Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Wizards' Rui Hachimura makes pitch to other teams after 30-point outburst
Leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has heard the chatter around his future in Washington, but he's doing his best to keep his focus on the court and his confidence up. "I've just got to keep focus on the moment right now," Hachimura said of...
CBS Sports
Dillon Brooks says LeBron James doesn't want to go left, but the numbers aren't so clear cut
It's hard to find too much fault with the way Dillon Brooks defended LeBron James on Friday. The four-time MVP shot just 8-of-21 from the floor and finished with 23 points, his lowest total since Dec. 9. James had been averaging 34.1 points per game on over 55 percent shooting since Anthony Davis went down, so in the grand scheme of things, it could be argued that Brooks defended James better than anyone else has since then.
CBS Sports
Shannon Sharpe apologizes for altercation with Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks at game vs. Lakers
During halftime of Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, several members of the Grizzlies, including Dillon Brooks, and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got involved in a verbal altercation courtside at Crypto.com Arena. Referees and arena security had to intervene and separate Sharpe, Brooks, Steven Adams, Ja Morant, and Morant's father, Tee Morant.
Spencer Dinwiddie lists differences between James Harden, Luka Doncic
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic have been viewed as similar players due to their offensive skills. Both are elite scorers, playmakers and rebounders. Both Harden and Doncic have an innate ability to lift their teams to greater heights and take games over in the...
Joel Embiid responds to criticism from Hakeem Olajuwon
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid isn’t interested in hearing advice or criticism from the NBA’s greats. That includes Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon. Olajuwon told Sports Illustrated’s Chris Ballard earlier this week that he loves Embiid’s game but doesn’t understand his hesitancy in the paint. He questioned why the 7-foot, 280-pound Embiid is more apt... The post Joel Embiid responds to criticism from Hakeem Olajuwon appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
“What he's doing right now is absolutely insane” - JJ Redick left speechless by LeBron James' performance this season
JJ Redick can't believe what LeBron James is doing in year 20.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable Saturday
Ayton is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID-related illness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton's status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. If he is ultimately unable to go, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would be in line for increased workloads.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround
Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out vs. Rockets
Gobert (groin) is out Saturday against the Rockets,. The center is sitting out for a third straight game due to a sore right groin. Naz Reid should start in Gobert's absence, while Luka Garza and Nathan Knight will likely see backup minutes.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Set For Matchup With Denver
Oklahoma City Thunder (22-24, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (33-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup with Denver. He’s sixth in the NBA scoring 29.7 points per game. The Nuggets are 24-9 in conference games. Denver is...
CBS Sports
Paolo Banchero solidifies Rookie of the Year campaign as Magic prove they're still the Celtics' kryptonite
The Boston Celtics will be glad they don't have to see the Orlando Magic again this season. Early on Monday night, the Magic ran away down the stretch to secure a 113-98 victory and move to 3-1 against the team with the best record in the league. No other team has as many wins against the Celtics this season, and the Magic are the first team to claim a season series against them.
3 lineup combinations the Philadelphia 76ers should experiment with
During the Philadelphia 76ers’ matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Doc Rivers decided to shake things up. Despite the squad
CBS Sports
Austin Rivers says refs help make Stephen Curry NBA's hardest player to guard: He gets 'every f---ing call'
Minnesota Timberwolves veteran guard Austin Rivers thinks that Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry is the hardest player to guard in the NBA, but not for the reason you might think. According to Rivers, Curry is the league's toughest cover because he's favored heavily by referees. "Steph... It's not...
76ers Rival Rumors: Miami Heat Looking to Trade for Knicks Wing?
The Knicks have placed Cam Reddish on the trade block. If the Miami Heat snag him, would that make a different impact on the 76ers and the Eastern Conference?
chatsports.com
Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart out, Robert Williams questionable vs. Orlando Magic
The Boston Celtics will be without two of their primary guards in their rotation when they face off against the Orlando Magic on Monday, January 23. Robert Williams has been listed as questionable for the game, per the Celtics' recent injury report. #NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando:. Malcolm Brogdon (personal...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Game-time decision
Ovechkin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Vegas, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Ovechkin skipped the morning skate for maintenance. If he is unable to play, Anthony Mantha is slated to fill in alongside Dylan Strome and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Ovechkin has amassed 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving locks up Stephen Curry while also recording a career-first stat line as Nets take down Warriors
After struggling with his efficiency in his first three outings following Kevin Durant's sprained MCL, Kyrie Irving, for the first time in his career, has logged three consecutive games with at least 30 points, five assists and five rebounds. It started with 30-7-7 against the Suns. Then 48-11-6 in a...
Comments / 0