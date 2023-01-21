Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25. In a Facebook post, the district said the student made a threatening social media post on Wednesday toward New Madrid County Central (NMCC) High School staff. School officials...
kbsi23.com
Juvenile arrested after New Madrid County R1 School District receives threatening social media post
NEW MADRID, Mo (KBSI) – A juvenile has been arrested and charges are pending after the New Madrid County R1 School District received a threatening social media post Wednesday morning. At 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, R1 school officials were alerted that a threatening social media post was...
ktmoradio.com
Kennett Teacher Arrested
A Kennett teacher was arrested Friday on two counts of sexual contact with a student. 24 year old Lindsey Marshall, who taught Spanish at the high school, was arrested Friday. According to Police Chief Kenny Wilson, KPD was notified of the relationship by school officials Thursday. HTN will have more...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Wayne County, Mo.
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The report of a woman found dead in a home in Wayne County, Missouri on Monday, January 23, led investigators to Butler County. Emergency crews were called around 6 p.m. to a house trailer on the 2500 block of Route C, near Lowndes, and found a woman dead.
KFVS12
Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo.
Local business on being prepared for snowy conditions. Cape City Council hears deer hunt proposals. Local business talks being prepared for snowy conditions. Expect a lower refund on your 2022 tax return. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The New Madrid County...
KFVS12
‘It was better than Christmas,’ Mo. veteran reunited with wife after 4 months
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - It had been more than 4 months since this Army veteran had been able to hold his wife’s hand and tell her he loved her, but with help from his caretakers, his wish became reality. According to a release from the John J. Pershing...
KFVS12
Homicide investigation underway after married couple killed in Sikeston, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Missing man found...
Kait 8
Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro woman who showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg ‘accidentally’ shot herself, according to police. The department said a woman showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound. She originally told police she was shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of Vine Street and Monroe Avenue, near the MicroSociety Elementary School.
KFVS12
Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo.
Expect a lower refund on your 2022 tax return. Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo. A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Missing man found dead in Portageville, Mo. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The remains of a missing man were found in...
KFVS12
Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Officers identified the victims as 33-year-old Kiara D. Haynes and 27-year-old Breana C. Conner. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Unit is working alongside the Major Case Squad in...
KFVS12
Butler County Sheriff speaks on 4 inmates Missouri arrested in Butler County
The Jackson man arrested in connection with an investigation into stolen vehicles from a dealer in Cape Girardeau County will be in court next week. Has inflation peaked? Plus, news on retail sales, annual report on labor union | Money Talks 1/20/23. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. A look at...
KFVS12
Missing man from Stoddard Co. found safe
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies say a missing man has been found safe. Earlier on Tuesday, January 24, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to keep an eye out for a man reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 22 around midnight.
KFVS12
Counterfeit bills being circulated in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - “Motion picture” money has been found being used around the town. According to a post on the Caruthersville Police Department Facebook page, there have been multiple reports of counterfeit or “motion picture” money being found and circulated throughout Caruthersville. The police dept....
Kait 8
School bus crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus. A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation told Region 8 News the crash was located on Highway 135 near Oak Grove Heights in Greene County. ArDOT reported the crash occurred...
Kait 8
Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville...
KFVS12
Fake money circulating in Caruthersville, Mo.
Third round of funding announced for Rebuild Illinois projects. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News Desk 1/24/23. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News Desk 1/24/23. A look at new business and events in the...
KFVS12
Stolen van found at salvage yard
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a reported stolen vehicle led Caruthersville Police to Dyersburg, Tennessee. Caruthersville officers were called Monday, January 23 to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stolen white 2002 Ford van. Investigators learned the van was found at a salvage...
KFVS12
Area first responders take part in regional search and rescue training
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders in southeast Missouri gathered to train in a search and rescue scenario. According to a release from the city of Sikeston, the Missouri Region E Homeland Response Team met up on Saturday, January 21 in Bollinger County for training at the Castor River Conservation Area near Marble Hill.
KFVS12
On-site food pantry open for patients at Missouri Delta Medical Center
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Delta Medical Center partnered with Southeast Missouri Food Bank to offer an on-site food pantry for patients. “Missouri Delta Medical Center is excited to work with Southeast Missouri Food Bank,” said Amy Thompson, RN, population health manager at Missouri Delta Medical Center. “Proper nutrition is vital to overall health, and we felt this was a great opportunity to positively impact our patients’ quality of life.”
