The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
WOWT
Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate serving a life sentence for murder has died after spending nearly 20 years in prison. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 62-year-old Marty Nuzum died Monday morning at Bryan Medical Center-East in Lincoln. Nuzum was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution...
WOWT
Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in Old Market shooting, sentenced to 18 months probation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was recently sentenced in a shooting in the Old Market this summer that left three people injured. Raushod Johnson was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County Court to 18 months probation for each of three counts, to run concurrently, after pleading no contest to the charges.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man sentenced for meth-related charge
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison for a meth-related charge in Butler County. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Torey Benson, of Norfolk, was sentenced on Jan. 20 in federal court in Omaha. Benson was charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He will serve 114 months in prison with four years of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Tecumseh inmate serving life sentence for Omaha-area murder dies in custody
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate, who was sentenced to life for murder out of Douglas County, died Monday. Officials with TSCI said that 62-year-old Marty Nuzum died at a Lincoln hospital. Nuzum was incarcerated at TSCI, where he began his sentenced Feb. 25, 2003. Authorities said...
KETV.com
62-year-old man serving life in prison for murder dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 62-year-old man serving life in prison died Monday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Marty Nuzum, whose sentence started in February 2003, was sentenced to life for murdering his then ex-girlfriend Judy Rowe in Douglas County in 2002. Nuzum's cause...
klkntv.com
Argument over pets led to fatal shooting of Lincoln teen, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An argument over pets led to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Lincoln Police say. Lincoln’s first homicide of the year happened around 10:20 a.m. at a home near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Julian Martinez...
klin.com
Argument Over Dogs Led To Deadly Lincoln Shooting
Lincoln Police say 18 year old Julian Martinez was the victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting outside a home near 18th and Euclid. Assistant Chief Brian Jackson says a neighborhood argument between Martinez and 29 year old Armon Rejai escalated quickly and led to gunfire. Jackson says when officers arrived...
KETV.com
Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination overturned
OMAHA, Neb. — Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination has been overturned. She is now on administrative leave from the department as an internal investigation is still active. This comes after an arbitrator found that the investigation that led to her firing was mishandled, but the police...
doniphanherald.com
What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?
If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
KETV.com
Lincoln police identify homicide victim, provide new details about incident
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police identified the victim of a homicide and provided new details in the 18-year-old's death. Investigators said the homicide, which occurred Saturday morning, started with an argument between two neighbors about pets, then escalated. Lincoln police said 29-year-old Armon Rejai killed 18-year-old Julian Martinez of...
klkntv.com
Lincoln meth dealer gets 15 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison without parole for possessing more than 500 grams of pure methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Aaron Lee Kuntz, 44, also had a prior conviction for a serious drug felony. Once released from prison,...
KETV.com
Omaha woman faces charges after 11 animals removed from 'unsanitary' home
OMAHA, Neb. — A recent encounter with police put a woman in Douglas County court on Friday. Justine Randel, 41, faces animal cruelty and child neglect charges. Officials removed her kids and about a dozen animals from her Southside Terrace home last November. Prosecutor John Ashford says he's concerned about her mental health.
klkntv.com
Neighbor recounts shooting: ‘I heard a sudden pop’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police responded to a call at 10:18 a.m. to a home near 18th and Euclid Ave Saturday. Neighbor Susan Wilkinson was in front of her home when she heard a blast. ” A guy comes over from the back ally, he came pounding on...
WOWT
Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire
Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
News Channel Nebraska
Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County Event Center. The event put a spotlight on women-owned and operated businesses as well as businesses that center on women and women’s issues. “The fact that we can get all...
KETV.com
Phone lines down at Nebraska Medicine hospitals and clinics
OMAHA, Neb. — As of Monday night, Nebraska Medicine confirmed their phones are down at their hospitals and clinics. Nebraska Medicine says they are working on a fix. It is unknown how long the lines will be down.
247Sports
Texas tight end Ismael Smith Flores commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football continued its hot run on the recruiting trail on by adding a commitment from Arlington Martin (Texas) tight end Ismael Smith Flores. Smith Flores announced the commitment on his instagram page on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Smith Flores played for new Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager at...
klin.com
26 Year Old Lincoln Man Arrested For Fifth DUI
A Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday morning after a roll over crash near NW 48th and Highway 34. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says when deputies arrived they found a 2020 Nissan Rogue in the ditch and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 26 year old Grant Gregory. He says...
WOWT
Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat
The Iowa GOP is looking to change what can be purchased with SNAP benefits. The Regal Cinemas in North Omaha is one of 39 across the country shutting down. Electric vehicles shown off at Midwest International Auto Show. Updated: 3 hours ago. Electric vehicles are shown off at an auto...
Nebraska Football lands another Georgia transfer in Jacob Hood
Nebraska football is having a very good Monday. Just hours after Texas tight end Ismael Smith Flores announced that he’d committed to the Huskers, Georgia transfer offensive tackle Jacob Hood did the same thing. Hood pulled the trigger via his Instagram story first. Like the younger player before him,...
