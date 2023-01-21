Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Related
wxhc.com
Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff After Theft at Walmart
On Thursday, January 19th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart on Bennie Rd. in Cortlandville for a reported larceny in progress. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 27 year old Summer E. Dixon of Cortland had stolen merchandise from Walmart and then fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to find Dixon nearby the store with the items she stole.
wwnytv.com
Man faces several charges after refusing to pull over during traffic stop
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Brooklyn man was jailed Monday after he refused to pull over for a traffic stop in Potsdam. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 34-year-old Michael Peterson refused to stop when they tried to pull him over on Lawrence Avenue in the village. The...
New York State Man Charged With DWI After Passing Out Behind the Wheel
You snooze, you lose. This was the case for one New York state man, who offcials say passed out behind the wheel in the middle of the road early Friday morning. There is no word exactly how intoxicated the suspect allegedly was at the time of his siesta. But it's clealry safe to say this guy had no business operating a motor vehicle of any kind.
Police: NY man faked claim that his child was in stolen car
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A New York driver who reported his car stolen with his child inside in Connecticut Friday ended up under arrest himself after police said he lied about the child in hopes of getting a faster response. Officers were told that someone made off with the...
wwnytv.com
A series of break-ins on Point Peninsula have residents on alert
TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Point Peninsula is usually quiet this time of year. But one person has been busy sneaking into peoples’ homes and garages. “Appears to be tall, appears to be a younger person, definitely got a distinctive walk. He wears pretty much the same clothes every time you see him on camera,” said Tony Salerno, a Point Peninsula resident.
Man charged with DWI after passing out in traffic
At around 6 a.m. on January 20th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies discovered a running vehicle stopped in traffic in the area of Route 13 and Lighthouse Road in Cortlandville.
schenectadygov.com
Schenectady man led police on Moreau-to-Wilton chase, police say; Ended in Route 9 crash
Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save MOREAU – A Schenectady man led police on a chase in Moreau late Tuesday that ended when he crashed in Wilton, New York State Police said Friday. No injuries were reported. The investigation has also expanded to include several area commercial armed robberies, police said, as the driver and vehicle match the description of the suspect in those cases. The robbery investigation was ongoing Friday. In the chase, Alexander Marcano, 43, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, along with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.
NYS Corrections Officers Call For Massive Changes After Violent Year
So in the past, I have written about the difficulties our men and women in law enforcement face every day they are on the job. They go to work without the certainty of knowing if they will be going back home at the end of the day. However, there is...
Snowstorm creates treacherous travel, leaves thousands without power in Northeast
The snow affected the Monday morning commute, causing numerous accidents across New England and forcing several school districts to close for the day. More snow is on the way, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. As the last full week of January got underway, a winter storm brought heavy snow to the...
wesb.com
State Police Highway 20 Initiative
New York State Police have released the results of the US Highway 20 enforcement initiative. The January 17th speed enforcement initiative was a multi-state effort carried out by twenty-five State Troopers from Troops A, C, D, E, G, & K. The troopers issued 178 citations and gave 41 warnings, with 104 of the citations being speed related.
Route 20 westbound to New York State border temporarily closed
Route 20 approaching the New York State border will be temporarily closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the State of New York. The closure comes as a result of several fallen trees in the westbound lane of Route 20.
Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
New York State Targets Firearm Distributors Over Ghost Gun Parts
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion today, Friday, January 13, 2023, against ten national gun distributors. The motion is for a preliminary injunction against the companies demanding that they halt sales of 'ghost gun' parts in New York State. Attorney General James is asking a federal court to step in to stop the manufacturers from selling, shipping, distributing, or supplying unfinished frames or receivers to any customers in New York.
Missing Herkimer County man found deceased
A man reported missing out of Herkimer County was found dead, police said.
Did Anyone Lose a Jeep? Vehicle Discovered in Hudson Valley Woods
It's not every day you stumble across a Jeep in the woods. It's not uncommon for people to spend time treasure hunting in the Hudson Valley. Weekenders flock to the area's top hiking spots, even during the winter months, to enjoy all of the natural beauty that the region has to offer.
wxhc.com
Serious Accident on Route 13 Injures Three
Late Saturday morning, January 21st around 11:15am, the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to a serious vehicle accident on Route 13 near Country Max for a reported two vehicle crash. The Homer Fire Department Fire Chief was in the area and was the first to arrive at the scene of the...
America’s First Female Detective Was Born in Upstate New York
These days, we don’t think anything of a woman working as a detective but until the late 1800s, it was unheard of – until a determined lady from New York came into the picture. In 1833, Kate Warne was born in the Southern Tier town of Erin, which...
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks, New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
Do As I Didn’t: Watch Your New York State License Expiration Date Closely
Some days I surprise myself with this whole adulting thing - being responsible not only for myself, but my 7-year-old daughter, our two cats, our home, my two jobs, and all that comes along with these things. Other days, my biggest accomplishment is getting into my car wearing two of...
wwnytv.com
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
Comments / 0