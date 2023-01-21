Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Launched in 2017 as the Matic Network, Polygon is an Ethereum sidechain that has built up its own following and platform alongside its host blockchain. MATIC, an ERC-20 token, is the base currency used to govern and secure the operations on the Polygon network, such as paying network transaction fees.

18 HOURS AGO