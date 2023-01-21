ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston City Paper

Today starts beginning of trial involving 2 murders, millions of dollars, family privilege

Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry lawyer from a Hampton County family of privilege, will be on trial starting today for the double murders of his wife and youngest son in June 2021. While the scion is not on trial this week for more than 100 state charges related to a Ponzi-like financial scheme, finances are expected to be a big part of the prosecution’s foundation of the case — that the murders were a cover-up for the disappearance of millions of dollars.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

EO Charleston to host event celebrating black entrepreneurs

HOLY CITY SINNER — Press release. EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on February 9, 2023, from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Wonderer.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF.com

11 a.m. update Murdaugh jury selection

The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Aiken leaders announce possible plans for former …. NewsChannel 6 at 11. Columbia County school district host ‘let’s...
WALTERBORO, SC
multifamilybiz.com

Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry

CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Carriage company to offer free rides for locals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local horse-drawn carriage company will offer free tours to Charleston-area residents on January 29. Palmetto Carriage Works will host its annual ‘Locals Ride Free’ day on January 29. The purpose of the day is to show appreciation for the community support the company has received during its 51 years in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Where to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Charleston

Happy New Year — again! Today is the start of the lunar calendar, thus the first day of a Lunar New Year, a tradition most popularly celebrated in East Asian and Southeast Asian cultures. While much of the world celebrated the solar new year on Jan. 1, there are still many things to do (and eat) to celebrate the new lunar cycle.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Charleston author Taylor releases new thriller

Charleston-based, New York Times-bestselling author Brad Taylor is on the verge of releasing his 17th novel, a continuation of his Pike Logan series.The latest thriller in the series is called The Devil’s Ranson: A Pike Logan Novel and is scheduled for release Jan. 24. Buxton Books will host a...
CHARLESTON, SC
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench

Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Patti O’Furniture hosts drag Entertainer of the Year pageant Sunday

Eight drag queens compete for the title of drag Entertainer of the Year (EOY) Sunday during the Palmetto Regional pageant at Queen Street Playhouse. The winner will go on to compete in the national competition. The competing queens will take to the stage in four categories: creative presentation, creative evening...
CHARLESTON, SC

