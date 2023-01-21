Read full article on original website
How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite at Premiere
That '70s Show stars Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama reunited at Netflix's That '90s Show red carpet premiere last week to celebrate the long-awaited spinoff series. They also posed for pictures with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who star in the new series. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher also make guest appearances in That '90s Show but they couldn't make it to the Jan. 12 premiere event at Netflix's TUDUM Theater in Hollywood.
THEN AND NOW: How the cast of 'That '70s Show' has changed from the original series to the Netflix spin-off
Several stars from the original show make appearances on the new Netflix spin-off, including Topher Grace and Laura Prepon.
'That '90s Show' Is Reversing a Huge Plot Point From 'That '70s Show'
That '90s Show reunites Jackie Burkhart with her original boyfriend, Michael Kelso, even though the two were not together at the end of That '70s Show. The two characters, played by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, will still be together when they stop by for a cameo appearance in the Netflix series. Kunis, who is married to Kutcher in real life, was not a big fan of this revelation.
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Dennis Quaid Entering The Taylor Sheridan Universe For 1883 Spinoff Bass Reeves
Even before Taylor Sheridan launched his wildly successful "Yellowstone" franchise at the Paramount Network, he's long been interested in the myth of the American West, perhaps best exemplified in his screenplays for 2016's "Hell or High Water" and 2017's "Wind River." With his "Yellowstone" prequels "1883" and "1923," Sheridan has been able to examine that myth through a historical lens, even if it means uncovering some ugly truths.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Taylor Sheridan: 11 Facts About The Yellowstone Creator's Transformation Into A TV Icon
There is a world somewhere out there, in some alternate dimension, where Taylor Sheridan never left Texas to become an actor. Or maybe, one where he left Texas to become an actor but never dreamed of writing his own scripts. Or maybe, one where he wrote the hard-hitting screenplays for "Sicario," "Hell or High Water," and "Wind River" but never branched out into television — meaning, he never co-created the hit Paramount Network series "Yellowstone" and never built a miniature television empire, got inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, or returned to his home state as owner of one of its most famous cattle ranches.
'That '90s Show' Viewers Torn Over Gay Representation in Netflix Spinoff
"That '70s Show" has been given the reboot treatment at Netflix, and the sitcom has introduced a new character Ozzie who comes out as gay.
‘1923’: How Many Episodes Is the Taylor Sheridan Series?
Taylor Sheridan's '1923' will get more episodes than originally planned. How many episodes will the new series have in total?
'Outlander' Prequel 'Blood of My Blood' Greenlit at Starz
At the end of one era and the beginning of another, STARZ announced that the prequel to its popular drama series Outlander had been greenlit, just after the renewal announcement for season eight, which will also be the show's final season. Although fans of the show are in sorrow over the final season announcement, the fantasy drama series will return for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will follow the lives of Jamie Fraser's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ To End With Season 14 On CBS; Series Finale Date Set
One of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after 322 episodes. Its current 14th season will be the show’s last, with the series finale set for May 14, airing on the network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The NCIS spinoff, starring LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, is tied as the fifth longest-running CBS primetime scripted series ever, only behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds, both have since been revived, which...
Netflix shares first look at rom-com A Family Affair starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron
Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron give poor Joey King the fright of her life in a first look at their new upcoming rom-com A Family Affair. It's impressive to see how much drama Netflix has been able to pack in to the first look at the movie, which features in a highlights reel revealing the release dates for a number of new titles coming to the streaming service this year.
Jamie Lee Curtis addresses the controversial photo in her office: 'I understand it has disturbed some people'
While some reportedly criticized the photo, Curtis said the image featured a child playing in a bathtub, "nothing more, nothing less."
LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
Every cameo and guest star on season 1 of Netflix's 'That '70s Show' spin-off series, 'That '90s Show'
Netflix's new sitcom sequel series to "That '70s Show" features appearances from plenty of familiar faces from the beloved original series.
‘That ’90s Show’ Is Worse Than ‘That ’70s Show’ in Every Way
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.There are so many reboots, remakes, and reimaginations of old, once-popular TV shows that the news of yet another should hardly be news at all. Instead, it should seem somewhat inevitable. Then there was the announcement that Netflix was reviving That ’70s Show, this time as That ’90s Show.But the way Netflix worded this news…it was less a punch to the gut than a wrecking ball to the...
Will there be a That ’90s Show season 2?
Will there be a That ’90s Show season 2? Nostalgia hit like a ton of bricks when Netflix released the sequel TV series to the beloved 90s series – That ’70s Show – on January 2023. Set 20 years after its predecessor, That ’90s Show, follows the daughter of Eric and Donna Forman as summer break hits.
Which Character is Cole Hauser in Dazed and Confused?
Cole Hauser’s popularity recently skyrocketed because of his wonderful work playing Rip Wheeler, John Dutton’s most loyal ranch hand turned son-in-law in the Yellowstone series. With the spotlight shining brightly on Cole right now, it’s no surprise that new fans get interested in other movies or shows he was in, and one, in particular, is the movie Dazed and Confused. So, which one is Cole Hauser in Dazed and Confused?
TV Tinsel: 1-case-per-episode format has Johnson, Lyonne smiling about ‘Poker Face’
She doesn’t wear a rumpled raincoat or drive a smoking Peugeot, but the persistent detective on Peacock’s “Poker Face” does everything else that “Columbo” did. The series, which premieres with four episodes on Thursday, was created by Rian Johnson. He’s the architect of the very hot “Knives Out” and “Glass Onion: a Knives Out Mystery” and was greatly influenced by the TV detectives of his youth.
