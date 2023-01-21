ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptopotato.com

IMF Recommends 5-Point Crypto Regulation Scheme

The International Monetary Fund issued a five-point cryptocurrency recommendation scheme. As global influencers rubbed elbows at Davos, the IMF issued recommendations for crypto to global regulators. Depending on who you ask, crypto regulation could hurt the industry or open up vast new markets for normie investors. In a note published...
theblock.co

Securities and Exchange Commission’s ‘regulation by enforcement’ is stalling crypto, Grayscale CEO says in WSJ

Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein said the Securities and Exchange Commission’s “regulation by enforcement” approach is preventing bitcoin from advancing in the U.S. Grayscale Investments shares a parent company with Gemini, the crypto lender that recently filed for bankruptcy protection. Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein bashed the...
CoinTelegraph

SEC commissioner reminds of ‘the point of crypto’ as market aims for recovery

Hester Peirce, a commissioner on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), says that after a terrible year, industry players need to remember what crypto is really about. In a speech at the Digital Assets at Duke conference, Peirce laid down some lessons to be learned from the issues that the crypto industry had to face last year. According to the commissioner, 2022 was a “terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year” for both the crypto space and regulators. However, Peirce believed there are valuable takeaways from the series of problems that arose last year. She explained:
crypto-academy.org

More Crypto Regulation to Come in EU

As per Reuter’s report, more crypto regulation may come into the EU in accordance with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rules. On Tuesday, EU legislators will cast their ballots on a bill that incorporates stricter regulations for cryptocurrencies and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) risks for financial institutions. The bill, which is being proposed by the European Parliament’s economic affairs committee, is based on the remaining elements of Basel III, a global agreement that necessitates banks to hold more capital to endure market shocks without depending on taxpayer support.
dailyhodl.com

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift

A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
cryptogazette.com

The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets

More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

cryptoslate.com

Differentiating Bitcoin from the rest of the crypto market: Part 1

Initially, the term “crypto asset” meant bitcoin and nothing else. However, the sector has experienced massive expansion by creating thousands of alternative crypto assets and tokens over the past decade. And while all of this activity was made possible by the Bitcoin network’s seminal use of blockchain technology, the reality is the intended utility of bitcoin is quite different from basically every other crypto use case.
CoinTelegraph

Is “The Howey Test” outdated? Modernizing regulations for the digital age

The rate and reach of cryptocurrency adoption in recent years signals the dire need for modern regulations that simultaneously safeguards investors and enables innovation to flourish. As it stands, most crypto tokens fall within a regulatory gray area as they don’t fit within the confines of the traditional financial system — so why should they fall prey to inapplicable, outdated rules?

