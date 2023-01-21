ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where does San Diego Wave stand following the draft?

San Diego Wave made a huge splash during their first season in the NWSL. The way they’ve attacked this offseason shows they have no plans to slow down. For Jill Ellis, Casey Stoney, and the San Diego Wave, the goal this year is to build on what was an extremely successful first campaign in the NWSL. The acquisitions of Alex Morgan, Sofia Jakobsson, Emily van Egmond, and Taylor Kornieck last season before the club’s first campaign even started demonstrated the desire to be in the company of the elites.
Where the boundaries lie in San Marcos

I wonder too about this city I’ve moved to, a chance I took about a decade ago and that now, like all old bets, begins to look either foolish or righteous for reasons that go beyond money. San Marcos seems to suffer from a similar confusion; it isn’t sure what its fate will be. Retired dairy land, bedroom community, college town, a place to raise a family, all these possibilities tend to war with each other (Aug. 27, 1998)
The 11 Best Burgers in San Diego

When it comes to trying new food places, San Diego has got everyone covered. Whether you are a burger lover or just looking for good San Diego burgers, there is no shortage of places to go There are 11 places in San Diego that we would mark as the best burger joints, thanks to not only their amazing burgers but because of the area that they are in, the feel of the restaurants, and your options for additional food and drinks. No matter where in San Diego you’re located, you’ll find notorious burgers all around.
Plane Crashes Onto Carlsbad State Beach | Carlsbad

A flight instructure plane made an emergency landing in the ocean off of the south Carlsbad State Baech approx 30 yards from the shore. Once the plane floated onto the beach, 3 people were bale to get out of the plane to safety. There are no reported injuries. The flight...
'King Tides' slam San Diego coastline with towering waves

SAN DIEGO — The California coastline, including San Diego's, is being battered by towering waves caused by a rare phenomenon called "king tides." Oceanic experts said San Diegans could expect the king tides to hit January 21 and 22. What is a king tide?. "A king tide is a...
National Weather Service shares rare sight of Colorado

(COLORADO) — The U.S. National Weather Service Pueblo Colorado (NWSPC) shared what they say is a rare sight in Colorado – snow on the ground across most of the state, Sunday morning on Jan. 22. Two satellite images taken shortly before 10:30 a.m., show snow covering most of Colorado. First map key: Second map key: […]
Watch: Huge Section of Cliff Crashes Onto Black's Beach in La Jolla

Lifeguards confirmed to NBC 7 Friday afternoon that there was a bluff collapse at Black's Beach. The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet. The collapse, which occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port, is estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high. Lifeguards are in pickup trucks near its base monitoring the situation.
Tensions rise on SANDAG board regarding weighted vote

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions continued to rise regarding SANDAG’s controversial weighted vote. Several city mayors had contacted attorneys to question the voting system, which gives the county’s three largest constituencies veto power. San Diego, Chula Vista, and the county have the power to override all other...
