Syracuse, NY

247Sports

UNC at Syracuse Preview

ESPN (Rece Davis, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray) “From a defensive standpoint, they do a terrific job of protecting the paint and contesting shots. They make it very difficult to find a rhythm on the offensive end. At the end of the day, we’re going to have to make some shots and we’re going to have to make some 3s. And so our ability to shoot the basketball is going to be huge against Syracuse. Defensively, they’ve got some really gifted and talented players that not only can score, but they can create shots in one-on-one situations. And so for us, to be able to defend and defend without fouling and rebound the basketball, (that will) allow us to get out in transition. I think that’s going to be huge for us.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on Monday, assessing the matchup against the Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Observations from Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech: Girard goes off, bad transition defense

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse came into Saturday’s game coming off of a close loss to Miami. Questions of the team’s youth and whether or not it could close out games arose again after a costly turnover by Judah Mintz amongst numerous turnovers that hindered Syracuse against one of the best teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Orange headed off to Georgia Tech, a team they’ve beaten six times and lost to six times, but the Yellow Jackets have struggled this season.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Orange Head to #13 Duke on Sunday at Noon

The Orange (13-5, 4-4 ACC) head to Durham to face their third nationally ranked opponent of the season when Syracuse and No. 13 Duke tip-off at 12 p.m. inside Cameron Indoor Stadium Sunday. Fans can watch the game live on national television on ACC Network with Angel Gray and Jasmine Thomas on the call.
DURHAM, NC
AllSyracue

Syracuse to Hire Nunzio Campanile as Tight Ends Coach

Syracuse football is set to hire Nunzio Campanile as its tight ends coach, according to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. Campanile has been at Rutgers for the past several seasons, has extensive recruiting ties in New Jersey and is the former head coach of Bergen Catholic.  During his time ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Tabs Travis Fisher as New Cornerbacks Coach

Syracuse football has found a replacement for its coaching staff in the secondary. Former Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher is set to become the new cornerbacks coach with the Orange, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Fisher was with the Cornhuskers for the last five ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica karate instructor wins gold at WUKF European championships

FLORENCE, Italy – A Utica woman earned several accolades while competing with Team USA at the World Union of Karate-Do Federations European Championships in Italy in November 2022. Tea Sijaric, 25, and the rest of Team USA, took home multiple medals in team and individual categories. The team won...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Highest-rated cheap eats in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

14-year-old Ava Wood is being remembered as a great student, teammate and friend

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yet another Central New York community is grieving the loss of a young girl who lost her life to violence. Ava Wood (14) was allegedly shot and killed by her father, Christopher Wood (51), inside of their Baldwinsville home before he turned the gun on himself. Police are still investigating, but it appears this was a murder-suicide.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
waer.org

Plans taking shape for major investment on Syracuse's Near Westside

Plans are coming together to make significant improvements to parts of Syracuse’s near west side. Common councilors are expected to approve measures Monday aimed at revitalizing business corridors. Anyone who’s traveled along parts of Erie Boulevard West, West Fayette Street, and Geddes Street knows there are stretches with blighted...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

After 40 years on the same corner, Syracuse pizza maker says ‘It’s time for me to go’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The price of the first 16-inch pepperoni pizza Mark Hordies sold was $3.75. He was 17 years old when he got into the pizza business. For the past 40 years, he’s twirled the homemade dough and shredded his own mozzarella at Pizzaz Pizza, his family-owned shop in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood at 1916 South Ave. His ingredients have remained the same since he slipped his first pizza in the oven.
SYRACUSE, NY
Jeremy Brower

Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The Creature

Residents in North Syracuse, NY, have reported sightings of a giant creature they believe to be a Bobcat. One North Syracuse Pine Ridge area neighbor states, "I might be crazy, but I saw a huge creature that my best guess is a Bobcat. Is it possible in N. Syracuse?" One neighbor humorously responded about big foot, "Bigfoot maybe?? He's rumored to be seen on Church Street near East Taft intersection."
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Newsmakers: Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Syracuse Police work to find out who shot and killed 11-year-old Brexialle Torres-Ortiz, Police Chief Joe Cecile sat down with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan to discuss the case and the ongoing violence plaguing the City of Syracuse. You can watch the full broadcast in the video player above.
SYRACUSE, NY
