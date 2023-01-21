Read full article on original website
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their SafetyJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The CreatureJeremy BrowerNorth Syracuse, NY
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing ConcernJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the AlarmJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Wing-Eating Extravaganza: 2023 Syracuse Winterfest Wing WalkJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
informnny.com
Syracuse falls on the road to #13 Duke
(SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse women’s basketball finished its two-game road swing with a hard-fought loss against Atlantic Coast Conference rival No. 13/14 Duke, 62-50, Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Senior guard, Alaina Rice led the Syracuse (13-7, 4-5 ACC) offense with 15 points....
WSB Radio
Former Coach Beats Georgia in Women’s Hoops
College Station, Texas - Texas A&M topped Georgia 75-73 in a thriller Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena, as freshman Janiah Barker led the Aggies to their first Southeastern Conference win of the season. Georgia falls to 13-8 on the year and 2-5 in the SEC, while the Aggies are 6-12...
dawgnation.com
An early projection of Georgia football’s 2023 offensive depth chart
With the transfer portal window closed and the deadline passed for 2023 NFL Draft entrants, we have a pretty good idea of what Georgia’s roster will look like for the 2023 season. Gone will be past stars such as Stetson Bennett, Kenny McIntosh and Darnell Washington. While Georgia does...
247Sports
Georgia football recruiting recap: Where Kirby Smart and staff visited this week
After celebrating winning back-to-back National Championships last weekend, Georgia coaches once again hit the road to check on underclassmen and see class of 2024 and 2025 prospects in person. Georgia coaches have made several stops in the four weekdays since then, and Dawgs247 has logged some of those visits below.
Board of Regents announces new university presidents Lewis and Thompson-Sellers
The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) has named Dr. Georj Lewis president of Clayton State University and Dr. Ingrid Thompson-Sellers president of Atlanta Metropolitan State College (AMSC), effective Feb. 1, 2023. Lewis currently serves as president of AMSC, a position he has held since November...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?
Bernard Marcus is an American businessman and billionaire from Georgia, who is best known as the co-founder of Home Depot, one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and political activism, particularly in support of conservative causes.
We Enjoyed a Classic Italian Meal and Experience at Provino's in Kennesaw
If you believe cliches about Italian restaurants, the best ones will be small and dark, with seating away from the windows and quiet booths lining the walls. Plus the classic Italian dishes piled high with pasta and protein will be served from a family-operated kitchen.
Atlanta mayor: ‘We will find you and we will arrest you’
Video and text of a briefing by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Saturday after violence erupted during a protest in Downtown Atlanta.
Lois Johnson, mother of Atlanta sports broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Jr., dies at 94
ROSWELL, Ga. — Atlanta broadcasting legend Ernie Johnson, Jr. and his family are mourning the loss of his mother. Lois Marjorie Johnson died Tuesday at the age of 94. She was married to former Atlanta Braves broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Sr., for 63 years until his death in 2011. [DOWNLOAD:...
Atlanta Car Shows In 2023
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?
Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food Restaurant
Syracuse, NY - With Black History Month starting on Wednesday, February 1, A Touch of Soul is a great place to celebrate and support black-owned businesses. A Touch of Soul, a black-owned soul food restaurant in the Solvay area of Syracuse, NY, was established in 2021 and is already making waves with its delicious food and friendly service.
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?
I love burgers, as do many people, including you, I assume, as you are reading an article about burgers. But one topic that can cause heated discussion among burger lovers is what is the best burger in their city.
Mayor, police chief: Atlanta ‘will not tolerate’ violent protests
What started as a peaceful protest at Underground Atlanta on Saturday evening turned violent when marchers headed downto...
informnny.com
The nation’s oldest day camp in New York, Camp Evergreen, celebrates 90 years
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Camp Evergreen of the YMCA of Central New York is celebrating 90 years in 2023 and has achieved accreditation by the American Camp Association (ACA) for 2023. As the first nation’s oldest continuously operated day camp, opening in 1933 on Evergreen Lake in Manlius, Camp...
Yahoo Sports
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson announces new flight options
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced a new partnership with Ethiopian Airlines on Wednesday that will give Atlantans more flight options when traveling to and from Africa. The service, beginning on May 16, will run four times a week from the airline’s base in Addis Ababa to Atlanta, with one stop...
13-year-old shot to death while leaving SW Atlanta skating rink
Separate shootings across Atlanta Saturday claimed the lives of two people, including a 13-year-old boy who was leaving a skating rink, according to authorities.
informnny.com
3 North Country villages awarded NY Forward funding
NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three North Country locations have been announced as the North Country region winners of the first round of the $100 million NY Forward program. Governor Hochul announced on Monday that the villages of Cape Vincent, Lyons Falls and Waddington will receive funding to support the development and implementation of revitalization plans for their downtowns.
fox5atlanta.com
'My goal was to stamp cancer out of my life': FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor shares surgery update
ATLANTA - Sixteen months after her cancer diagnosis, Aungelique Proctor is back on FOX 5 News, and things are getting back to normal. "I feel great," Proctor says. "It's fairly amazing how well I'm doing. I have energy. I'm working out, I'm eating." It's been a long road, since we...
localsyr.com
Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
