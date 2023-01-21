NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
18-24-29-34-42
(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $273,000
Lucky For Life
06-10-11-29-35, Lucky Ball: 7
(six, ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-3-4, Fireball: 9
(three, three, four; Fireball: nine)
Pick 3 Evening
4-3-6, Fireball: 8
(four, three, six; Fireball: eight)
Pick 4 Day
4-6-6-2, Fireball: 8
(four, six, six, two; Fireball: eight)
Pick 4 Evening
7-7-4-2, Fireball:
(seven, seven, four, two; Fireball: zero)
Powerball
05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000
