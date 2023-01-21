Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
West Virginia Senate passes mandate on rape kit training
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Victims of sexual assault in West Virginia may soon have an easier time finding health care providers to conduct forensic examinations and collect rape kits. A bill passed by the state Senate on Monday would require all hospitals with emergency rooms to have staff trained to conduct the examinations, which are used to collect evidence used by law enforcement. Republican Sen. Michael Maroney said that currently, some sexual assault victims have to travel hours to receive an examination. There are only a few hospitals in northern West Virginia with personnel who are properly trained to collect evidence from rape victims.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bribery trial of ex-Ohio House speaker to begin in earnest
CINCINNATI (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled Monday in former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s bribery trial. Federal prosecutors allege the Republican oversaw a $60 million scheme secretly funded by FirstEnergy Corp. through which he secured power and worked to pass a $1 billion nuclear bailout. The former U.S. attorney called it the largest corruption case in state history. Associate Matt Borges is a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party and is also being tried. Each faces a single charge of racketeering punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Both men have pleaded not guilty. The trial could last six weeks.
FOX 28 Spokane
New Oklahoma AG takes over probe of agency’s barbecue deal
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The office of Oklahoma’s new attorney general confirmed is taking over two separate criminal investigations into alleged misuse of public funds at state agencies, including the tourism department’s contract with a barbecue restaurant. The investigations will be will be transferred from the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office to the office of Attorney General Gentner Drummond. They involve alleged corruption at the Commissioners of the Land Office, in addition to the barbecue restaurant deal with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. Drummond defeated Gov. Kevin Stitt’s handpicked Attorney General John O’Connor in last year’s primary election.
FOX 28 Spokane
Florida execution set for man in woman’s 1990 slaying
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is scheduled to be executed for killing a woman after escaping from prison in 1990. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Monday for 59-year-old Donald David Dillbeck. He is schedule to die Feb. 23 by lethal injection for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. Authorities say he escaped from custody while serving a life sentence for the death of Lee County Deputy Sherriff Dwight Lynn Hall in 1979. It would be Florida’s first execution since Gary Ray Bowles was put to death in June 2019 and the longest the state has gone without carrying out an execution since 1983.
FOX 28 Spokane
Jay-Z-funded lawsuits end as Mississippi improves prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys hired by Jay-Z and other entertainers have ended two lawsuits they filed on behalf of Mississippi inmates in 2020 over what they called squalid living conditions at the state’s oldest prison. The Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman came under Justice Department scrutiny after outbursts of deadly violence in late 2019 and early 2020. The lawsuits were dismissed Jan. 13 after the inmates’ attorneys and the state Department of Corrections said improvements have been made during the past three years at Parchman. Those include installing air conditioning in most of the prison and updates to the electrical, water and sewer systems.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bill would give Washington state elementary students guaranteed 45-minute recess
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Kids these days aren’t getting enough recess, according to one bill in the Washington State Senate. Senate Bill 5257 is currently in the Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education, where it faced a public hearing and is scheduled for an executive hearing on Jan. 26.
FOX 28 Spokane
Florida Rep. Steube out of hospital after accident at home
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota says he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube says in a Saturday evening tweet that his office will provide updates next week on how his return to Washington will be affected. According to a tweet posted to his official profile Thursday, Steube fell about 25 feet from a ladder while cutting limbs on his property the previous day. The account said then that he had spent the night in the ICU for several injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. Steube, a Republican, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018.
FOX 28 Spokane
Connecticut governor’s gun proposals include open carry ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has announced a series of proposed gun laws in a state already considered one of the strictest for firearms ownership. The legislation revealed Monday includes a statewide ban on open carrying that is expected to draw strong opposition from gun rights supporters. Lamont was joined by fellow Democratic officials and law enforcement leaders at the announcement in Waterbury. The proposals also include new registration requirements for ghost guns and a limit of one handgun purchase per month to prevent bulk buying. Lamont says the measures are needed to help curb rising gun violence and crack down on illegal firearms.
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho legislator drafts bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses
BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho lawmaker has drafted a bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses in the state, in an apparent effort to get around federal marriage equality laws. Republican Senator Scott Herndon drafted RS 30003C1, which, according to the legislature’s website, would “eliminate the marriage license” in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Before Alex Murdaugh testimony starts, judge has key rulings
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Jury selection is continuing in the murder trial of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of the 2021 killings of his wife and son. But before testimony can begin later this week, defense lawyers will ask the judge to make key rulings on evidence. Murdaugh’s lawyers want the judge to refuse to admit evidence that authorities say will show blood from Murdaugh’s son spattered on his shirt because the shirt was destroyed and the expert changed his findings The defense also says evidence of other crimes by Murdaugh shouldn’t be allowed because it would only smear him. Prosecutors say their theory is that Murdaugh killed his wife and son because his financial crimes were about to be discovered.
FOX 28 Spokane
Hawaii governor proposes tax relief to lower cost of living
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says he wants to invest $1 billion in affordable housing and give tax breaks to people of all income levels to lower the cost of living. Green told lawmakers during his first State of the State address that tax breaks would get money into the pockets of working families so they can pay for food, medicine and housing. He says every family of four could expect to get $2,000 in tax relief under his plan and that lower-income residents would get more. Green says his plan would help stem the exodus of people leaving the islands for less expensive places to live.
FOX 28 Spokane
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to western Florida. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center says the greatest threat for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people. That includes New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Gulfport, Mississippi; Mobile, Alabama; and a portion of the western Florida panhandle. The weather service says there will be a chance of damaging wind gusts and a few strong tornadoes.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. So far no one has been charged.
FOX 28 Spokane
Petition seeks to free Hawaiian man convicted of ’91 murder
HONOLULU (AP) — A petition outlining new evidence in one of Hawaii’s biggest criminal cases asks a judge to release a Native Hawaiian man who has spent more than 20 years in prison for the sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman on the Big Island. The 1991 attack of 23-year-old Dana Ireland remained unsolved for years, despite gaining major national attention. The Innocence Project in New York and Hawaii are petitioning for the release of the last of three Native Hawaiian men convicted in Ireland’s death. Lawyers for Albert “Ian” Schweitzer say new DNA, forensic and vehicle analysis prove his innocence.
FOX 28 Spokane
New Idaho 511 app rolls out with tools for Idaho drivers
BOISE, Idaho – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has launched a new Idaho 511 App and updated the website. Starting today, January 23, 2023, drivers will need to download a new version to their mobile devices. The web address, 511.idaho.gov, and phone number, dial 511, will stay the same.
FOX 28 Spokane
Avista to hand over coal-fired power plant to Montana utility
SPOKANE, Wash. – Avista is set to hand over its interest in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant to NorthWestern Energy on Dec. 31, 2025, in a move that will keep it in compliance with a 2019 Washington law. The agreement, which was announced last week, will give NorthWestern ownership...
FOX 28 Spokane
Texas-based nonprofit offers guidance to Central Valley School District after middle school threat last week
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – After a middle school in Spokane Valley received a threat on social media last week, a nonprofit organization halfway across the country announced they’re looking into it to help the community feel at ease. The Uvalde Foundation for Kids–based in Texas–formed after the mass...
FOX 28 Spokane
Public viewing at palace for ‘last Hawaiian princess’
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess is on public display in the downtown Honolulu palace. Abigail Kawānanakoa’s casket was handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the Big Island. The casket is scheduled to arrive Sunday at ʻIolani Palace. Members of a law enforcement honor guard will carry the casket up the palace’s front stairs and into the throne room. Kawānanakoa held no formal title but was considered a princess because her lineage included the royal family that once ruled the Hawaiian islands. She died last month at her home in Nuuanu, near downtown Honolulu.
FOX 28 Spokane
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests was going forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers are competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. The event is a one-day contest held in Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore only when the surf is consistently large enough during the winter big wave surfing season from mid-December through mid-March. Before this year, it’s only been held nine times since the initial competition in 1984. The competition honors legendary Native Hawaiian waterman Eddie Aikau for his selflessness, courage and sacrifice.
FOX 28 Spokane
Vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-90 sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
KOOTENAI COUNTY. Idaho. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Around 12:57 a.m. on Jan. 22 , ISP reports a pedestrian was walking across I-90 near State Line when they vehicle collided with them.
Comments / 0