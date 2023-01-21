Read full article on original website
THE TOTAL PACKAGE: Ogbevire is Face of Fulshear Basketball
THE FULSHEAR GIRLS’ BASKETBALL PROGRAM HAS REACHED THE POSTSEASON THE PAST THREE SEASONS AND MADE SCHOOL HISTORY IN 2021-22, GOING 24-10 OVERALL AND REACHING THE REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS. There has been one constant as this program was being built – Point Guard Ese Ogbevire. Ogbevire is a three-time first-team, all-district...
ALL GRIT: Klein Oak’s Nugier a tough Panther to deal with
To be a great Centerback on the soccer field, someone needs to be tough and gritty. They have to embrace contact and sacrifice their body while doing anything and everything to thwart an opponent’s scoring chance. They have to be like Alaina Nugier. The Klein Oak senior loves the...
COMING OF AGE; Simien making a name for herself in Athletics and Academics
Klein Forest Athlete Nadazia Simien has a presence. She is the “It Girl ” inside the Golden Eagle nest. As a star for the volleyball and basketball teams, she has blossomed into a great ambassador for the school on the court. But it wasn’t always that way.
Wonder in the Water; Oak’s Johnson a natural in the pool
Cameryn Johnson knew, at a very young age, that swimming was her thing. The Klein Oak senior played almost every sport, as a kid, but was at her best when she was in the water. “I liked how it was a summer sport,” Johnson said. “I did summer league swim...
PITCH PERFECT; Klein Forest Boys have special class, Girls to create chaos
The Klein Forest Golden Eagles Boys’ Team has high expectations for 2022-23, after reaching the playoffs, last season, with a 4th-place finish in the district (7-6). The Eagles’ season came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Cypress Ranch in the first round of the postseason. “We...
Altuve, Bregman, Peña oh my!
Thursday on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly gives us all the details about her night at the Houston Sports Awards. Get the scoop on Houston Life Thursday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in the player below.
Houston Monster Jam at NRG!
Happy FRIYAY, y’all! Today on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is at NRG getting pumped for MONSTER JAM, and she’s getting inside of a truck!. Get ready to see all the action-packed fun for you and the entire family. Tune-in Friday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in...
PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches
HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
Houston community reacts to California mass shooting at Lunar New Year Celebration
HOUSTON – The tragedy in California did not stop Lunar New Year Celebrations across the country, that includes events held in Houston Sunday afternoon and evening. Many people had second thoughts about coming out to the event at Discovery Green but said they will not let fear stop them from a celebration that means so much to them.
Actor, writer and stand-up comedian Atsuko Okatsuka on Houston Life
Atsuko Okatsuka is gifted with many creative talents. She’s premiered on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, and her debut stand-up special ‘The Intruder’ premiered on HBO in December 2022. She comes to Houston Life to share more about her journey in the comedy, writing, and...
Y’all ready to rodeo for FREE?🤠 Houston Rodeo announces Community Day; See the perks you need to know about
HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans Monday for a first-ever Community Day with free admission for all until noon on Wednesday, March 8. “Community Day will ensure the entire community gets the opportunity to come out to the NRG grounds and truly experience what the rodeo has to offer,” Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO said via a news release. “... We can’t wait to celebrate on March 8.”
NASA to honor fallen astronauts on Day of Remembrance ahead of Columbia 20th Anniversary
HOUSTON – NASA will honor its astronauts who died during mission, including the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia leading up to and during the agency’s annual Day of Remembrance on Jan. 26, according to a news release. The NASA Day of Remembrance lands...
Former HPD Chief Art Acevedo says he chased down DUI suspect who crashed into his vehicle in Colorado
HOUSTON – Former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says he chased down a suspected DUI driver who crashed into his vehicle and fled the scene in Colorado, according to his Facebook post. Acevedo posted several photos to social media, showing the aftermath of the crash. He was sideswiped by...
All lanes reopen on SH-146 at Fred Hartman Bridge after fiery crash scene clears
HOUSTON – All northbound lanes of SH-146 at Fred Hartman Bridge have reopened after being temporarily shut down due to a fiery crash Monday morning. Drivers were urged to find an alternate route due to traffic delays, as shown on Houston TranStar. No details on injuries were immediately provided,...
‘The whole parking garage was covered in glass’: More than 50 vehicles broken into, vandalized at southwest Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – People who live in the District at Greenbriar Apartment Complex located in southwest Houston said the vehicle crimes in their five-story garage happen on a regular basis, even though they have armed security that’s supposed to patrol the premises. “I got my shoes stolen,” said resident...
Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, residents say
HOUSTON – Residents at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side are asking for more security after dozens of cars were broken into this weekend. The Metro 5514 Apartments, located near Griggs Road and Beekman, was reportedly targeted Saturday morning. On Sunday, many of the damaged cars and...
Roof collapses as firefighters battle blaze at apartment complex in Pasadena; no injuries reported
PASADENA, Texas – At least a dozen units were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Pasadena, according to officials. The fire broke out at the Linda Vista Apartments located at 701 Preston Ave. When emergency crews arrived to the scene, at least 12...
3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say
HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
Medical marijuana use on the rise in Texas, among people over the age of 65
HOUSTON – Since 2015, medical marijuana has been legal in Texas, and in 2019, the list of conditions it can be used to treat was expanded. According to one study, its use among older adults is on the rise. Now, the Texas Cannabis Clinic is helping Texans get a...
RECOGNIZE THEM? 3 suspects accused of breaking into mailboxes, stealing mail in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three suspects accused of breaking into several mailboxes in west Houston. On Nov. 25, officers said several unknown suspects broke into multiple mailboxes located in the 2400 block of Augusta Drive. During the incident, officers said surveillance video captured the suspects entering...
