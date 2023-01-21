ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
FOX Sports

Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
BOSTON, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers, Cesar Hernandez Agree To Minor League Deal

The Tigers and veteran infielder Cesar Hernandez are in agreement on a minor league contract, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Octagon client will be invited to major league camp this spring. If Hernandez makes the roster, he’ll earn a $1.5MM base salary with the potential to unlock more via incentives, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press adds.
DETROIT, MI
Red Reporter

Cincinnati Reds links - That’s it, these are your Reds

Connor Overton will turn 30 this summer, and he’s thrown a grand total of 48.1 IP at the big league level in his entire career. Nicks Senzel and Solak combined for 8 homers and nary a triple during the 2022 MLB season. Tejay Antone and Lucas Sims combined for...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Reds Caravan gets underway after two-year hiatus

For the first time since 2020, the Reds Caravan is back on the road. Always executed with the purpose to visit and engage with fans spread out across Reds Country, this late January has also served as an unofficial kickoff to the new season with pitchers and catchers set to report in the weeks ahead.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Oakland A’s signing former All-Star slugger

The Oakland Athletics might not be very good next season, but at least their fans will be able to see a few dingers. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Tuesday that the A’s have agreed to a free-agent contract with veteran slugger Jesus Aguilar (pending a physical). Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports adds that Aguilar’s deal with Oakland is worth $3 million.
OAKLAND, CA

