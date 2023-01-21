Read full article on original website
Basketball World Reacts To Another Upset Loss For Kansas
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks have dropped their second upset loss in a row. After falling to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday, the reigning National Champions were blown out by No. 14 TCU at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Horned Frogs dominated the Jayhawks in their home arena, finishing with an ...
heartlandcollegesports.com
K-State Jumps Kansas into Top 5 of CBS Sports Poll
After a turbulent two-game stretch for both Kansas basketball teams, prior to the official AP top 25 release on Monday, the Wildcats jumped ahead as the top-ranked team out of the Big 12 conference per CBS Sports. The Kansas State Wildcats are coming off back-to-back wins against Kansas (83-82) and...
247Sports
Kansas lands transfer RB Dylan McDuffie
Kansas football has added to its incoming transfer class. Former Georgia Tech and Buffalo running back Dylan McDuffie has committed to KU and is already on campus, a source confirmed to Phog.net. He arrives on campus with over 1,300 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns to his name during his career. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, which he will use during the 2023 season.
iheartlocalmusic.com
Photo Gallery: Radkey / Local Darling / Lizard Brain Trust
After a brief stint with the KU Men’s Basketball pep band, Radkey headed to the Bottleneck for a night of rocking out. While most shows we’ve seen in the last couple of months have been a bit slow with hardly any crowds, this was not the case at The Bottleneck. We’d venture to guess the show was nearly sold out with a very enthusiastic fan base for the trio of brothers. They played alongside Lawrence rockers Local Darling and Lizard Brain Trust (Lawrence’s latest emo outfit, except this one’s actually good). Photos from the night below.
KC bakery, boutique prepare for big week of business ahead of AFC Championship
A Kansas City-based bakery and local boutique say Chiefs season is the best season for sales over any other KC sports team.
Kansas Monster Buck Classic set to return to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the largest hunting, fishing and sportsman shows in Kansas will be coming back to Topeka later this month. The Kansas Monster Buck Classic is marketed as a can’t-miss event for hunters and anglers across the Sunflower State and the Midwest. The event celebrates the future of hunting and also the […]
WIBW
Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage
Kansas educators tackle K-12 teacher shortage by touting life-changing occupation, but size of the shortfall will require cash infusion for salary hikes. The post Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
KVOE
Forecasted snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday leads to winter weather advisories for Lyon and most surrounding areas
Winter weather is in the forecast once again for the majority of the KVOE listening area. Winter weather advisories are in place for Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties from 6 pm Tuesday to 9 am Wednesday. A separate advisory goes for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday.
KAKE TV
‘To honor his legacy’: Ed Asner’s family donates Golden Globe award to Kansas high school
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Wyandotte High School Principal Mary Stewart received a phone call out of nowhere just before Christmas. A year after Matthew Asner had visited the school his father Ed grew up in and 10 years after the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor had participated in a one-act play at the high school, the family wanted to give back.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What are the best nachos in Johnson County?
However you take your nachos, we want to hear what your go-to picks are for kickoff times in Johnson County. There should be something for everyone, like a heaping plate that all can pick from. How to tell us your nachos picks. We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try”...
ksal.com
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
WIBW
Topeka native to take reins of 190th Wing as Col. leaves for commercial pilotry
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native will take the reins of the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Refueling Wing as the current commander leaves the service for a position in commercial pilotry. The Kansas Air National Guard says its 190th Air Refueling Wing will soon welcome Col. Kent...
KCTV 5
Olathe elementary school named National ESEA Distinguished School
Olathe, Kan. (KCTV) - The National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act State Program Administrators (NAESPA) announced Friday that Westview Elementary School has been named a National ESEA Distinguished School. The award goes to one of 100 Title I schools throughout the country to be nationally recognized for exceptional...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence family plans to open South American bakery and market this summer
A new family-owned café and market is set to open in Lawrence this summer, serving treats from all over South America — specifically Río de la Plata cuisine, based in Uruguay and Argentina. Married couple and co-owners Mathias and Gloria Jaime have always been surrounded by a...
KSNT
Topeka’s Vinewood gets new owners
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the oldest properties in Topeka is getting a bit of a makeover. A young couple recently purchase the Vinewood out by Lake Shawnee. Now, they’re complimenting its rich tradition with a bit of modern charm. The Vinewood has historically been used for live...
WIBW
Crews respond to house fire Monday morning in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Topeka’s College Hill neighborhood. The blaze was reported around 8:45 a.m. at a two-story residence at 1422 S.W. Jewell Ave. Light smoke could be seen coming from the chimney area on the south side of the...
kcur.org
How one Kansas City business is fighting food waste and delivering meals to families in need
A Kansas City nonprofit’s innovative approach is reducing food waste, fighting food insecurity, and restoring family mealtime. Pete’s Garden, founded in 2019 by Tamara Weber, partners with caterers, restaurants, and food service organizations to save unserved, prepared food that would otherwise be thrown out. Weber and a team...
goodnewsforpets.com
Hill’s Pet Nutrition To Move Global and U.S. Headquarters to Greater Kansas City Area; Topeka Remains Vital Global Hub
Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led pet nutrition, announced on January 11 it will expand its footprint in Kansas with the relocation of its global and U.S. headquarters to Aspiria Campus, located at 6180 Sprint Parkway, in Overland Park, Kan. to create a new hub in the Greater Kansas City area. Hill’s will continue to invest in its global science, technology, and manufacturing hubs in Topeka. The move is expected to take place in Q4 2023.
