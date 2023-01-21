Syracuse defeated Georgia Tech, 80-63, on Saturday afternoon. Here are some quick hits from the game:. The Syracuse press got Georgia Tech out of sorts in the first half, as they committed a dozen turnovers in the session and nine after Jim Boeheim flipped the switch. The Orange scored 18 points off those miscues. Six of those GT turnovers were steals and SU scored on five of those opportunities, including four transition scores.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO