Dodgers News: LA Signs Former Athletics RHP to Minor League Deal
After putting up promising numbers in Oakland, Tyler Cyr can provide LA some depth.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone, Mets’ Buck Showalter are top-10 managers … barely
Buck Showalter will head to spring training next month as the reigning National League Manager of the Year. But that doesn’t impress the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, who ranked all 30 MLB managers and put the Mets skipper at No. 9 on his list, citing New York’s high payroll and “big expectations.”
CBS Sports
Red Sox fan fest: Boston brass booed while trying to defend trading Mookie Betts, letting Xander Bogaerts walk
While the on-field consequences of the Boston Red Sox's roster decisions dating back to the disastrous trade of Mookie Betts to the Dodgers have yet to be fully realized, the off-the-field blowback is now being acutely felt by ownership and the front office. Friday marked the first Winter Weekend festivities...
WVNews
After playoff run, Giants face decisions on Jones, Barkley
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — In their first season with the New York Giants, general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll cleaned up a mess that had littered the Meadowlands for five years. Schoen transformed a franchise in a salary-cap crisis into one that will have nearly $54...
WVNews
Rout by Bengals exposed a Bills team that may be regressing
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sitting glumly at a table inside the Bills' practice facility on Monday, quarterback Josh Allen had difficulty coming to grips with how much his team accomplished and overcame, only to wind up no closer to the Super Bowl. More troubling for Allen and the...
Yankees’ Brian Cashman makes left field prediction while fishing for upgrade
The Yankees aren’t content going into the 2023 season with Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera or any of their other in-house options as the starter in left field. With their bigger offseason issues addressed before Christmas — Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo re-signing plus the addition of Carlos Rodon — GM Brian Cashman has been focused on addressing left field either through a trade or free agency.
MLB world reacts to Angels announcement that team won’t be sold
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is no longer exploring a sale of the MLB team, and it caused quite a reaction on social media. Last August, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he would explore a sale of the team. That had quite the positive reaction from disgruntled Angels, who watched the team fail to win a World Series since Moreno bought the team in 2003. Not to mention that this franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since 2009 in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.
WVNews
Nelson Cruz, Padres finalize $1 million, 1-year contract
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Longtime slugger Nelson Cruz and the San Diego Padres finalized a $1 million, one-year contract on Monday. The sides agreed to the deal on Jan. 11, pending a physical.
WVNews
Magic's Isaac resumes NBA career after missing 2 1/2 years
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Isaac said there were times he wondered if he would ever play in the NBA again. “I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t (have doubts) with this injury,” the Orlando Magic forward said Monday night. That’s a part of coming back from an injury like this, and taking as long as it did.
WVNews
Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130
DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton,...
WVNews
Houston 119, Minnesota 114
MINNESOTA (114) Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 4-11 1-2 10, Gobert 5-8 5-7 15, Edwards 9-20 7-9 31, Russell 11-23 2-2 30, Ryan 1-3 0-0 3, Reid 1-2 0-0 2, Knight 2-5 0-0 4, Nowell 3-8 0-0 7, Rivers 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 41-91 16-22 114.
WVNews
Chicago 111, Atlanta 100
ATLANTA (100) Bogdanovic 4-12 0-0 11, Collins 5-11 0-0 11, Capela 7-12 2-3 16, Murray 9-19 0-0 20, Young 7-16 7-10 21, Griffin 4-7 0-0 11, Johnson 1-4 1-4 3, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 2, A.Holiday 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 39-85 12-19 100.
