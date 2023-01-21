ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

informnny.com

Syracuse falls on the road to #13 Duke

(SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse women’s basketball finished its two-game road swing with a hard-fought loss against Atlantic Coast Conference rival No. 13/14 Duke, 62-50, Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Senior guard, Alaina Rice led the Syracuse (13-7, 4-5 ACC) offense with 15 points....
SYRACUSE, NY
WSB Radio

Former Coach Beats Georgia in Women’s Hoops

College Station, Texas - Texas A&M topped Georgia 75-73 in a thriller Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena, as freshman Janiah Barker led the Aggies to their first Southeastern Conference win of the season. Georgia falls to 13-8 on the year and 2-5 in the SEC, while the Aggies are 6-12...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
dawgnation.com

An early projection of Georgia football’s 2023 offensive depth chart

With the transfer portal window closed and the deadline passed for 2023 NFL Draft entrants, we have a pretty good idea of what Georgia’s roster will look like for the 2023 season. Gone will be past stars such as Stetson Bennett, Kenny McIntosh and Darnell Washington. While Georgia does...
ATHENS, GA
Jodian Marie

Atlanta Car Shows In 2023

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?

Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
ATLANTA, GA
Yahoo Sports

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson announces new flight options

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced a new partnership with Ethiopian Airlines on Wednesday that will give Atlantans more flight options when traveling to and from Africa. The service, beginning on May 16, will run four times a week from the airline’s base in Addis Ababa to Atlanta, with one stop...
ATLANTA, GA
informnny.com

3 North Country villages awarded NY Forward funding

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three North Country locations have been announced as the North Country region winners of the first round of the $100 million NY Forward program. Governor Hochul announced on Monday that the villages of Cape Vincent, Lyons Falls and Waddington will receive funding to support the development and implementation of revitalization plans for their downtowns.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
localsyr.com

Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
SYRACUSE, NY

