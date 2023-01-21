After a brief stint with the KU Men’s Basketball pep band, Radkey headed to the Bottleneck for a night of rocking out. While most shows we’ve seen in the last couple of months have been a bit slow with hardly any crowds, this was not the case at The Bottleneck. We’d venture to guess the show was nearly sold out with a very enthusiastic fan base for the trio of brothers. They played alongside Lawrence rockers Local Darling and Lizard Brain Trust (Lawrence’s latest emo outfit, except this one’s actually good). Photos from the night below.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO