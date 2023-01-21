ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WTOP

Jones and Navy host Bucknell

Navy Midshipmen (10-10, 3-5 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (8-13, 1-7 Patriot) BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits the Bucknell Bison after Christian Jones scored 21 points in Navy’s 77-71 win against the Army Black Knights. The Bison have gone 4-5 at home. Bucknell has a 2-1 record in one-possession games. The...
LEWISBURG, PA
WTOP

Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC

D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
LANHAM, MD
WTOP

2 people killed in Waldorf crash overnight Saturday

Two people are dead following a crash in Waldorf, Maryland, after a driver ran a red light overnight Saturday, according to authorities. Maryland State Police said that troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to a “serious motor vehicle collision” around 1 a.m. on U.S. Route 301 in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive.
WALDORF, MD
WTOP

Falls Church man convicted of illegally owning gun silencers

A man from Falls Church, Virginia, was convicted Friday for illegally possessing unregistered firearm silencers, according to prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said that a jury convicted Hatchet Speed, 41, on charges related to his purchase of three silencers from a company in Georgia during March 2021.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WTOP

Driver in custody after exchanging gunfire with officer in Lanham

Prince George’s County, Maryland, police have arrested a driver they say exchanged gunfire with an officer before fleeing Monday morning. Police Chief Malik Aziz said his department received a 911 call around 8:40 a.m. Monday about a suspicious vehicle on Lanham’s Hickory Hill Avenue. “The caller advised that...
LANHAM, MD
WTOP

Two people dead after Prince George’s Co. house fire

Two adults were found dead inside a home in Temple Hills, Maryland, Saturday night after a fire broke out, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department. Firefighters said they responded to the home in the 5700 Block of Center Drive, off Old Branch Avenue just after 10 p.m.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD

