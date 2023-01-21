Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Wizards' Rui Hachimura makes pitch to other teams after 30-point outburst
Leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has heard the chatter around his future in Washington, but he's doing his best to keep his focus on the court and his confidence up. "I've just got to keep focus on the moment right now," Hachimura said of...
Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
Russell Westbrook Took The Ultimate Ja Morant Challenge During Lakers' Win Over Grizzlies
Russell Westbrook wanted to be the man to guard Ja Morant in the clutch during the Lakers' win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
CBS Sports
Dillon Brooks says LeBron James doesn't want to go left, but the numbers aren't so clear cut
It's hard to find too much fault with the way Dillon Brooks defended LeBron James on Friday. The four-time MVP shot just 8-of-21 from the floor and finished with 23 points, his lowest total since Dec. 9. James had been averaging 34.1 points per game on over 55 percent shooting since Anthony Davis went down, so in the grand scheme of things, it could be argued that Brooks defended James better than anyone else has since then.
CBS Sports
Shannon Sharpe apologizes for altercation with Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks at game vs. Lakers
During halftime of Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, several members of the Grizzlies, including Dillon Brooks, and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got involved in a verbal altercation courtside at Crypto.com Arena. Referees and arena security had to intervene and separate Sharpe, Brooks, Steven Adams, Ja Morant, and Morant's father, Tee Morant.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
CBS Sports
Rui Hachimura trade: Lakers close to acquiring Wizards forward for Kendrick Nunn, multiple picks, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are in advanced talks on a trade that would send fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura to Los Angeles in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers have been in trade talks all season to help fill...
Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107
PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. […]
Tri-City Herald
Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors
Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room. Williams stayed in the...
Mike Brown praises high scoring Sacramento Kings following 33 point victory over Memphis Grizzlies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the many accolades from his team, including an NBA record setting opening quarter with 12 made 3-pointers in the period, the sixth triple-double of the season from Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk breaking out of a slump, Trey Lyles season high performance off the bench […]
CBS Sports
Duke loses to Virginia Tech after lengthy review of throat punch leads to controversial no-call
Duke fell on the road at Virginia Tech 78-75 on Monday night in controversial fashion after a lengthy review of a potential flagrant foul ultimately led to a no-call. The incident came with 13 seconds left in the game after Michael Collins Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Hokies. As he turned around in excitement, Collins appeared to fist pump right into the throat of Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
Leonard, George lead Clippers past Mavericks, 112-98
DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George had 21 and Norman Powell added 19 off the bench to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 112-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. After Dallas led 54-49 at halftime, the Clippers outscored the Mavericks 63-44 in the...
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Dedicates Win Over Grizzlies To Anton Walkes
During Friday night’s 122-121 thrilling win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder helped seal the victory after stealing the ball from Desmond Bane and finishing a three-point play in transition. The 29-year-old had an all-around effort in the Lakers’ nail-biting victory, scoring 19 points with...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable Saturday
Ayton is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID-related illness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton's status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. If he is ultimately unable to go, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would be in line for increased workloads.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Exits Sunday's game early
Poyer left Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bengals early and is being evaluated for a head injury. Poyer and Tre'Davious White collided on a deep-pass play in the fourth quarter and both left to be evaluated for head injuries. The Bills are now without both of their starting safeties, as Dean Marlowe didn't return after halftime due to a groin injury.
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Raptors 106-104 for 9th straight win despite key injuries
The Celtics overcame injuries to three starters on Saturday night to pull off 106-104 comeback victory over the Raptors. It was the ninth consecutive win for Boston, as they trailed by as many as nine points in the second half but still managed to recover despite losing Marcus Smart, Rob Williams and Derrick White over the course of four quarters. Jayson Tatum also sat out the game with a sore wrist.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Requires surgery
Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula and a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 19-12 loss to the 49ers in the divisional round and will require offseason surgery on the former injury, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Pollard was carted to the locker room late in the first half of the contest...
Watch Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams hit insane full-court shot
Ziaire Wiliams hit a deep three...like nearly 80 feet deep. And an NBA basketball court is only 94 feet long, so you get the idea. The Memphis Grizzlies forward banked in a near full-court heave at the end of the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Williams grabbed the defensive rebound, took one dribble and tossed up a shot from just outside the restricted area in the paint under the Phoenix basket, draining a 79-footer at the buzzer.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Expected to play primarily at 3B
Anderson told reporters via Zoom Sunday that he will primarily play third base, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Anderson also said they the team has talked to him about playing in the outfield, and also potentially at first base. The former Miami infielder/outfielder signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Brewers after being non-tendered by the Marlins following a disappointing 2022 season where he posted a .657 OPS over 98 games.
Comments / 0