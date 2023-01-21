ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Another Upset Loss For Kansas

The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks have dropped their second upset loss in a row. After falling to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday, the reigning National Champions were blown out by No. 14 TCU at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Horned Frogs dominated the Jayhawks in their home arena, finishing with an ...
LAWRENCE, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

K-State Jumps Kansas into Top 5 of CBS Sports Poll

After a turbulent two-game stretch for both Kansas basketball teams, prior to the official AP top 25 release on Monday, the Wildcats jumped ahead as the top-ranked team out of the Big 12 conference per CBS Sports. The Kansas State Wildcats are coming off back-to-back wins against Kansas (83-82) and...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Kansas lands transfer RB Dylan McDuffie

Kansas football has added to its incoming transfer class. Former Georgia Tech and Buffalo running back Dylan McDuffie has committed to KU and is already on campus, a source confirmed to Phog.net. He arrives on campus with over 1,300 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns to his name during his career. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, which he will use during the 2023 season.
LAWRENCE, KS
iheartlocalmusic.com

Photo Gallery: Radkey / Local Darling / Lizard Brain Trust

After a brief stint with the KU Men’s Basketball pep band, Radkey headed to the Bottleneck for a night of rocking out. While most shows we’ve seen in the last couple of months have been a bit slow with hardly any crowds, this was not the case at The Bottleneck. We’d venture to guess the show was nearly sold out with a very enthusiastic fan base for the trio of brothers. They played alongside Lawrence rockers Local Darling and Lizard Brain Trust (Lawrence’s latest emo outfit, except this one’s actually good). Photos from the night below.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas Monster Buck Classic set to return to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the largest hunting, fishing and sportsman shows in Kansas will be coming back to Topeka later this month. The Kansas Monster Buck Classic is marketed as a can’t-miss event for hunters and anglers across the Sunflower State and the Midwest. The event celebrates the future of hunting and also the […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
SHAWNEE, KS
WIBW

2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

5 to Try: What are the best nachos in Johnson County?

However you take your nachos, we want to hear what your go-to picks are for kickoff times in Johnson County. There should be something for everyone, like a heaping plate that all can pick from. How to tell us your nachos picks. We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try”...
ksal.com

Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Olathe elementary school named National ESEA Distinguished School

Olathe, Kan. (KCTV) - The National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act State Program Administrators (NAESPA) announced Friday that Westview Elementary School has been named a National ESEA Distinguished School. The award goes to one of 100 Title I schools throughout the country to be nationally recognized for exceptional...
OLATHE, KS
KSNT

Topeka’s Vinewood gets new owners

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the oldest properties in Topeka is getting a bit of a makeover. A young couple recently purchase the Vinewood out by Lake Shawnee. Now, they’re complimenting its rich tradition with a bit of modern charm. The Vinewood has historically been used for live...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to house fire Monday morning in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Topeka’s College Hill neighborhood. The blaze was reported around 8:45 a.m. at a two-story residence at 1422 S.W. Jewell Ave. Light smoke could be seen coming from the chimney area on the south side of the...
TOPEKA, KS
goodnewsforpets.com

Hill’s Pet Nutrition To Move Global and U.S. Headquarters to Greater Kansas City Area; Topeka Remains Vital Global Hub

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led pet nutrition, announced on January 11 it will expand its footprint in Kansas with the relocation of its global and U.S. headquarters to Aspiria Campus, located at 6180 Sprint Parkway, in Overland Park, Kan. to create a new hub in the Greater Kansas City area. Hill’s will continue to invest in its global science, technology, and manufacturing hubs in Topeka. The move is expected to take place in Q4 2023.
TOPEKA, KS

