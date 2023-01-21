ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul dined at NYC’s Balthazar before Broadway show

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gYGX_0kMnncRr00

Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul were spotted dining out at Balthazar.

The pair, both 82, were recently photographed at the Manhattan hotspot, with owner Keith McNally posting the snap of the power couple posing alongside maître d’ Zouheir Louhaichy to his Instagram.

Comments on the pic, which showed Paul Pelosi in hat, ranged from fawning to snarky.

“Who picked up the check? Oh forget it… I already know…it was us,” wrote someone with the handle “world famous realtor.”

But another user named Alicebgood chided the haters and praised Nancy.

“Wonderful she gets to enjoy her own time after working decades for us.”

After the Jan. 15 dinner at Balthazar, the Pelosis went to see Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway. The play is about multiple generations of a Jewish family in Austria before and after World War II.

Though the couple looked happy and relaxed during their night out, Nancy Pelosi choked back tears a few days later while discussing her husband’s prolonged recovery from a brutal hammer attack in October, saying it could take months before he is “back to normal.”

The former House speaker opened up about Paul Pelosi’s condition during an appearance on “Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?”

“He’s doing OK,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) told Wallace after the veteran newsman asked how her husband was doing. “It’s going to take a little while for him to be back to normal.”

Paul Pelosi was alone at the family’s San Francisco home early Oct. 28 when conspiracy theorist David DePape , 42, allegedly forced his way into the residence and asked after Nancy Pelosi’s whereabouts.

Prosecutors said DePape then bludgeoned Paul Pelosi with a hammer before being arrested. The alleged assailant purportedly told investigators he planned to “hold Nancy hostage,” interrogate her, and “break her kneecaps” if he felt she was lying to him.

Comments / 12

Michele Donovan
1d ago

Is this is news How ???? Did he get Hammered and get Another DUI ????

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Emotional Nancy Pelosi says husband’s recovery from attack could take ‘three or four months’ to be himself

Nearly three months after her husband was struck in the head with a hammer, now-former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it may take “three or four months” for him to return to himself.The California congresswoman and one of the longest-serving speakers of the House of Representatives told host Chris Wallace on his HBO Max show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? this week: “Anyone who’s had a head injury knows that you have to be very careful. You have to be careful about movement. You have to be careful about light, you have to be careful about sound and it...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Reveals Husband Paul Isn’t ‘Himself’ 3 Months After Attack: ‘It’s Going To Take A Little’

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi explained that her husband Paul is still recovering after his terrifying attack by a home invader in October. The Democratic congresswoman, 82, revealed that doctors said that her husband, 82, will probably be more “himself” in a matter of months in a new interview on Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace on CNN and HBOMax.
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Footwear News

Melania Trump Sparkles in Silver Midi Dress & Shiny Heels for New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump dressed to sparkle for New Year’s Eve while at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. The former first lady appeared with husband Donald Trump at a New Year’s event on Saturday, wearing a silver sequined midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Her long-sleeved style featured a slim-fitting bodice with a hemline that hit just below the knee. The metallic piece was coated in silver sequins, creating a burst of allover sparkle. For footwear, Trump donned a pair of shiny pumps. The former model’s sharp style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least...
PALM BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Laura Ingraham Dumps Guest for Throwing Fox’s Scandals in Her Face

A guest on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday knocked her and the network over several past scandals, including claims of sexual harassment by network stars and even the time Ingraham mocked a school shooting survivor.In the wake of a frightening incident which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ingraham spoke to Steve Almond, whose 2015 book Against Football: One Fan’s Reluctant Manifesto argues it’s time to give up the sport.Almond claimed that the NFL will make the game safer if there is an economic incentive to...
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
TheDailyBeast

Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Nose-Picking George Santos

Jimmy Kimmel returned from his holiday break with a “new character” to roast in his nightly monologue.After listing off just some of the many lies that newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) seems to have told on his way into office, the late-night host joked that he “basically catfished an entire congressional district.”“But despite all of that, he did not resign,” Kimmel said. “He showed up to his first day of work in Washington today where no one—not one of the many scoundrels wriggling around the House—wanted to sit with him.”While footage of Santos yawning by himself as his colleagues tried and failed to elect a House Speaker played on screen, Kimmel said, “Imagine being so toxic, not even Matt Gaetz wants to sit next to you.”“He just sat there next to other people’s kids picking his nose and wiping on his hands like a sweaty kid in middle school,” the host continued.And in the “there’s-a-tweet-for-everything category,” Kimmel highlighted a 2021 post from Santos that read “BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR,” joking “it’s in all-caps, so you know it’s even truer.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.
WASHINGTON STATE
The List

Kellyanne Conway Claims Donald Trump Fears Only One Person

During the January 6 committee's final summer hearing, the group sought to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump played a key role in the deadly events of that day and, moreover, that he sat by and watched as the violence escalated, per Axios. Following testimony from high-ranking White House officials and submissions from his own Twitter feed, the committee showcased how Trump refused to take any action on the day, and even encouraged his supporters.
Popculture

Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues

Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
HollywoodLife

Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post

Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
TMZ.com

Don Lemon Responds to Colbert Criticism Over 'Hoodie' Suit on CNN

Don Lemon didn't appreciate Stephen Colbert mocking him over the fact he dressed down on the job ... responding by comparing himself to Zelensky, Obama and Trayvon Martin. The news anchor -- who now heads up the morning time slot on a new show called 'CNN This Morning' -- appeared genuinely hurt that the 'Late Show' host went in on him on national TV Thursday night ... making fun of a hoodie-suit DL wore that morning on the air.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
75K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy