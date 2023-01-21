ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosenberg, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

THE TOTAL PACKAGE: Ogbevire is Face of Fulshear Basketball

THE FULSHEAR GIRLS’ BASKETBALL PROGRAM HAS REACHED THE POSTSEASON THE PAST THREE SEASONS AND MADE SCHOOL HISTORY IN 2021-22, GOING 24-10 OVERALL AND REACHING THE REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS. There has been one constant as this program was being built – Point Guard Ese Ogbevire. Ogbevire is a three-time first-team, all-district...
FULSHEAR, TX
Click2Houston.com

ALL GRIT: Klein Oak’s Nugier a tough Panther to deal with

To be a great Centerback on the soccer field, someone needs to be tough and gritty. They have to embrace contact and sacrifice their body while doing anything and everything to thwart an opponent’s scoring chance. They have to be like Alaina Nugier. The Klein Oak senior loves the...
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Wonder in the Water; Oak’s Johnson a natural in the pool

Cameryn Johnson knew, at a very young age, that swimming was her thing. The Klein Oak senior played almost every sport, as a kid, but was at her best when she was in the water. “I liked how it was a summer sport,” Johnson said. “I did summer league swim...
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Altuve, Bregman, Peña oh my!

Thursday on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly gives us all the details about her night at the Houston Sports Awards. Get the scoop on Houston Life Thursday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in the player below.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Monster Jam at NRG!

Happy FRIYAY, y’all! Today on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is at NRG getting pumped for MONSTER JAM, and she’s getting inside of a truck!. Get ready to see all the action-packed fun for you and the entire family. Tune-in Friday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches

HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston community reacts to California mass shooting at Lunar New Year Celebration

HOUSTON – The tragedy in California did not stop Lunar New Year Celebrations across the country, that includes events held in Houston Sunday afternoon and evening. Many people had second thoughts about coming out to the event at Discovery Green but said they will not let fear stop them from a celebration that means so much to them.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Actor, writer and stand-up comedian Atsuko Okatsuka on Houston Life

Atsuko Okatsuka is gifted with many creative talents. She’s premiered on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, and her debut stand-up special ‘The Intruder’ premiered on HBO in December 2022. She comes to Houston Life to share more about her journey in the comedy, writing, and...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Y’all ready to rodeo for FREE?🤠 Houston Rodeo announces Community Day; See the perks you need to know about

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans Monday for a first-ever Community Day with free admission for all until noon on Wednesday, March 8. “Community Day will ensure the entire community gets the opportunity to come out to the NRG grounds and truly experience what the rodeo has to offer,” Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO said via a news release. “... We can’t wait to celebrate on March 8.”
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say

HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
BELLAIRE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy