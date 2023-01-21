Read full article on original website
‘I am heartbroken’: Star WNBA player traded months after pregnancy announcement
One of the WNBA‘s best players is “heartbroken,” according to a statement she released. Dearica Hamby, a two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year award recipient and two-time All-Star, has been traded from the Las Vegas Aces to the Los Angeles Sparks for the rights of Amanda Zahui B. The Aces also sent its 2024 first-round pick to L.A. for the Sparks’ 2024 second-round pick.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Is Engaged to Las Vegas Raiders' Hroniss Grasu!: 'Here's to Forever'
"It's always us," the New York Liberty guard wrote on Instagram Saturday Sabrina Ionescu and longtime beau Hroniss Grasu are "finally" getting married! The New York Liberty guard, 25, shared on Saturday that she and the Las Vegas Raiders center, 31, are set to wed. "It's always us🤍 here's to forever with you 1.20.23 #finally" the WNBA star wrote alongside a carousel of images from their engagement. Amid an elaborate floral heart arrangement, more flowers and candles, Grasu proposed in an open-air rooftop setting on Friday night. Ionescu's friends and family...
'It's Always Us!': Liberty Star Sabrina Ionescu Announces Engagement
The New York Liberty superstar is engaged to NFL offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu.
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'
Trades happen in every sports league, and most often times the players have nothing but good things to say about their previous team. However, it appears that is not always the case.
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vanessa Bryant congratulates WNBA and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, once mentored by Kobe
'Woooohoooooo!!! Yay!!!! Congratulations!!!!!,' Vanessa Bryant shared under Ionesco's latest Instagram post on Saturday. The WNBA star used to practice one-on-one with Kobe in 2019.
Las Vegas Raiders Player Engaged to Basketball Star
A Las Vegas Raiders player is getting married. Hroniss Grasu proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Inosescu, a basketball star who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ionescu shared multiple photos of the engagement on Instagram and wrote, "It's always us. Here's to forever with you." According to ESPN, both went to college at the University of Oregon, grew up in California and are of Romanian descent.
Chicago Bulls Handle Atlanta Hawks 111-100
In their third meeting of the season, the Chicago Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks 111-100. It was another example of one step forward, two steps back for Atlanta. It has been the story of the season thus far. The night got off to an inauspicious start when De'Andre Hunter (acute...
UFC 283 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media
Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and, perhaps most importantly, social-media platforms. Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders...
Lakers News: Two-Way Player Ranks In Top 10 Among G League All Star Game Fan Voting
Though he hasn't done much on the main LA roster, he is impressing with the South Bay Lakers.
Slumping Pelicans Try To Beat The Heat In Sunday Showdown
Just when it seemed like the days of extended losing were past the New Orleans Pelicans, they find themselves mired in a three-game losing streak. New Orleans hasn’t just been losing, they’ve lost by an average of 16.3 points per game. Since beating the Phoenix Suns in OT...
Lakers: Grading The Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn Trade For LA and Washington
Today, your Los Angeles Lakers officially decided to improve their roster. LA is in the midst of trading the expiring $5.3 million contract of little-used reserve "combo" guard Kendrick Nunn (although he's really just a shooting guard in a point guard's body who can't shoot that well) and three second-round draft picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for promising young forward Rui Hachimura.
Jodi Ewart Shadoff and her TV sports anchor husband Adam finally get a home game at LPGA Tournament of Champions
The first time Jodi Ewart Shadoff met her husband Adam was during her sophomore year at the University of New Mexico. Adam, a local TV reporter, interviewed Jodi after that first round in Albuquerque, and as the young Englishwoman kept playing well, they kept talking. That conference victory eventually led...
