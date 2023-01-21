ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Dillon Brooks says LeBron James doesn't want to go left, but the numbers aren't so clear cut

It's hard to find too much fault with the way Dillon Brooks defended LeBron James on Friday. The four-time MVP shot just 8-of-21 from the floor and finished with 23 points, his lowest total since Dec. 9. James had been averaging 34.1 points per game on over 55 percent shooting since Anthony Davis went down, so in the grand scheme of things, it could be argued that Brooks defended James better than anyone else has since then.
CBS Sports

Shannon Sharpe apologizes for altercation with Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks at game vs. Lakers

During halftime of Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, several members of the Grizzlies, including Dillon Brooks, and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got involved in a verbal altercation courtside at Crypto.com Arena. Referees and arena security had to intervene and separate Sharpe, Brooks, Steven Adams, Ja Morant, and Morant's father, Tee Morant.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid responds to criticism from Hakeem Olajuwon

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid isn’t interested in hearing advice or criticism from the NBA’s greats. That includes Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon. Olajuwon told Sports Illustrated’s Chris Ballard earlier this week that he loves Embiid’s game but doesn’t understand his hesitancy in the paint. He questioned why the 7-foot, 280-pound Embiid is more apt... The post Joel Embiid responds to criticism from Hakeem Olajuwon appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable Saturday

Ayton is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID-related illness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton's status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. If he is ultimately unable to go, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would be in line for increased workloads.
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround

Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out vs. Rockets

Gobert (groin) is out Saturday against the Rockets,. The center is sitting out for a third straight game due to a sore right groin. Naz Reid should start in Gobert's absence, while Luka Garza and Nathan Knight will likely see backup minutes.
CBS Sports

Paolo Banchero solidifies Rookie of the Year campaign as Magic prove they're still the Celtics' kryptonite

The Boston Celtics will be glad they don't have to see the Orlando Magic again this season. Early on Monday night, the Magic ran away down the stretch to secure a 113-98 victory and move to 3-1 against the team with the best record in the league. No other team has as many wins against the Celtics this season, and the Magic are the first team to claim a season series against them.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Game-time decision

Ovechkin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Vegas, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Ovechkin skipped the morning skate for maintenance. If he is unable to play, Anthony Mantha is slated to fill in alongside Dylan Strome and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Ovechkin has amassed 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
WASHINGTON, DC

