Read full article on original website
DrinkSlinger
2d ago
He was pissed off at her because she was actually a he. I notice they left that part out. Not that it condones murder though.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Woman arrested in North Carolina sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing son in Connecticut
A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for suffocating her 8-year-old son and then setting their house on fire. Prosecutors said Karin Ziolkowski killed her son, Elijah, in their Meriden, Conn. home on Nov. 14, 2016 and then used tiki torch oil to set two fires. Rescuers could not resuscitate the boy, whose death was ruled a homicide by asphyxia.
North Carolina missionaries pleaded not guilty, facing charges of assault
A group of North Carolina missionaries that got into an altercation with a local man from Cameron, Montana, appeared in court today, January 23, via zoom in Virginia City.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
Billboard calls for NC Auditor Beth Wood’s resignation after hit-and-run charges
A new billboard in Youngsville is calling for Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood's resignation.
iheart.com
GRAPHIC: Police In North Carolina Shot A Disabled Man Who Was Unarmed
Police in North Carolina shot a disabled man who was unarmed and complying with their orders. A SWAT team woke Jason Harley Kloepfer up and told him to get outside, then they shot him as soon as he opened the door. Graphic Warning: Click the Tweet below to see a...
NC State Auditor issues statement, apologizes for hit-and-run, but the car owner calls it 'shallow'
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood released a statement about the night she hit a parked car and drove away from the scene.
WOWK
North Carolina man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Kentucky
ELLIOT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A North Carolina man was charged in Kentucky for impersonating an officer after he allegedly flashed blue and red lights at people to stop them. Elliot County Sheriff’s Deputies say they got a Jan. 19 call about a suspicious person driving a car with blue and red LED lights while stopping pedestrians near the Elliot-Morgan county line.
Illinois police looking for body taken with funeral home van
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois authorities are searching for a man’s remains after someone stole a van from a funeral home. The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday from a funeral home. The man’s body was inside. Rockford Police said the van was...
Funeral services held for Army private from the Bronx killed in Alabama
U.S. Army Pvt. Abdul Latifu was killed during an altercation at Fort Rucker in Alabama on Jan. 10, just a week after Latifu’s 21st birthday. Pvt. Brian Jones is currently in custody and is being charged with murder.
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run 4 days after crash, documents say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for […]
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?
4-year-old Brentanny Nicole Hughes was one of four siblings. She had a twin brother, Brent Hughes, and sister and brother, 11-year-old Sarena Glenn and Brandon Floyd. The children lived on Winter Park Drive with their mother, Robby Ann Floyd, and stepfather, Jason Allen "Shane" Floyd, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jason was Brandon's father.
NBC Washington
DC Officer Stabbed in the Face in Northeast: Authorities
A D.C. police officer is recovering after someone stabbed them in the face Saturday. Authorities said the officer was serving a bench warrant on the 1000 block on Mount Olivet Road in Northeast at around 1:16 p.m. The officer's injuries are said to be minor, and the suspect was quickly...
cbs17
Police: Woman left SC hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman left a South Carolina hospital on Wednesday without being discharged and stole a hospital van, according to a police report and warrant. Paige Louise Johnson, 26, of Longs in Horry County, was arrested and charged with grand larceny $10,000 or more, according to online booking records.
HipHopDX.com
Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi Reportedly Dead Following Stand-Off With Police
Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi was reportedly found dead following a stand-off with North Little Rock Police during which one officer fired his weapon. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, NLRPD arrived at a residence on the 4700 block of North Locust Street in North Little Rock around 2:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (January 18), after receiving a call of a disturbance. Upon arriving on site, authorities were advised that the suspect in the situation was armed.
abcnews4.com
SC woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud, ordered to pay back state
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars over an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Employment and Workforce.
MrBeast from NC posts new video of 10 dangerous escape rooms for $100,000
Each level is designed as something extremely creative. In MrBeast fashion, one involves real goats and interacts with real snakes.
Seven people charged for moving heroin, meth through southwest Virginia
Seven people, including one Virginia man, have been charged in a multi-state drug trafficking ring that moved heroin and meth through Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan between 2021 and 2022.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
Police: Man was alone on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony when he fell to his death during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man who fell from a 15th-floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel during Hurricane Ian in September was outside on the balcony alone at the time of the fall, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Vest said video of the incident shows Markell […]
Feds seized 280 guns, charged nearly 280 people in North Carolina district in 2022
At least 280 illegal firearms were forfeited and approximately 278 defendants were charged with federal firearms offenses within the Eastern District of North Carolina in 2022.
Comments / 3