Congress members, there are at least 196 members who allegedly took money from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior executives at FTX. At least 196 of the newly elected members of Congress are suspected of receiving financial support from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior FTX executives, according to a report.
Comments / 0