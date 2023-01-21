Read full article on original website
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?Ted RiversNorth Charleston, SC
Fun things to do in Charleston, South CarolinaGenni FranklinCharleston, SC
Leading store chain opening new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMount Pleasant, SC
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DD2 Community shows their support for Steve LaPrad at school board meeting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday night Dorchester District 2 held it's school boarding meeting. A variety of topics were touched on including the future of Steve LaPrad. Former students, community members, and parents showed their support with shirts that said " #WESTANDWITHLP." When parents and teachers were...
Charleston City Paper
Today starts beginning of trial involving 2 murders, millions of dollars, family privilege
Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry lawyer from a Hampton County family of privilege, will be on trial starting today for the double murders of his wife and youngest son in June 2021. While the scion is not on trial this week for more than 100 state charges related to a Ponzi-like financial scheme, finances are expected to be a big part of the prosecution’s foundation of the case — that the murders were a cover-up for the disappearance of millions of dollars.
abcnews4.com
EO Charleston to host event celebrating black entrepreneurs
HOLY CITY SINNER — Press release. EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on February 9, 2023, from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Wonderer.
greenvillejournal.com
Restaurant and Lodging Association to honor six Upstate individuals and businesses at gala
South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association will honor six Upstate individuals and businesses at its 2023 Stars of the Industry Awards Gala on Feb. 20 in downtown Charleston. The event, which celebrates workers and entities in the hospitality industry who have displayed exceptional professionalism and outstanding service, will be held...
Walterboro locals react to large media coverage of Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – On a normal day, the city of Walterboro is quiet and quaint with just a few thousand people calling it home, but the next few weeks will be anything but normal as the Alex Murdaugh murder trial gets underway The Colleton County Courthouse and surrounding areas of the city were swarmed […]
WJBF.com
11 a.m. update Murdaugh jury selection
The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Aiken leaders announce possible plans for former …. NewsChannel 6 at 11. Columbia County school district host ‘let’s...
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
live5news.com
Charleston committee wants SC lawmakers to double affordable housing tax credits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A City of Charleston committee has voted to call on the state legislature to double the amount of tax credits meant to help build affordable housing in South Carolina. Housing and Community Development Director Geona Shaw Johnson said the city is getting behind the effort because...
multifamilybiz.com
Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry
CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
live5news.com
Family, friends remember longtime Lowcountry politician Arthur Ravenel Jr.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Lowcountry native Arthur Ravenel Jr., a well-known politician who led the push to secure funding for the bridge between Charleston and Mount Pleasant that bears his name, was laid to rest Friday. Ravenel died Monday at the age of 95. Mourners gathered at the French Huguenot...
Carriage company to offer free rides for locals
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local horse-drawn carriage company will offer free tours to Charleston-area residents on January 29. Palmetto Carriage Works will host its annual ‘Locals Ride Free’ day on January 29. The purpose of the day is to show appreciation for the community support the company has received during its 51 years in […]
Trident Health to open behavioral health hospital in June 2023
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health said it will open Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness, a new 60-bed behavioral health hospital, in North Charleston in June. Live Oak Mental Hospital and Wellness will be the first behavioral health hospital built in South Carolina in more than 30 years. Construction of the space is […]
Long Creek Bridge in West Ashley to undergo two-month replacement project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bridge replacement project along the West Ashley Greenway is set to begin Monday afternoon, City of Charleston officials said. As part of the West Ashley Greenway Plan, the current wooden bridge over Long Creek will be replaced by a new eight-foot-wide aluminum bridge. Those who use the West Ashley Greenway […]
Charleston City Paper
Where to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Charleston
Happy New Year — again! Today is the start of the lunar calendar, thus the first day of a Lunar New Year, a tradition most popularly celebrated in East Asian and Southeast Asian cultures. While much of the world celebrated the solar new year on Jan. 1, there are still many things to do (and eat) to celebrate the new lunar cycle.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston author Taylor releases new thriller
Charleston-based, New York Times-bestselling author Brad Taylor is on the verge of releasing his 17th novel, a continuation of his Pike Logan series.The latest thriller in the series is called The Devil’s Ranson: A Pike Logan Novel and is scheduled for release Jan. 24. Buxton Books will host a...
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench
Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
live5news.com
Lowcountry attorney offers insight into high-profile Alex Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Six months after former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was charged with killing his wife and son, his trial is set to begin on Monday in Colleton County. Typically, murder trials in South Carolina last a week or so. But Murdaugh’s double murder trial is expected to...
Charleston City Paper
Patti O’Furniture hosts drag Entertainer of the Year pageant Sunday
Eight drag queens compete for the title of drag Entertainer of the Year (EOY) Sunday during the Palmetto Regional pageant at Queen Street Playhouse. The winner will go on to compete in the national competition. The competing queens will take to the stage in four categories: creative presentation, creative evening...
Officials issue parking alert for North Charleston Coliseum Thursday and Friday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A parking alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday ahead of two big comedy shows at the North Charleston Coliseum. Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform at the Coliseum on Thursday and comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are scheduled to perform on Friday. Expecting large crowds, officials encourage people to […]
All eyes are on Walterboro as the city prepares for the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – News outlets from around the world are arriving in Walterboro – a small Colleton County community known as the Lowcountry’s front porch – ahead of a massive trial centered around a disbarred attorney and the killings of his wife and youngest son. From Dateline to HBO, the downfall of Alex Murdaugh […]
