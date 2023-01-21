ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate serving a life sentence for murder has died after spending nearly 20 years in prison. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 62-year-old Marty Nuzum died Monday morning at Bryan Medical Center-East in Lincoln. Nuzum was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man sentenced for meth-related charge

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison for a meth-related charge in Butler County. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Torey Benson, of Norfolk, was sentenced on Jan. 20 in federal court in Omaha. Benson was charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He will serve 114 months in prison with four years of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
NORFOLK, NE
KETV.com

klkntv.com

Argument over pets led to fatal shooting of Lincoln teen, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An argument over pets led to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Lincoln Police say. Lincoln’s first homicide of the year happened around 10:20 a.m. at a home near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Julian Martinez...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

KETV.com

Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination overturned

OMAHA, Neb. — Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination has been overturned. She is now on administrative leave from the department as an internal investigation is still active. This comes after an arbitrator found that the investigation that led to her firing was mishandled, but the police...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?

If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

klkntv.com

Lincoln meth dealer gets 15 years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison without parole for possessing more than 500 grams of pure methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Aaron Lee Kuntz, 44, also had a prior conviction for a serious drug felony. Once released from prison,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha woman faces charges after 11 animals removed from 'unsanitary' home

OMAHA, Neb. — A recent encounter with police put a woman in Douglas County court on Friday. Justine Randel, 41, faces animal cruelty and child neglect charges. Officials removed her kids and about a dozen animals from her Southside Terrace home last November. Prosecutor John Ashford says he's concerned about her mental health.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Neighbor recounts shooting: ‘I heard a sudden pop’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police responded to a call at 10:18 a.m. to a home near 18th and Euclid Ave Saturday. Neighbor Susan Wilkinson was in front of her home when she heard a blast. ” A guy comes over from the back ally, he came pounding on...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire

Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County Event Center. The event put a spotlight on women-owned and operated businesses as well as businesses that center on women and women’s issues. “The fact that we can get all...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Texas tight end Ismael Smith Flores commits to Nebraska

Nebraska football continued its hot run on the recruiting trail on by adding a commitment from Arlington Martin (Texas) tight end Ismael Smith Flores. Smith Flores announced the commitment on his instagram page on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Smith Flores played for new Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager at...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

26 Year Old Lincoln Man Arrested For Fifth DUI

A Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday morning after a roll over crash near NW 48th and Highway 34. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says when deputies arrived they found a 2020 Nissan Rogue in the ditch and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 26 year old Grant Gregory. He says...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat

The Iowa GOP is looking to change what can be purchased with SNAP benefits. The Regal Cinemas in North Omaha is one of 39 across the country shutting down. Electric vehicles shown off at Midwest International Auto Show. Updated: 3 hours ago. Electric vehicles are shown off at an auto...
WEEPING WATER, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football lands another Georgia transfer in Jacob Hood

Nebraska football is having a very good Monday. Just hours after Texas tight end Ismael Smith Flores announced that he’d committed to the Huskers, Georgia transfer offensive tackle Jacob Hood did the same thing. Hood pulled the trigger via his Instagram story first. Like the younger player before him,...
LINCOLN, NE

