Chicago White Sox Reportedly Happy Minnesota Twins Traded Luis Arraez
The Chicago White Sox hope to improve as a ball club in 2023, thanks to the Minnesota Twins trading 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Bryon Chourio.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
FOX Sports
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
White Sox Interested in Trading for Second Baseman from Division Rival
The Chicago White Sox have expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important infield depth, however, and are not itching to trade him.
GM Nick Krall: Reds unlikely to make further roster additions
With about three weeks until pitchers and catchers report to spring training, there are still some notable free agents on the board but it doesn’t seem like the Reds are planning to be active in that department. The club kicked off their caravan tour Monday and Bobby Nightengale of...
Tigers, Cesar Hernandez Agree To Minor League Deal
The Tigers and veteran infielder Cesar Hernandez are in agreement on a minor league contract, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Octagon client will be invited to major league camp this spring. If Hernandez makes the roster, he’ll earn a $1.5MM base salary with the potential to unlock more via incentives, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press adds.
Red Reporter
Cincinnati Reds links - That’s it, these are your Reds
Connor Overton will turn 30 this summer, and he’s thrown a grand total of 48.1 IP at the big league level in his entire career. Nicks Senzel and Solak combined for 8 homers and nary a triple during the 2022 MLB season. Tejay Antone and Lucas Sims combined for...
MLB
Reds Caravan gets underway after two-year hiatus
For the first time since 2020, the Reds Caravan is back on the road. Always executed with the purpose to visit and engage with fans spread out across Reds Country, this late January has also served as an unofficial kickoff to the new season with pitchers and catchers set to report in the weeks ahead.
Yardbarker
Oakland A’s signing former All-Star slugger
The Oakland Athletics might not be very good next season, but at least their fans will be able to see a few dingers. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Tuesday that the A’s have agreed to a free-agent contract with veteran slugger Jesus Aguilar (pending a physical). Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports adds that Aguilar’s deal with Oakland is worth $3 million.
MLB
Reds Caravan connects club's bright future with encouraging present
CINCINNATI -- As the club hit the road to meet fans from near and far in Monday's kickoff of the Reds Caravan, they tried to balance two almost competing themes. The rebuilding club wanted to talk up its bright future while ensuring people weren't overlooking the present. That is not...
