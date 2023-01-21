Read full article on original website
Where does San Diego Wave stand following the draft?
San Diego Wave made a huge splash during their first season in the NWSL. The way they’ve attacked this offseason shows they have no plans to slow down. For Jill Ellis, Casey Stoney, and the San Diego Wave, the goal this year is to build on what was an extremely successful first campaign in the NWSL. The acquisitions of Alex Morgan, Sofia Jakobsson, Emily van Egmond, and Taylor Kornieck last season before the club’s first campaign even started demonstrated the desire to be in the company of the elites.
KPBS
High San Diego utility bills could not come at a worse time
Michelle Bales has lived just east of downtown San Diego in the same South Park apartment for nearly 20 years. “It’s cozy. It’s warm,” Bales said. “I really like it. It’s close to work as well, which is a huge plus.”. But her 650 square...
Pink dyes released in Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve
The Plumes in Nearshore Conditions project will study the relationship of fresh and coastal waters.
Black's Beach in Torrey Pines split in two after dramatic bluff collapse
SAN DIEGO — Usually, the stretch of beach from Torrey Pines State Beach to Black's Beach is one continuous strip of sand, but late last week, a bluff just south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port failed; the slide was so giant it split the beaches in two. Ezra...
San Diego restaurant makes Yelp’s Top 100 US pizza spots list
It's time to get a slice of the West Coast, and we're not talking about the sun and palm trees, but a slice of pizza of all things.
San Diego reservoirs receive lots of water after storms
The City of San Diego is reporting that its reservoirs have collected 7 billion gallons of water from the recent storms, as well as runoff.
San Diego weekly Reader
Where the boundaries lie in San Marcos
I wonder too about this city I’ve moved to, a chance I took about a decade ago and that now, like all old bets, begins to look either foolish or righteous for reasons that go beyond money. San Marcos seems to suffer from a similar confusion; it isn’t sure what its fate will be. Retired dairy land, bedroom community, college town, a place to raise a family, all these possibilities tend to war with each other (Aug. 27, 1998)
SanDiego.com
The 11 Best Burgers in San Diego
When it comes to trying new food places, San Diego has got everyone covered. Whether you are a burger lover or just looking for good San Diego burgers, there is no shortage of places to go There are 11 places in San Diego that we would mark as the best burger joints, thanks to not only their amazing burgers but because of the area that they are in, the feel of the restaurants, and your options for additional food and drinks. No matter where in San Diego you’re located, you’ll find notorious burgers all around.
onscene.tv
Plane Crashes Onto Carlsbad State Beach | Carlsbad
A flight instructure plane made an emergency landing in the ocean off of the south Carlsbad State Baech approx 30 yards from the shore. Once the plane floated onto the beach, 3 people were bale to get out of the plane to safety. There are no reported injuries. The flight...
'King Tides' slam San Diego coastline with towering waves
SAN DIEGO — The California coastline, including San Diego's, is being battered by towering waves caused by a rare phenomenon called "king tides." Oceanic experts said San Diegans could expect the king tides to hit January 21 and 22. What is a king tide?. "A king tide is a...
National Weather Service shares rare sight of Colorado
(COLORADO) — The U.S. National Weather Service Pueblo Colorado (NWSPC) shared what they say is a rare sight in Colorado – snow on the ground across most of the state, Sunday morning on Jan. 22. Two satellite images taken shortly before 10:30 a.m., show snow covering most of Colorado. First map key: Second map key: […]
Here's How Much You Have To Make To Be "Middle Class" In San Diego
A new report says America’s “middle class” is shrinking, here’s what it means in San Diego.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Huge Section of Cliff Crashes Onto Black's Beach in La Jolla
Lifeguards confirmed to NBC 7 Friday afternoon that there was a bluff collapse at Black's Beach. The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet. The collapse, which occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port, is estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high. Lifeguards are in pickup trucks near its base monitoring the situation.
Strong Santa Ana Winds Forecast Tonight into Monday, Again Thursday
Strong north to northeast Santa Ana winds were forecast in the San Diego County area Sunday night into Monday and again on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Areas of frost were expected in wind-sheltered valleys each night through the middle of the week, forecasters said. Most local temperatures Sunday...
San Diego Police to Increase Presence at Lunar New Year Celebrations
The San Diego Police Department plans to increase officer presence at local Lunar New Year celebrations Sunday in the wake of Saturday night’s mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park. Ten people were killed and at least 10 others were wounded in the attack that occurred...
delmartimes.net
The Sound is on! The new $17 million Del Mar concert venue seeks to expand San Diego concert market
It is purely coincidental that reggae-music star Ziggy Marley will perform the Feb. 3 and 4 opening concerts at the new Del Mar venue The Sound, just before the 65th annual edition of the Grammy Awards is held on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. But Marley, who did a stadium...
Wage theft claims are rising again in San Diego, but prosecutions are rare
Wage theft, when employers withhold wages or other benefits from employees, is widespread in San Diego County and on the rise again after a pandemic dip, according to experts and data from the state labor department. Despite those trends, a new law enacted a year ago to make it easier...
San Diego Man Linked to Fatal Shooting Near Petco Park Arrested in Spring Valley
A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting during a confrontation near Petco Park. Dajon Shingleton of San Diego surrendered without incident to officers at about 3:40 a.m. after he was located at a residence in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard in Spring Valley, said San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski.
Flames destroy home in East County
A home and an outbuilding in the Jamul area are destroyed after flames broke out Sunday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE San Diego County.
kusi.com
Tensions rise on SANDAG board regarding weighted vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions continued to rise regarding SANDAG’s controversial weighted vote. Several city mayors had contacted attorneys to question the voting system, which gives the county’s three largest constituencies veto power. San Diego, Chula Vista, and the county have the power to override all other...
