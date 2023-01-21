Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
⛳️ Kansas Finishes in Fifth at the Match in the Desert
SUPERSTITION MOUNTAIN, Arizona – Kansas sophomore Johanna Ebner shot a 4-under (68) to lead the Kansas women’s golf team to fifth place at the Match in the Desert at the Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club on Monday in Superstition Mountain, Arizona. Kansas outshot No. 30 TCU by eight strokes, posting a single round best of 2-under (286) for the 2022-23 season and tying for the sixth best single round score in Kansas women’s golf history.
heartlandcollegesports.com
K-State Jumps Kansas into Top 5 of CBS Sports Poll
After a turbulent two-game stretch for both Kansas basketball teams, prior to the official AP top 25 release on Monday, the Wildcats jumped ahead as the top-ranked team out of the Big 12 conference per CBS Sports. The Kansas State Wildcats are coming off back-to-back wins against Kansas (83-82) and...
kuathletics.com
⛳️ Kansas Opens Spring Season Hosting the Match in the Desert
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf will open the 2023 spring season hosting the Match in the Desert at the Prospector Course at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Superstition Mountain, Arizona on Monday, January 23. The Prospector Course measures 6,394 yards with a par of 72....
kuathletics.com
👟 Group of Jayhawks Compete at the Washburn Rust Buster
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams were back in action at the Washburn Indoor Athletic Facility on Saturday, when a group of Jayhawks competed at the Washburn Rust Buster in Topeka, Kansas. The Jayhawks competed across eight events, notching three event...
Kansas Monster Buck Classic set to return to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the largest hunting, fishing and sportsman shows in Kansas will be coming back to Topeka later this month. The Kansas Monster Buck Classic is marketed as a can’t-miss event for hunters and anglers across the Sunflower State and the Midwest. The event celebrates the future of hunting and also the […]
kuathletics.com
🏊♀️ Kansas Falls in Dual Meet
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas fell to Arkansas by a score of 181-112 on Saturday at Arkansas Natatorium. The swimmers competed in 14 events while the divers competed in the platform dive. The first event of the day was the 200 medley relay. Freshmen Molly Robinson and Lydia Lafferty, sophomore...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Richard Dean Schlegel
Richard Dean Schlegel passed away peacefully on Jan. 17 in Wichita, Kansas, with his daughte…
Basketball World Reacts To Another Upset Loss For Kansas
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks have dropped their second upset loss in a row. After falling to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday, the reigning National Champions were blown out by No. 14 TCU at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Horned Frogs dominated the Jayhawks in their home arena, finishing with an ...
Manhattan QB commits to Washburn
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Manhattan High School quarterback Keenan Schartz will head down the road to Topeka for his college football career. Schartz announced his commitment to Washburn University on social media Sunday night. The MHS quarterback recently led the Indians to their first state title since 1988. Schartz follows in the footsteps of his parents […]
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage
Kansas educators tackle K-12 teacher shortage by touting life-changing occupation, but size of the shortfall will require cash infusion for salary hikes. The post Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Hutchinson boys basketball maintains perfect season with Tournament of Champions title
Hutchinson native Bryan Miller left his college job to help turn around his alma mater.
WIBW
Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
KWCH.com
Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture. Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.
Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
WIBW
One injured after striking barrier wall on I-70 near Lawrence
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma woman was injured Friday afternoon after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a barrier wall on I-70 near exit 197. According to the KHP crash log, on Friday, January 20 at just after 4:00 p.m., Cassidy Rogers, 21, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was driving eastbound in a 2012 Acura when she became distracted, lost control of the car, and struck the barrier wall.
Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week
HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
kmuw.org
Permits for duplexes in Wichita nearly doubled in 2022. It hasn’t come without concern.
The rising number of duplex developments in Wichita is bringing with it a tension between some neighborhoods and the demand for more affordable housing. The number of building permits issued in Wichita for two-family residential homes nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022, from 410 to 750. Stan Longhofer, director of...
thesunflower.com
The Story Behind the Building: Corbin
Recognized as Wichita State’s most internationally recognized building, Corbin Education Center has a detailed history, both within Wichita and out. The hub for applied studies majors, located on the north side of the WSU campus, was designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Wright has designed two locations in...
