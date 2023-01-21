ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

4-6-6-2, Fireball: 8

(four, six, six, two; Fireball: eight)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

