ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
cryptoslate.com

Differentiating Bitcoin from the rest of the crypto market: Part 1

Initially, the term “crypto asset” meant bitcoin and nothing else. However, the sector has experienced massive expansion by creating thousands of alternative crypto assets and tokens over the past decade. And while all of this activity was made possible by the Bitcoin network’s seminal use of blockchain technology, the reality is the intended utility of bitcoin is quite different from basically every other crypto use case.
astaga.com

If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum

Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
cryptonewsbtc.org

Vitalik Buterin Transfers $11.16 Million Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Between Wallets, What’s Happening?

Vitalik Buterin is actively transferring his personal funds, however cause behind such operations stays unclear. The co-founder of the second largest community within the business has transferred virtually $12 million value of cryptocurrency between his wallets within the final 20 days. The suspicious exercise instantly caught the eye of the crypto neighborhood.
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Crypto Exchanges for Staking Polygon (MATIC)

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Launched in 2017 as the Matic Network, Polygon is an Ethereum sidechain that has built up its own following and platform alongside its host blockchain. MATIC, an ERC-20 token, is the base currency used to govern and secure the operations on the Polygon network, such as paying network transaction fees.
CoinDesk

Indian Government Launches Blockchain Initiative With 5ire, Network Capital

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Indian Government's apex public policy think tank, NITI Aayog, has launched ablockchain module in partnership with crypto-focused 5ire and Network Capital, a mentorship and career exploration platform, they said Monday. The project is...
TEXAS STATE
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum devs create ‘shadow fork’ to test conditions for Ether withdrawals

As the proposed date for the Ethereum Shanghai update draws closer, developers have created a testing environment called a “shadow fork,” according to a Jan. 23 tweet thread by Go-Ethereum developer Marius Van Der Wijden. The new testnet appears to have been created in order to test the conditions needed for Ether (ETH) staking withdrawals, which are currently disabled but are intended to become enabled in the update.
makeuseof.com

These 8 Programming Languages Are Running the Crypto-Economy

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As of writing, the global cryptocurrency market cap stands close to 1 trillion USD. The industry booms with several profitable decentralized autonomous apps (DApps) and many other projects, including NFTs and play-to-earn games. Crypto even inspires the idea of web 3.0, the decentralized web where your data stays with you alone.
theblock.co

Developers finalize first 'shadow fork' for Ethereum's Shanghai upgrade

Ethereum developers successfully released a “shadow fork” of the Shanghai upgrade. There were a few minor technical issues, with Ethereum’s nodes using Geth clients after the fork. Developers successfully launched a "shadow fork" of the Shanghai upgrade to test it on a version of the main Ethereum...

Comments / 0

Community Policy