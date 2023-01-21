‘Fremont’ Review: An Afghan Insomniac Tries To Find Purpose In A Refreshingly Unique & Jarmuschian-Esque Indie Dramedy [Sundance]

Read full article on original website
theplaylist.net
‘Kokomo City’ Review: These Beautiful Ladies Have A Lot To Say [Sundance]
PARK CITY – One of the best accomplishments a documentary can pull off is making its audience uncomfortable. Maybe even squirm in their seats a little. And the trans women at the center of D. Smith’s directorial debut, “Kokomo City,” have no problem in that department. Yes, even for the most seemingly “liberal” and “progressive” of audiences. In fact, they’ve had just about enough of everyone taking advantage of their bodies and questioning their agency. And they are relishing the spotlight Smith is giving them.
theplaylist.net
‘Fancy Dance’ Review: Lily Gladstone Gives A Tremendous Performance In Indigenous Drama [Sundance]
With her breakout turn as a soulful queer rancher in Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women,” Lily Gladstone proved herself to be one of the most unique and affecting performers of the last decade. Although she has worked steadily since it’s ridiculous that it’s taken this long for another role that really allows her tremendous talent to shine.
theplaylist.net
‘Deep Rising’ Review: Jason Momoa Produced Doc Incisively Explores the Ramifications of Deep-Sea Mining [Sundance]
The prospect of deep-sea mining may seem like a solution to our ever-growing fuel crisis. Polymetallic nodules that sit on the ocean floor are made up of the very type of metals that so-called ‘green’ companies need to build batteries. Nickel, cobalt, lithium, and graphite have major supply chain issues, as extractive mines are overwhelmed while companies and countries race to control the supply before others. On the surface, it makes sense when companies such as The Metals Company (TMC), and its CEO Gerard Barron, go on Bloomberg to pontificate about the eco-friendly process of extracting these deep-sea nodules. But, as Matthieu Rytz’s incisive documentary “Deep Rising” argues, this process can have major repercussions on our fragile biosphere.
theplaylist.net
‘Young. Wild. Free.’ Review: A Stylish, Young Black Love Story Loses The Plot [Sundance]
Brendon (Algee Smith) isn’t a bad kid. An aspiring artist living in Los Angeles, in his last month of high school, the pressures of his daily life, however, are beginning to overwhelm him. His mother, Janice (Sanaa Lathan), is not only working long hours to support the family, but she’s also with his loafing stepdad drug dealer (Mike Epps). Meanwhile, her precocious little sister and brother are mostly cared for by him. His life transforms when Cassidy (a breakout Sierra Capri) enters a convenience store bedecked in a bedazzled ski mask and pink fur coat to rob the joint. She immediately becomes attached to him, and the pair, in “Badlands” fashion, traverse their suffocating world.
theplaylist.net
‘5 Seasons of Revolution’ Review: A Powerful Testament to the Impossible Work of Reporting Your Own Country’s Implosion [Sundance]
You don’t get very far into “5 Seasons of Revolution” before you realize something is off with one of the documentary’s participants. That person is Susu, a friend of the film’s director (simply credited as “Lina”). Along with Lina, Susu is a member of a secret group of Syrian activist journalists whose efforts to document the country’s revolution and publicize its government’s human rights abuses are chronicled here. Susu’s appearance is uncanny: her hair flickers between dark brown and transparent, her face seems to jump away from her head when she moves, and her skin looks too smooth, as if an Instagram filter has been cranked all the way up on it. As a title card informs us, Susu is a deepfake: a real person who has had her face digitally swapped with someone else’s.
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
An ‘Everything Everywhere’ Visual Effects Artist Has Delivered One of Sundance’s Most Gorgeous — and Stomach-Churning — Love Stories
Although Sundance shorts don’t aren’t met with the starry premieres of their feature-length counterparts, there are plenty of strange and wonderful finds — especially for genre fans via the Midnight Short Film Program. One of this year’s standouts was “A Folded Ocean,” written and directed by Ben Brewer. In a 14-minute tale of sex, romance and bodies fusing together in a Cronenberg-esque nightmare, real-life couple Anabelle Lemieux and John Giacobbe star as an erotically charged pair whose closeness literally draws them closer and closer together. Brewer, who was the lead visual effects artist for “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (he designed, among...
theplaylist.net
‘Infinity Pool’ Review: Mia Goth & Alexander Skarsgård Terrify In Neon-Lit Nightmare [Sundance]
There’s crazy, there’s batshit crazy, and then there’s Brandon Cronenberg’s definition of crazy. It’s a crazy that’s impossible to contain and even more impossible to label: a mind-bending neon-lit nightmare bursting at the seams with perverse imagery, an abrasive embrace of the grotesque, and a ravishing explosion of seduction and power. “Infinity Pool,” Cronenberg’s widely-anticipated third feature, is all these things and more — consistently defying expectations while relaying a complex panoply of sex, satire, sadism, and class warfare that is at once unnerving and undiluted.
thedigitalfix.com
Infinity Pool review (Sundance 2023) – The rich go wild once again.
In the last few months alone we’ve had the rich turning murderous in Italy in The White Lotus, more murder amongst the 1% on a Greek Island in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, as well as the rich getting their comeuppance at an island restaurant in The Menu and on a deserted island after their superyacht shipwrecks in Triangle of Sadness. And we’ll soon be watching a rich family tear one another apart once again in Succession season 4. It seems that “eat the rich” movies and shows are all the rage at the moment, and the latest writer-director to get in on the trend is Brandon Cronenberg.
theplaylist.net
‘Polite Society’ Review: Two Sisters Take On The Patriarchy In This Riotous Action Comedy [Sundance]
Ria Khan (Priya Kansara, sparkling in her feature debut) likes to believe that she’s no ordinary British-Pakistani teenager. Her dreams, for instance, always seem outsized — she doesn’t just want to learn martial arts but rather perfect it so well that she can become a world-class professional stunt woman. When she’s not in class, she’s home practicing her moves and recording amateur stunt videos for her YouTube channel. Still, the truth is that Ria is not as good at kicking ass as she would like to be — and yet, she roams around radiating an all-consuming, supreme confidence in her own abilities.
theplaylist.net
‘Cat Person’ Review: Emilia Jones And Nicholas Braun Shine In Gripping, Uneven Adaption Of Viral Sensation [Sundance]
Margaret Atwood said it best: “Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them.” This age-old discrepancy in the way the two genders experience the world is written both at the initial frame and very heart of Susanna Fogel’s mercurial “Cat Person,” a fiendishly playful relationship-gone-bad quasi-thriller with a sense of humor about its own unknowability. The two parties (who are barely in a relationship) are a beautiful, inquisitive 20-year-old college student testing the limits of her own sexual powers and a painfully average thirtysomething guy dying to impress her via clueless means. So what happens when the former realizes he isn’t what she wants, abruptly pulls away, and bruises the latter’s male ego?
theplaylist.net
‘Theater Camp’ Review: Noah Galvin & The Kids Save The Day [Sundance]
PARK CITY – Listen, we’re not going to sit here while you read this review and pretend that we’re a musical theater expert. Sure, we may be The Playlist’s default gay/queer/LGBTQ+ critic, but “the stage” usually isn’t our thing. And, yes, we did see the revival of “Dreamgirls” on Broadway as a child, but we certainly can’t rattle off last year’s Tony Award winners without a second thought. The good news is you don’t need to be saving your Playbills in a collector binder like my young niece does to eventually fall for Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s “Theater Camp,” which premiered this weekend at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.
theplaylist.net
‘5 Seasons of Revolution’ Exclusive Clip: Lina Tells The Heart Wrenching 10-Year Story of War in New Documentary ‘5 Seasons of Revolution’
Heading into the first weekend of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, many filmgoers likely have their schedule tightly planned for what films they are viewing for the next week. If it isn’t there already, one film to add to your schedule is “5 Seasons of Revolution” by Lina. The film, nominated for the Grand Jury Prize and already on lists such as our 52 Films Directed By Women to Watch in 2023, follows a young independent filmmaker and reporter, Lina, as she spends a decade undercover to document the Syrian revolution.
theplaylist.net
‘Drift’ Review: Cynthia Erivo Stars In An Impressionistic, But Hollow Refugee Drama [Sundance]
Based on the 2013 novel “A Marker to Measure Drift” by Alexander Maksik, set just after the Second Liberian Civil War in 2003, “Drift” aims for impressionistic insight but is ultimately manipulative and reductive. Maksik’s screenplay, which he co-wrote with Susanne Farrell, sees its heroine Jacqueline (Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”) as nothing more than a vessel to explore an outsider’s view of the trauma inflicted by war. Director Anthony Chen (“The Wet Season”) does his best to elevate the story with sumptuous visuals, but that alone cannot redeem the film’s hollowness.
Nascondino (Hide and Seek) review – remarkable documentary about a Neapolitan street kid
Plenty of documentaries capture the spirit of their subjects; far fewer get fully under the skin of the world that they inhabit. Victoria Fiore’s remarkable debut film, shot over four years in Naples, is one such picture. Boasting extraordinary access and lithe, instinctive cinematography that captures the unpredictable energy and distinctive dialect of the neighbourhood, it focuses on a streetwise kid, Entoni. Unruly and mischievous, Entoni dreams of movie stardom but his fate is linked to his family history: his chain-smoking grandmother, Dora, has ties to organised crime. This places him on the radar of the Italian authorities, who, in response to rising youth crime, have introduced a policy stating that kids deemed to be “at risk” can be removed from families with mafia links. Using a combination of verité and poetic reconstructions, Fiore paints a sobering portrait of a bright, personable kid whose destiny is preordained.
theplaylist.net
‘Flora And Son’ Review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Eve Hewson Make John Carney’s Familiar Musical Sing [Sundance]
John Carney makes musicals. He’s one of the few filmmakers today who makes them exclusively or even extensively; he’s the only one of that group whose musicals are, consistently, any good. (Sorry, Rob Marshall stans.) He doesn’t make old-school, characters-burst-into-song musicals because even he’s not that much of a masochist; instead, he tells stories set in the world of music about singers and songwriters and musicians and bands so that the songs can grow organically from the events on screen without temporarily shutting down the reality of a dramatic narrative. But even within these stricter confines, his musicals preserve the critical idea of musical theater: songs are the most direct communication of emotion – you can sing things you can never say because they’re too personal, too vulnerable, too much. His latest, “Flora and Son,” is a tiny lil’ wisp of a movie with nothing particularly new to say or an especially fresh way to say it. But damned if it doesn’t sock you right in the ticker anyway.
netflixjunkie.com
Percy Hynes White Brings Attention to Him as Women Demand His Removal From the Netflix Original ‘Wednesday’
While fans love the Netflix Original show, Wednesday, the show has made a headline for controversy. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, it became the second-most-watched English-language Netflix series within three weeks of its release. The series became widely popular among viewers because they loved the performance of Jenna Ortega. However, another co-star named Percy Hynes White has brought the attention of the ladies on Twitter.
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Delivers a Powerhouse Performance as a Tormented Bodybuilder
Take a glance at Jonathan Majors’ eclectic collection of roles, and you’ll find a playwright in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” a fighter pilot in the recent “Devotion,” and soon a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” The versatility at work in his choices speaks of an enviable dramatic range always ripe for a challenge.
theplaylist.net
‘Murder In Big Horn’ Review: Showtime’s New Doc Series Covers The Tragic, Harrowing Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Crisis [Sundance]
In Montana’s Big Sky Country, a black cloud hangs over the state’s expansive horizon. It looms above the indigenous residents of the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations and nearby towns in Big Horn County most of all. “That energy just consumes you as an individual,” explains an elderly Native American woman, “then it consumes your family until it consumes your whole tribe.” But what’s the dark energy that smothers the southern Montana region? It’s the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women (MMIW), with cases increasing over the past decade at alarming rates. And there’s also the legacy of Indian reservations to reckon with, the historical cause of cultural dysfunctions that linger in NA societies today.
