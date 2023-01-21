ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sujuiceonline.com

2025 DL Hayden Lowe ‘honored’ to receive Syracuse offer

2025 Oaks Christian (Calif.) ATH Hayden Lowe was busy last week. In the span of three days, Lowe picked up three high-major offers from Texas, Arizona State and Syracuse. The Orange offer, in particular, caught his attention. “Syracuse has always been on my bucket list because my Mom loves that...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

2024 QB Luke Moga on SU offer: ‘Syracuse is a great school’

2024 Sunnyslope (AZ) High quarterback Luke Moga has had a busy offseason. Since December, Moga has picked up more than 10 offers, including Arizona, Arizona State and NC State. Syracuse was one of the most recent schools to offer the signal caller, who is rated a three-star prospect and the 103rd quarterback in his class by 247 Sports.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Georgia Tech succumbs to Syracuse’s full-court pressure

Syracuse defeated Georgia Tech, 80-63, on Saturday afternoon. Here are some quick hits from the game:. The Syracuse press got Georgia Tech out of sorts in the first half, as they committed a dozen turnovers in the session and nine after Jim Boeheim flipped the switch. The Orange scored 18 points off those miscues. Six of those GT turnovers were steals and SU scored on five of those opportunities, including four transition scores.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy