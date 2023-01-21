ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail

If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
Android Police

How to send a secure email in Gmail

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Gmail is an excellent email tool that is used by millions. Its intuitive interface and plentiful integrations with other Google services make communicating between friends, family, and coworkers much easier. However, Gmail remains an imperfect solution when it comes to security, which means you might be interested in sending a secure email through the service.
makeuseof.com

10 Things You Can Do With Power Management Commands in Terminal

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Power management commands are vital for fine-tuning your Mac's power options. And they have become even more significant since macOS Ventura's System Settings took out many energy-saving settings that Monterey and older versions had.
makeuseof.com

You Don't Trust Open-Source Software? 6 Reasons Why You Should

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You might feel hesitant to use free and open-source software, especially since so much of the code comes from volunteers. In most areas of our lives, having a product come from a reputable company is a plus. It’s how you trust that something is well-made.
makeuseof.com

How to Add a New Contact on Telegram

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Telegram has paved its way among users as a freemium app for communication. It allows people to connect through phone numbers and usernames. You can add...
brytfmonline.com

Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!

If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
makeuseof.com

How to Switch Your Windows PC From a Microsoft Account to a Local Account

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using your computer with a Microsoft account is one of the best ways to enhance the Windows user experience. For example, it allows you to sync settings and preferences across Windows devices, download restricted apps from the Microsoft Store, and use One Drive for cloud storage on your PC.
Phone Arena

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones

Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
CNET

Blur Your House on Google Maps Right Now. Here's Why

In the '90s, my parents would use those Thomas Guides street maps to get us around Los Angeles and neighboring cities. As my dad would drive, my mom would sit in the passenger seat and flip through the spiral-bound book, shouting out where we should turn to reach our destination.
thenewscrypto.com

Elon Musk Announces New Blue Subscription With Zero Ads

Verified users get 50% less ads than non-verified individuals on Twitter Blue as of now. Analysts estimate that they will be anywhere between $15 and $16. Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter last year, said on Saturday that the microblogging service will soon begin offering a new, higher-cost, Blue membership that would do away with adverts. Though this feature has not yet been released. Verified users get 50% less ads than non-verified individuals on Twitter Blue, which costs $7.99 per month.
makeuseof.com

Why Did Polygon Hard Fork Its Blockchain?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Ethereum sidechain, Polygon, completed a network hard fork on January 17th, 2023, effectively resulting in a new Polygon blockchain. The hard fork was to fix some serious issues with the old chain. Before we go into the main issues that Polygon tried to solve, we will explain what a hard fork is so you can better understand how the upgrade affects the Polygon blockchain.
makeuseof.com

How to Open a Pull Request on GitHub

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A pull request (PR) is a GitHub feature that allows you to propose changes to a repository to which you do not have write access. The repository maintainers can review these changes and, if they choose, merge them into the original repository.
makeuseof.com

M2 Mac mini vs. M2 Pro Mac mini: Which Is Right for You?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Word on the street is that Apple's 2023 Mac mini models with the M2 and M2 Pro chips are quite the catch, and we're here to set the record straight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy