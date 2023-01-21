CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Reger, 46, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 23, 2021, Reger sold approximately 428.1 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant near a garage in Parkersburg. Reger admitted to selling the methamphetamine to the informant and receiving $5,000 as well as $10,000 from prior drug deals from the informant.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO