"It's always us," the New York Liberty guard wrote on Instagram Saturday Sabrina Ionescu and longtime beau Hroniss Grasu are "finally" getting married! The New York Liberty guard, 25, shared on Saturday that she and the Las Vegas Raiders center, 31, are set to wed. "It's always us🤍 here's to forever with you 1.20.23 #finally" the WNBA star wrote alongside a carousel of images from their engagement. Amid an elaborate floral heart arrangement, more flowers and candles, Grasu proposed in an open-air rooftop setting on Friday night. Ionescu's friends and family...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 15 HOURS AGO