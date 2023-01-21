ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate serving a life sentence for murder has died after spending nearly 20 years in prison. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 62-year-old Marty Nuzum died Monday morning at Bryan Medical Center-East in Lincoln. Nuzum was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

UPDATE: Omaha Police Make Homicide Arrest

A suspect is under arrest in connection with a 2020 homicide in Omaha. Police say 57-year-old Jerry Johnson was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Investigators say Johnson is a suspect in the April 15th, 2020 death of Ebony...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

62-year-old man serving life in prison for murder dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 62-year-old man serving life in prison died Monday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Marty Nuzum, whose sentence started in February 2003, was sentenced to life for murdering his then ex-girlfriend Judy Rowe in Douglas County in 2002. Nuzum's cause...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

New Information Released In Saturday Morning Shooting

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 23)–An arrest in a Saturday morning shooting at a southwest Lincoln apartment that left one person wounded. Police were called around 8:45am to an apartment in the area of 14th and Old Farm Road, where a disturbance happened as a 20-year-old woman brought two men, ages 37 and 40, with her to help get her belongings out of a place she was sharing with 19-year-old Larry Harris.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Argument over pets led to fatal shooting of Lincoln teen, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An argument over pets led to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Lincoln Police say. Lincoln’s first homicide of the year happened around 10:20 a.m. at a home near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Julian Martinez...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Argument Over Dogs Led To Deadly Lincoln Shooting

Lincoln Police say 18 year old Julian Martinez was the victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting outside a home near 18th and Euclid. Assistant Chief Brian Jackson says a neighborhood argument between Martinez and 29 year old Armon Rejai escalated quickly and led to gunfire. Jackson says when officers arrived...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police identify homicide victim, provide new details about incident

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police identified the victim of a homicide and provided new details in the 18-year-old's death. Investigators said the homicide, which occurred Saturday morning, started with an argument between two neighbors about pets, then escalated. Lincoln police said 29-year-old Armon Rejai killed 18-year-old Julian Martinez of...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year

OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Man serving life term sentenced for getting caught with shiv at State Pen

An Omaha man serving a life sentence at the Nebraska State Penitentiary was sentenced to an additional three to four years after getting caught in prison with a shiv. Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced 43-year-old Phillip Figures on Thursday for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination overturned

OMAHA, Neb. — Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination has been overturned. She is now on administrative leave from the department as an internal investigation is still active. This comes after an arbitrator found that the investigation that led to her firing was mishandled, but the police...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?

If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln meth dealer gets 15 years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison without parole for possessing more than 500 grams of pure methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Aaron Lee Kuntz, 44, also had a prior conviction for a serious drug felony. Once released from prison,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha woman faces charges after 11 animals removed from 'unsanitary' home

OMAHA, Neb. — A recent encounter with police put a woman in Douglas County court on Friday. Justine Randel, 41, faces animal cruelty and child neglect charges. Officials removed her kids and about a dozen animals from her Southside Terrace home last November. Prosecutor John Ashford says he's concerned about her mental health.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Neighbor recounts shooting: ‘I heard a sudden pop’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police responded to a call at 10:18 a.m. to a home near 18th and Euclid Ave Saturday. Neighbor Susan Wilkinson was in front of her home when she heard a blast. ” A guy comes over from the back ally, he came pounding on...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire

Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
OMAHA, NE

