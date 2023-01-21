Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
No. 19 UConn hosts No. 13 Xavier following Freemantle’s 30-point performance
Xavier Musketeers (16-4, 8-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (16-5, 5-5 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Xavier plays the No. 19 UConn Huskies after Zach Freemantle scored 30 points in Xavier’s 95-82 win over the Georgetown Hoyas. The Huskies are 11-1 in home games. UConn is third in...
Jones and Navy host Bucknell
Navy Midshipmen (10-10, 3-5 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (8-13, 1-7 Patriot) BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits the Bucknell Bison after Christian Jones scored 21 points in Navy’s 77-71 win against the Army Black Knights. The Bison have gone 4-5 at home. Bucknell has a 2-1 record in one-possession games. The...
Howard University to lead military research center funded by Defense Department
Howard University in D.C. has become the first historically Black college or university to lead a University Affiliated Research Center, or UARC. “Howard’s new research center will protect our most precious asset, and that most precious asset is our men and women in uniform,” said U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III.
Stafford Co. schools apologizes to students, joins list of systems in National Merit controversy
Stafford County Public Schools has announced that six students did not receive timely notification of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status. The Virginia school system said it learned of the delayed notification on Thursday, apologizing “for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused.”. “This is...
Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station
A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC
D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
‘Money left on the table’: What residents who never file tax returns miss out on
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser showed up in Ward 7 on Monday to talk about one of only two certainties in life — and thankfully, this time it wasn’t death. With this week being the start of tax season, her message to incentivize people to file their taxes was a simple one: Not filing taxes can cost you.
2 people killed in Waldorf crash overnight Saturday
Two people are dead following a crash in Waldorf, Maryland, after a driver ran a red light overnight Saturday, according to authorities. Maryland State Police said that troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to a “serious motor vehicle collision” around 1 a.m. on U.S. Route 301 in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive.
Falls Church man convicted of illegally owning gun silencers
A man from Falls Church, Virginia, was convicted Friday for illegally possessing unregistered firearm silencers, according to prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said that a jury convicted Hatchet Speed, 41, on charges related to his purchase of three silencers from a company in Georgia during March 2021.
Criminal charges dropped against Prince George’s Co. officers accused of double-dipping
Charges lodged against 13 Maryland police officers and a recently retired officer were dropped Monday by the Office of the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney. The office said it dropped charges because of new evidence the defense brought to prosecutors’ attention. The accusations, from five months ago, were for theft and misconduct.
Driver in custody after exchanging gunfire with officer in Lanham
Prince George’s County, Maryland, police have arrested a driver they say exchanged gunfire with an officer before fleeing Monday morning. Police Chief Malik Aziz said his department received a 911 call around 8:40 a.m. Monday about a suspicious vehicle on Lanham’s Hickory Hill Avenue. “The caller advised that...
Two people dead after Prince George’s Co. house fire
Two adults were found dead inside a home in Temple Hills, Maryland, Saturday night after a fire broke out, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department. Firefighters said they responded to the home in the 5700 Block of Center Drive, off Old Branch Avenue just after 10 p.m.
