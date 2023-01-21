ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WLWT 5

Electrical fire reported on Shepherd Lane in Lincoln Heights

CINCINNATI — Electrical fire reported on Shepherd Lane in Lincoln Heights. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Glendale Milford Road in Woodlawn

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 400 block of Glendale Milford Road in Woodlawn. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5

LIST: Greater Cincinnati counties under snow emergencies, travel advisories

CINCINNATI — Sunday snow is impacting parts of Greater Cincinnati, with wither storm warnings and winter weather advisories having been issued until 7 p.m. With the impacts of the weather, officials are beginning to issue snow and travel advisories. A Level 1 snow emergency or travel advisory is defined...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through

We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Officers arrested a...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

