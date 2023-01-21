Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Princeton Glendale Road in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Princeton Glendale Road in West Chester Township.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to reported crash with injuries on Sterling Run Boulevard
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Crews are responding to reported crash with injuries on Sterling Run Boulevard in Mount Orab.
WLWT 5
Electrical fire reported on Shepherd Lane in Lincoln Heights
CINCINNATI — Electrical fire reported on Shepherd Lane in Lincoln Heights.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on west I-74 to south I-275 ramp in Whitewater Township
BLUE JAY, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on west I-74 to south I-275 ramp in Whitewater Township.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a crash at Princeton Glendale Road in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to a crash at Princeton Glendale Road and State Route 129 in Butler County.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Glendale Milford Road in Woodlawn
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 400 block of Glendale Milford Road in Woodlawn.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a crash with injuries in Fort Wright
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike in Fort Wright.
WLWT 5
LIST: Greater Cincinnati counties under snow emergencies, travel advisories
CINCINNATI — Sunday snow is impacting parts of Greater Cincinnati, with wither storm warnings and winter weather advisories having been issued until 7 p.m. With the impacts of the weather, officials are beginning to issue snow and travel advisories. A Level 1 snow emergency or travel advisory is defined...
WLWT 5
LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through
We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
WLWT 5
Fairfield police: 1 dead, 1 injured after being struck by pickup truck
The Fairfield Township Police Department is investigating after a man was struck by a pickup truck and later died. According to officials, officers responded to an unknown problem-type complaint in the 3700 block of Canal Road. When officers arrived in the area, they located an injured adult male and an...
WLWT 5
Watch: Family finds man stuck in their chimney; rescue caught on video
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A California couple called 911 after after they found a man trapped in the chimney of their home. A family was woken up Tuesday night by an unusual sound coming from their chimney. "As my nephew was bringing the dog in, the dog stated barking as...
WLWT 5
7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Officers arrested a...
