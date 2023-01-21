Read full article on original website
76ers Rival Report: Wizards Lose Star Big Man to Injury
Kristaps Porzingis is expected to miss time.
FOX43.com
Joel Embiid is lurking in the NBA MVP race once again | Locked On 76ers
PHILADELPHIA — After missing time early in the season and dealing with the absences of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey for extended stretches, it appeared Joel Embiid might be on the outside looking in of the 2023 NBA MVP race. But after averaging 35.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in December leading Philadelphia to a tie for the second seed in the Eastern Conference, Embiid is right back in the thick of that race.
Victory vs. Kings Helps Sixers Pass Bucks in Eastern Conference
The Sixers move up in the standings.
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) out for Nuggets Sunday
The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter Jr. will miss tonight's game as he attends to a personal matter. Porter Jr. has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game so far this season.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
De’Aaron Fox on his Kings falling to a more physical, shorthanded Sixers team 129-127
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox shares his views on Saturday’s 129-127 loss to the 76ers, who were playing without two stars in Joel Embiid and James Harden. He talks about how the Sixers owned the battle of the boards, dominated the paint and came away with more second chance opportunities to […]
Popculture
Las Vegas Raiders Player Engaged to Basketball Star
A Las Vegas Raiders player is getting married. Hroniss Grasu proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Inosescu, a basketball star who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ionescu shared multiple photos of the engagement on Instagram and wrote, "It's always us. Here's to forever with you." According to ESPN, both went to college at the University of Oregon, grew up in California and are of Romanian descent.
numberfire.com
Ja Morant (ankle) inactive for Memphis Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled out Ja Morant (ankle) for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Morant will sit out Monday's game as he deals with an ankle injury. Tyus Jones has typically started for the Grizzlies whenever Morant has missed time previously this season. Our models project Jones, who...
Philadelphia 76ers end Kings’ winning streak despite absence of Joel Embiid, James Harden
The Kings led by 21 points in the first half, but they couldn’t hold on despite another big fourth quarter from De’Aaron Fox.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Harden will watch from the sidelines after Philadelphia's superstar was held out for injury management reasons. Expect Tyrese Maxey to play more minutes against a Kings' team ranked 24th in defensive rating. Maxey's...
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Brogdon is ruled out due to personal reasons. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Miami on the second leg of a back-to-back set. In 41 games this season, Brogdon is...
Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107
PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. […]
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) out Saturday for Hawks
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. As a result, they are going to hold Bogdanovic out due to right knee injury management, as they don't want him to be overextended. Expect him back in the mix Monday versus Chicago.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James has recently played through his questionable designations with ankle soreness. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.1 FanDuel points. James' Sunday projection includes 29.8 points, 7.9...
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) doubtful Tuesday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram (toe) is doubtful for Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets. Ingram will likely remain out one more game, but he went through a full 5-on-5 practice Monday and expects to return on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves or Saturday versus the Washington Wizards. The 25-year-old hasn't played since November 25 due to a bruised left big toe. Trey Murphy is expected to be knocked out of the starting lineup once Ingram is cleared.
Domantas Sabonis on Chimezie Metu’s injury, credits Sixers physicality following Kings loss to 76ers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Domantas Sabonis talks about his Kings having their six-game win streak snapped, falling to a more physical and shorthanded Sixers team, losing the battle of the boards, blowing a 21 point lead & how the injury to Chimezie Metu impacted Sacramento.
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) probable Monday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton has missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he has been listed as probable. Assuming Middleton makes his long-awaited return to the court, Pat Connaughton would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (foot) available for Golden State's Sunday matchup
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is not listed on Sunday's injury report against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins is on track to return after Golden State's forward was rested on Friday. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Wiggins to score 31.8 FanDuel points. Wiggins' Sunday projection includes 17.7...
