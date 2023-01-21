Read full article on original website
What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday
It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs. The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
Look: Emmitt Smith Has 2-Word Message For The Cowboys
Emmitt Smith is fired up to watch his Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening. The Dallas Cowboys are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in the second NFC Divisional game. The winner will advance to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday. If ...
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
NFL World Reacts To What Ex-Quarterback Said About Tony Dungy
One former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear amid this week's controversy. Dungy, the Hall of Fame head coach, went viral this week for pushing a ridiculous conspiracy theory and making a controversial comment at the March for Life. But while Dungy is facing a lot ...
Giants vs. Eagles RECAP: Philly — looking like Super Bowl team — rolls into NFC Championship Game vs. Cowboys or 49ers with 38-7 romp
One step from the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles ended the New York Giants’ fairy tale season with a 38-7 romp in an NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Lincoln Financial Field — beating the Giants for the third time this season. The Eagles will face the Dallas Cowboys...
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Jim Nantz Sunday
The NFL World isn't thrilled with Jim Nantz's comment on a Buffalo Bills player on Sunday. Nantz and his broadcasting partner, Tony Romo, mocked Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis for not intercepting a Joe Burorw Hail Mary! attempt on Sunday afternoon. Bills fans believe Nantz was being a bit harsh ...
NFL World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Appearance Monday
America's most well-know hater of all things Dallas Cowboys was in postseason form today as Stephen A. Smith made his appearance on First Take this morning. At the top of the show, the cameras panned to Cowboys legend Michael Irvin getting ready to lament the end of his team's playoff run. But ...
Is there a 'Monday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 AFC, NFC championships
The NFL playoffs have officially arrived at its midway point. The wild card and divisional rounds have concluded with four teams remaining in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy. "Monday Night Football" has become a staple not just in the regular season, but in the early rounds of the postseason, as well. Over the last few years, an additional "MNF" game has been added for the postseason.
Cris Collinsworth called a perfect Trevor Lawrence pass an 'overthrow' and NFL fans roasted his WR bias
With Patrick Mahomes clearly not at 100 percent, the Jacksonville Jaguars had a ripe opportunity for a divisional-round upset on Saturday afternoon. But they still had to play the game. They still had to take advantage of openings the Kansas City Chiefs would leave them when they came. That seemed to be a bit of a struggle!
NFL Star Suffers "Very Serious" Injury
The divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs concluded on Sunday, and we now know who will be playing in both the NFC and AFC championship games next weekend. But the weekend did not end without us seeing a star running back go down with a very serious injury.
Sooners in the NFL: Divisional Weekend
Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon ran for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' upset road win over the Bills.
2023 NFL playoff schedule: Updated postseason bracket, dates, times, TV, live stream for AFC, NFC title games
The NFL playoffs roll on to the title games after the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals routed the Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday and the San Francisco 49ers held off the Dallas Cowboys. The divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs kicked off on Saturday as the Kansas...
How much do 49ers vs Eagles NFL playoff tickets cost? Price soars for seats at NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles rolled past the Giants in the divisional round, but will now face a different type of challenge in the vaunted defense of the San Francisco 49ers when these teams meet in the 2023 NFL Championship Game. The Eagles will host the 49ers, who have won 8 in a row with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm. This 2023 NFL playoff game will kick off at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 29 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. Here’s how you can get tickets if you plan to attend, with more details on pricing below.
LeBron's Comment On Defenses In Cowboys-49ers Game Going Viral
It's been a defensive battle to start Sunday evening's Cowboys-49ers game. Only three points have been scored through the first quarter of play as both units have been flying. LeBron James has also noticed that and made sure to tweet about it. "Both of these defenses are SUPER ELITE!!!!" ...
