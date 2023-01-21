ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett, MO

ktmoradio.com

Kennett Teacher Arrested

A Kennett teacher was arrested Friday on two counts of sexual contact with a student. 24 year old Lindsey Marshall, who taught Spanish at the high school, was arrested Friday. According to Police Chief Kenny Wilson, KPD was notified of the relationship by school officials Thursday. HTN will have more...
KENNETT, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting

SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo.

Local business on being prepared for snowy conditions. Cape City Council hears deer hunt proposals. Local business talks being prepared for snowy conditions. Expect a lower refund on your 2022 tax return. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The New Madrid County...
SIKESTON, MO
Kait 8

Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro woman who showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg ‘accidentally’ shot herself, according to police. The department said a woman showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound. She originally told police she was shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of Vine Street and Monroe Avenue, near the MicroSociety Elementary School.
JONESBORO, AR
KFVS12

Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo.

Expect a lower refund on your 2022 tax return. Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo. A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Missing man found dead in Portageville, Mo. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The remains of a missing man were found in...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Officers identified the victims as 33-year-old Kiara D. Haynes and 27-year-old Breana C. Conner. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Unit is working alongside the Major Case Squad in...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Missing man from Stoddard Co. found safe

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies say a missing man has been found safe. Earlier on Tuesday, January 24, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to keep an eye out for a man reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 22 around midnight.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Counterfeit bills being circulated in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - “Motion picture” money has been found being used around the town. According to a post on the Caruthersville Police Department Facebook page, there have been multiple reports of counterfeit or “motion picture” money being found and circulated throughout Caruthersville. The police dept....
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Kait 8

School bus crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus. A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation told Region 8 News the crash was located on Highway 135 near Oak Grove Heights in Greene County. ArDOT reported the crash occurred...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville...
JONESBORO, AR
KFVS12

Fake money circulating in Caruthersville, Mo.

Third round of funding announced for Rebuild Illinois projects. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News Desk 1/24/23. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News Desk 1/24/23. A look at new business and events in the...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Stolen van found at salvage yard

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a reported stolen vehicle led Caruthersville Police to Dyersburg, Tennessee. Caruthersville officers were called Monday, January 23 to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stolen white 2002 Ford van. Investigators learned the van was found at a salvage...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Area first responders take part in regional search and rescue training

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders in southeast Missouri gathered to train in a search and rescue scenario. According to a release from the city of Sikeston, the Missouri Region E Homeland Response Team met up on Saturday, January 21 in Bollinger County for training at the Castor River Conservation Area near Marble Hill.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

On-site food pantry open for patients at Missouri Delta Medical Center

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Delta Medical Center partnered with Southeast Missouri Food Bank to offer an on-site food pantry for patients. “Missouri Delta Medical Center is excited to work with Southeast Missouri Food Bank,” said Amy Thompson, RN, population health manager at Missouri Delta Medical Center. “Proper nutrition is vital to overall health, and we felt this was a great opportunity to positively impact our patients’ quality of life.”
SIKESTON, MO

