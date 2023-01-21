Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

There are so many rules for TSA and many of them seem to vary by where you’re flying out of. But one of the most consistent, and obvious, is don’t try to bring a gun. Regardless people still do, whether intentionally or unintentionally. In a report released this week, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at North Carolina airports discovered a total of 250 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022. This number is down slightly from the 254 found in 2021. While it’s good news for the state as a whole, Charlotte, unfortunately, did see an increase. Leading North Carolina, Charlotte Douglas International saw an all-time high of 117 guns at security checkpoints in 2022.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO