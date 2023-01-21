ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knit hats? Long sleeves? Chilly weather has made these items popular at the American Express merchandise tent

By Shad Powers, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 4 days ago
A knit cap has been a surprisingly popular item at this year’s American Express merchandise tent as colder-than-normal temperatures have greeted patrons, particularly in the early mornings.

It’s not all apparel and golf balls at the merchandise area, which is actually the year-round pro shop at PGA West. Shot glasses are an option as well.

The classic straw hat is a big seller. It is still the desert after all, and keeping that sun out of your face is a constant battle at the American Express.

Plenty of women’s apparel is available, including a fleece pullover that has been useful, again with the temps in the 60s this year instead of the traditional mid- to upper-70s.

Baseball caps are always available at PGA Tour events, and we can’t say the American Express logo is altogether exciting, but designers stayed true to their blue and white color scheme. The PGA West logo has the nice sun and mountains view, though.

And of course, it's only fair that at this event a certain credit card will get you a discount.

Here’s a peek at some of the best items at this week’s store:

And of course, a certain credit card will get shoppers a discount.

