Edmonds, WA

Scene in Lynnwood: Ribbon cut for Pure Barre

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Linda Jones, president/CEO of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce ,celebrated the opening of Pure Barre with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 20. Those in the photo include owners Danaia Stuck and Mitch Brown, Studio Manager Meghan Snider, employees Lianna, Nick, Nidia, Ariel, Amanda, Erin and Kylie and founding member Melissa. The studio is located at 19723 Highway 99, Lynnwood. (Photo courtesy Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce)
LYNNWOOD, WA
Edmonds School Board Jan. 24 to consider expanding learning assistance programs

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is scheduled at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to celebrate student musicians, update district policies to provide clearer language and discuss possible expansion of learning assistance programs. Alderwood Middle School representatives are scheduled to give an update on the school’s goal of increasing student engagement.
EDMONDS, WA
Edmonds College to host Multicultural Job Fair Feb. 2

Edmonds College will host a Multicultural Job Fair from noon to 2 p.m.Thursday, Feb. 2, on the first floor of Brier Hall. The job fair is open to students and community members whose first language is not English. Employers at the event will have visual aids and bilingual documents available.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Protests continue outside proposed Lynnwood methadone clinic

Protesters gathered again on Sunday outside a proposed methadone clinic adjacent to the Lynnwood Alderwood Boys and Girls Club. The center, operated by Acadia Healthcare, has been the topic of several Lynnwood City Council meetings and related protests since the community learned in late December about Acadia’s proposal to relocate it to 2322 196th St. S.W.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Puget Sound Regional Council seeking VISION 2050 Award nominees

The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is seeking nominations for its VISION 2050 Awards program through April 1. According to a PSRC news release, the VISION 2050 Awards celebrate efforts that are enhancing the region’s communities and natural environment while advancing equity and opportunity for all. They recognize innovative work by jurisdictions, tribes, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and other groups in the central Puget Sound region. Award nomination materials are available on the PRSC website.
TACOMA, WA
Prep girls basketball: Lynnwood falls to Stanwood, 64-55

At 6-feet-4, Stanwood senior Vivienne Berrett towers over nearly all of her competitors in Wesco League high school girls basketball this season — and that’s certainly true for everyone on the Lynnwood Royals roster this year. On Saturday night, Berrett and her fellow Spartans took advantage of that height advantage to hold down the Royals in a key league tilt.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Lynnwood City Council Jan. 23 scheduled to consider policing grant

The Lynnwood City Council at its Jan. 23 business meeting is set to discuss legislative priorities, choose whether to accept a grant for the police department and make appointments to various boards and commissions. During their Jan. 17 work session, councilmembers were unable to make significant progress on legislative priorities...
LYNNWOOD, WA

