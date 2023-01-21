ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

wxhc.com

Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff After Theft at Walmart

On Thursday, January 19th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart on Bennie Rd. in Cortlandville for a reported larceny in progress. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 27 year old Summer E. Dixon of Cortland had stolen merchandise from Walmart and then fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to find Dixon nearby the store with the items she stole.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

A series of break-ins on Point Peninsula have residents on alert

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Point Peninsula is usually quiet this time of year. But one person has been busy sneaking into peoples’ homes and garages. “Appears to be tall, appears to be a younger person, definitely got a distinctive walk. He wears pretty much the same clothes every time you see him on camera,” said Tony Salerno, a Point Peninsula resident.
schenectadygov.com

Schenectady man led police on Moreau-to-Wilton chase, police say; Ended in Route 9 crash

Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save MOREAU – A Schenectady man led police on a chase in Moreau late Tuesday that ended when he crashed in Wilton, New York State Police said Friday. No injuries were reported. The investigation has also expanded to include several area commercial armed robberies, police said, as the driver and vehicle match the description of the suspect in those cases. The robbery investigation was ongoing Friday. In the chase, Alexander Marcano, 43, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, along with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.
SCHENECTADY, NY
wesb.com

State Police Highway 20 Initiative

New York State Police have released the results of the US Highway 20 enforcement initiative. The January 17th speed enforcement initiative was a multi-state effort carried out by twenty-five State Troopers from Troops A, C, D, E, G, & K. The troopers issued 178 citations and gave 41 warnings, with 104 of the citations being speed related.
WIBX 950

Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?

When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
96.9 WOUR

New York State Targets Firearm Distributors Over Ghost Gun Parts

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion today, Friday, January 13, 2023, against ten national gun distributors. The motion is for a preliminary injunction against the companies demanding that they halt sales of 'ghost gun' parts in New York State. Attorney General James is asking a federal court to step in to stop the manufacturers from selling, shipping, distributing, or supplying unfinished frames or receivers to any customers in New York.
GEORGIA STATE
wxhc.com

Serious Accident on Route 13 Injures Three

Late Saturday morning, January 21st around 11:15am, the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to a serious vehicle accident on Route 13 near Country Max for a reported two vehicle crash. The Homer Fire Department Fire Chief was in the area and was the first to arrive at the scene of the...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota

LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE

