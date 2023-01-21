NC Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

18-24-29-34-42

(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $273,000

Lucky For Life

06-10-11-29-35, Lucky Ball: 7

(six, ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Pick 3 Day

3-3-4, Fireball: 9

(three, three, four; Fireball: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

4-3-6, Fireball: 8

(four, three, six; Fireball: eight)

Pick 4 Day

4-6-6-2, Fireball: 8

(four, six, six, two; Fireball: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-4-2, Fireball:

(seven, seven, four, two; Fireball: zero)

Powerball

05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4

(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

