connect-bridgeport.com

Law Enforcement Locate Missing Area Man

UPDATE: The of City Buckhannon has confirmed that Christopher Wayne Cochran has been located. ORIGINAL: The Buckhannon Police Department is requesting the public's help on any information aiding in the location of Christopher Wayne Cochran. who was reported missing by his family. Cochran was last seen leaving St. Joseph's Hospital...
BUCKHANNON, WV
wajr.com

Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Morgantown Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Reger, 46, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 23, 2021, Reger sold approximately 428.1 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant near a garage in Parkersburg. Reger admitted to selling the methamphetamine to the informant and receiving $5,000 as well as $10,000 from prior drug deals from the informant.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ

GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail. Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement. The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.
GREENWOOD, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree

An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

Alert temporarily issued on WVU campus after shooting in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia University students and employees were advised to temporarily seek shelter late Monday night after a shooting was reported on Grant Avenue. University police reported one person appeared to have a non-life-threatening injury after officers responded about 11:45 p.m. to the scene in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV

