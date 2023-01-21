Train derailment outside of Loris Saturday causes road closures

Train cars were found turned over near Loris Saturday afternoon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The train derailment has caused U.S. 701 from Clio Road to Secondary 19 to close, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said in a Twitter post.

Instead, drivers should take Clio Road to Secondary 19 and then get back on U.S. 701, police advised.

An official with railroad company CSX said in an email that none of their trains were derailed.

It is unclear what caused the derailment.