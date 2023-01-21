Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Man admits Robert West's Birmingham killing
A man has admitted killing a 49-year-old who died in the street outside a Birmingham banqueting suite. Robert West, also known as Bob Fresh, was fatally stabbed on Stewart Street in Ladywood on 21 February 2022. Rashid Powell, 20, of Roslin Grove, Lozells, Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on...
BBC
Fourth man arrested over footballer Cody Fisher's death
A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering footballer Cody Fisher at a Birmingham nightclub. The 23-year-old player for non-league Stratford Town died after being stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane venue in Digbeth on Boxing Day. The 18-year-old suspect was detained in Erdington, Birmingham, on...
BBC
Blaby: Man, 31, arrested over baby's death
A man has been arrested over the death of a baby who became unwell at a house in Leicestershire. Emergency services were called out to the property on Sycamore Street, in Blaby, on 15 January, but the infant later died in hospital. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of...
BBC
Ipswich gang killer's bid to reduce sentence rejected
A man jailed for his part in the murder of a teenager has had his appeal to reduce his sentence rejected. Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a glass bottle in Ipswich on 2 June 2018. Isaac Calver, now in his early 20s, and...
Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
Mark Cavendish and his wife ‘very distressed’ after knifepoint raid, court told
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish appeared “very distressed” and was wearing shorts when he opened his front door to a police officer minutes after a knifepoint raid while his children were at home, a court heard.Balaclava-wearing intruders broke into Cavendish’s home as he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta with their three-year-old child also in the bed, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.The athlete was punched and a raider threatened to stab him before the gang made off with items including two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, the prosecution said.Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London...
BBC
Micropigs rescued after being tied to lamp-post by roadside
Two micropigs have been rescued after a motorist found them tied by their necks to a lamp-post by the side of the road. The animals had been tied up using baling twine and one of them had almost choked to death. A passing motorist who spotted them took them to...
BBC
Suffolk Police given more time to question Ipswich murder suspects
Police have been given more time to question two teenagers arrested after an 18-year-old was stabbed to death in a town centre in broad daylight. Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, Norfolk, died in Westgate Street, Ipswich, on Tuesday. On Sunday, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy,...
BBC
People-smuggling boss who fled UK is arrested
The head of a people-smuggling ring who fled the UK to avoid jail has been arrested. Tarik Namik led a gang that brought people from Iraq and Iran to the UK hidden in lorries. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said his phone records suggested he may have been involved in smuggling at least 1,900 migrants in 50 days, charging each person about €1,800 (£1,540).
Two teenagers charged with stabbing murder of 18-year-old in town centre
Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in a town centre on a weekday afternoon.Raymond James Quigley, of Wymondham, Norfolk, was fatally wounded in the attack at around 3.35pm on Tuesday, January 17 in Westgate Street in Ipswich.A post-mortem examination recorded that he sustained four stab wounds to the torso, Suffolk Police said.An 18-year-old man & a 17-year-old boy have both been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of another teenager in Ipswich last week. Read more here >> https://t.co/VK3KBpWbkR— Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) January 23, 2023The force said that...
BBC
Yate child abuser 'robbed victims of their childhood'
A man who sexually abused two children over a five-year period has been jailed for 16 years. Matthew Nicholas, 50, repeatedly assaulted his victims between 2015 and 2020, a jury heard. Nicholas, originally of Yate in Gloucestershire, was convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13...
BBC
Police arrest more than 170 in crackdown on serious crime
More than 170 arrests have been made during a crackdown on serious crime. A Met Police operation seized 30 weapons, 40 drugs, 66 vehicles and £5,700 in cash during Operation Pandilla last week. It involved more than 1,200 officers from seven police forces and focused on arterial roads and...
BBC
Barnsley: Jail for burglar who dug up grave in jewellery search
A "habitual criminal" who dug up a woman's grave because he believed it contained valuable jewellery has been jailed for 15 months. Wayne Joselyn, 43, damaged Ethel Maud Goodwin's remains during the "depraved desecration" of her burial site at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery. He had heard a "bizarre rumour" the grave...
BBC
Hounslow: Bus driver arrested after pedestrian dies
A bus driver has been arrested after a 40-year-old pedestrian died following a collision in west London. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck in Hounslow on Saturday evening, but later died. The collision happened at the junction of Cranford Lane and Armytage Road. The...
BBC
Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
BBC
Man, 18, faces police attempted murder charge
A teenager has been charged with the attempted murder of a police motorcyclist who was hit by a car in Edinburgh. Police had signalled for the black Audi A1 to stop in the Bathfield area of the city at about 16:15 on 11 January. The driver then allegedly drove directly...
BBC
Liam Smith: Murder charge over acid attack shooting death
A man has been charged with murdering a man whose body was found shot, doused in acid and dumped in a street. Liam Smith, 38, was found dead on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, on 24 November. Michael Hillier, 38, of Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, has been charged with murdering...
BBC
Fourth teen arrested over New Year's Day Cannock crash
A fourth teenager has been arrested after a retired teacher was killed in a hit-and-run crash on New Year's Day. Joan Hill, 73, died at the scene on the A5 near Longford Island in Cannock at about 16:00 GMT. A 17-year-old boy from the Walsall area was arrested on suspicion...
