FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Ribbon cut for Pure Barre
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Linda Jones, president/CEO of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce ,celebrated the opening of Pure Barre with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 20. Those in the photo include owners Danaia Stuck and Mitch Brown, Studio Manager Meghan Snider, employees Lianna, Nick, Nidia, Ariel, Amanda, Erin and Kylie and founding member Melissa. The studio is located at 19723 Highway 99, Lynnwood. (Photo courtesy Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce)
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds School Board Jan. 24 to consider expanding learning assistance programs
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is scheduled at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to celebrate student musicians, update district policies to provide clearer language and discuss possible expansion of learning assistance programs. Alderwood Middle School representatives are scheduled to give an update on the school’s goal of increasing student engagement.
lynnwoodtoday.com
City looking for photos of veterans, active military to display on Lynnwood utility boxes
The City of Lynnwood is asking residents to send photos of Lynnwood veterans and active military members for its new traffic signal box wrap. The project is aimed at honoring veterans and those in the military who either currently live in Lynnwood or have lived in the city at any time.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds College to host Multicultural Job Fair Feb. 2
Edmonds College will host a Multicultural Job Fair from noon to 2 p.m.Thursday, Feb. 2, on the first floor of Brier Hall. The job fair is open to students and community members whose first language is not English. Employers at the event will have visual aids and bilingual documents available.
lynnwoodtoday.com
On video: Martin Luther King Day celebration at Edmonds Waterfront Center
This video, courtesy of the Edmonds Waterfront Center, captures the full day of events held Jan. 16 to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy. The fifth annual tribute to Dr. King was sponsored by the Edmonds-based Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL).
lynnwoodtoday.com
Protests continue outside proposed Lynnwood methadone clinic
Protesters gathered again on Sunday outside a proposed methadone clinic adjacent to the Lynnwood Alderwood Boys and Girls Club. The center, operated by Acadia Healthcare, has been the topic of several Lynnwood City Council meetings and related protests since the community learned in late December about Acadia’s proposal to relocate it to 2322 196th St. S.W.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Puget Sound Regional Council seeking VISION 2050 Award nominees
The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is seeking nominations for its VISION 2050 Awards program through April 1. According to a PSRC news release, the VISION 2050 Awards celebrate efforts that are enhancing the region’s communities and natural environment while advancing equity and opportunity for all. They recognize innovative work by jurisdictions, tribes, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and other groups in the central Puget Sound region. Award nomination materials are available on the PRSC website.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Prep girls basketball: Lynnwood falls to Stanwood, 64-55
At 6-feet-4, Stanwood senior Vivienne Berrett towers over nearly all of her competitors in Wesco League high school girls basketball this season — and that’s certainly true for everyone on the Lynnwood Royals roster this year. On Saturday night, Berrett and her fellow Spartans took advantage of that height advantage to hold down the Royals in a key league tilt.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Public comment period begins on Everett Link Extension and north operations and maintenance facility
Sound Transit on Monday launched a public engagement period for the Everett Link Extension project, which will extend Link light rail service north from Lynnwood City Center Station to Everett Station. This project also includes the Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF) North, which is necessary to support Link light rail operations.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood City Council Jan. 23 scheduled to consider policing grant
The Lynnwood City Council at its Jan. 23 business meeting is set to discuss legislative priorities, choose whether to accept a grant for the police department and make appointments to various boards and commissions. During their Jan. 17 work session, councilmembers were unable to make significant progress on legislative priorities...
