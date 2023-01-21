ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors

Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
hoopsrumors.com

Celtics Notes: Udoka, Stoudamire, All-Star Game, Smart

Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire said he frequently checks in with suspended coach Ime Udoka, whom he’s known for 30 years. Stoudamire has tried to give him advice and keep his spirits high, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports. “I think that everything that happens to you, when...
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Says The Boston Celtics Are The Best Team In The NBA

The Boston Celtics were on an absolute tear heading into their first matchup against the Golden State Warriors back in December. They were sitting pretty at the top of the standings with a league-best 21-5 record but a loss at Chase Center sent them on a downward spiral. The Celtics...
FanSided

Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal

The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies

It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
