Woman sentenced for her role in death of 4-year-old boy in Marion County
A Fairmont woman has been sentenced for her role in the 2021 death by abuse of a 4-year-old boy in Marion County.
Philippi man arrested after allegedly kidnapping, torturing woman
A Philippi man was charged after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and admitted to "striking her and burning her with a torch" multiple times.
W.Va. man charged with kidnapping, accused of burning woman with torch
BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:15 p.m. 1/25/23. A woman told police that a man accused of holding her against her will for hours in Barbour County burned her with a torch and punched her in the face, court records said. Sammy Joe Martz, 47, of Philippi is...
Court records describe gruesome scene where mother accused of killing baby was found
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records describe a bloody, horrific scene at an apartment in Lewis County where deputies found a mother accused of stabbing her infant to death, the 3-month-old girl and a butcher knife. Krista Ann Brunecz, 31, the mother of the child, has been charged...
Woman charged with taking over $23K from elderly grandmother with dementia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged in Upshur County after officers said she took more than $23,000 from an elderly grandmother with dementia despite saying it was wrong. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police began investigating the financial exploitation of an 82-year-old grandmother with dementia last...
Records: Man accused of assaulting EMS workers, jumping from ambulance in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who was being transported to the hospital in Nicholas County is accused of assaulting EMS workers and jumping out of the back of an ambulance, court records said. Mavin Timothy Campbell, 48, is accused of kicking and attempting to bite three EMS...
West Virginia woman charged for throwing remote at wife
Authorities said a Wood County, West Virginia, woman faces domestic charges after she threw a remote at her wife during an argument.
Buckhannon Police searching for missing man
An announcement from the City of Buckhannon said that the Buckhannon Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing by his family.
West Virginia State Police looking for ‘possibly armed’ man in Harrison County
The West Virginia State Police announced that it is looking for a missing man who was last seen in West Milford.
Missing Harrison County man found
A man who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 23, has been found, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
Law Enforcement Locate Missing Area Man
UPDATE: The of City Buckhannon has confirmed that Christopher Wayne Cochran has been located. ORIGINAL: The Buckhannon Police Department is requesting the public's help on any information aiding in the location of Christopher Wayne Cochran. who was reported missing by his family. Cochran was last seen leaving St. Joseph's Hospital...
Lewis County mother admits to stabbing 3-month-old to death
New details have been released about the stabbing death of a three-month-old child in Lewis County.
West Virginia teen missing, left note saying living with Amish family
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who left a note to her family saying that she is going to live with an Amish family in Montana.
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
Morgantown Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Reger, 46, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 23, 2021, Reger sold approximately 428.1 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant near a garage in Parkersburg. Reger admitted to selling the methamphetamine to the informant and receiving $5,000 as well as $10,000 from prior drug deals from the informant.
Bridgeport Police searching for owner of this pickup truck
The Bridgeport Police Department is searching for the owner of a pickup truck that they left the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 50 on Monday.
Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ
GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail. Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement. The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.
Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree
An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
Alert temporarily issued on WVU campus after shooting in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia University students and employees were advised to temporarily seek shelter late Monday night after a shooting was reported on Grant Avenue. University police reported one person appeared to have a non-life-threatening injury after officers responded about 11:45 p.m. to the scene in the...
Man cited after loaded handgun found at W.Va. International Yeager Airport checkpoint
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Clay County man was cited after he was stopped with a loaded handgun at West Virginia International Yeager Airport checkpoint Monday, officials said. A .45 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets and one in the chamber was found in the man’s luggage, according to...
