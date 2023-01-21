Read full article on original website
Will Forte Talks ‘Aliens Abducted My Parents’ & Hoping For More ‘MacGruber’ [The Playlist Podcast]
Will Forte is entering a new era of his acting career. After becoming a dad for the first time a couple of years ago, he’s not just excited about comedies such as “MacGruber” and “The Last Man on Earth.” He’s also ready to portray sweet dad characters in projects such as “Sweet Tooth” and his new film, “Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out,” which we discussed on this episode of The Playlist Podcast and is celebrating its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
‘Shrinking’ Review: ‘Ted Lasso’ Crew Brings Similar Amiable Charm to Jason Segel & Harrison Ford Dramedy
One can only imagine the blank check that Bill Lawrence has from Apple TV+ after the massive success of his “Ted Lasso,” which he co-created and has won the company dozens of awards, putting them on the TV map. He used that cachet for this week’s likable dramedy “Shrinking,” a show that almost brazenly sets up character archetypes and then asks its cast to push through the clichés of their shallow descriptions. That they do so as often as they do is the show’s most impressive achievement and a sign that this little show could end up getting pretty big.
‘The Menu,’ ‘Nope’ & ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Earn 2023 WGA Awards Film nominations
The Oscar nomination announcement may have come and gone, but some guild award nominations have not. This morning the Writers Guild of America completed the reveal of the WGA Award nominations by announcing the 2023 film nominees. This year’s crop included a number of films not nominated for the Academy Awards including “The Menu,” “Nope,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “She Said.” The union dropped the television nominees last month.
‘5 Seasons of Revolution’ Exclusive Clip: Lina Tells The Heart Wrenching 10-Year Story of War in New Documentary ‘5 Seasons of Revolution’
Heading into the first weekend of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, many filmgoers likely have their schedule tightly planned for what films they are viewing for the next week. If it isn’t there already, one film to add to your schedule is “5 Seasons of Revolution” by Lina. The film, nominated for the Grand Jury Prize and already on lists such as our 52 Films Directed By Women to Watch in 2023, follows a young independent filmmaker and reporter, Lina, as she spends a decade undercover to document the Syrian revolution.
‘The Night Logan Woke Up’ Review: Xavier Dolan’s Debut TV Series Is A Captivating & Impressive Return
There are very few directors who like to work at the break-neck speed that Canadian multi-hyphenate Xavier Dolan relishes. Fewer still can boast of churning out quality output at every turn. Since debuting with the semi-autobiographical “I Killed My Mother” in 2009, Dolan has more or less helmed one feature every year. In fact, the longest Dolan has stepped away from filmmaking has been during the three pandemic-stained years when life retreated indoors. As if to make up for his absence, the filmmaker returns with “The Night Logan Woke Up,” his first TV project — creating, directing, writing, and acting in the captivating limited series.
Steven Spielberg Thinks ‘The Dark Knight’ Should Have Earned A Best Picture Oscar Nom & Is “Encouraged” By Blockbusters Getting Noms
You can’t really talk about the history of blockbuster filmmaking without mentioning Steven Spielberg. You could argue the summer blockbuster was created by his film, “Jaws,” decades ago. Now, with films such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” not just earning huge money at cinemas but also receiving Oscars recognition, Spielberg thinks it’s encouraging to see blockbusters get their credit by the Academy. In fact, he believes it’s long overdue, as there’s one film in his mind that should have gotten that Best Picture nomination but was overlooked.
‘Copenhagen Cowboy: Nightcall’: Watch An Entire New Doc About The Making Of Nicolas Winding Refn’s New Netflix Series [Exclusive]
EXCLUSIVE: “This is not a making-of, but more of an insight about how the Cowboy fell asleep and woke up in Copenhagen.” And with that, filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn introduces you to “Copenhagen Cowboy: Nightcall with Nicolas Winding Refn,” a new behind-the-scenes documentary about the production of his new series, “Copenhagen Cowboy,” which is available on Netflix globally now.
‘Jamojaya’ Review: Justin Chon’s Showcases A Complex Father/Son Relationship In Drama With Momentum Issues [Sundance]
There is no shortage of stories about fathers and their kids, specifically sons. But in Justin Chon’s (“Gook,” “Ms. Purple”) film, “Jamojaya,” the relationship becomes bogged down with the added aspect of career and ambition. There’s the duty that a father feels toward his son and a son’s desire to take care of himself and fly away from his father. But amidst all that, the relationship that drives the story can become a bit muddled in the imagery and silences in the film at times.
‘Flora And Son’ Review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Eve Hewson Make John Carney’s Familiar Musical Sing [Sundance]
John Carney makes musicals. He’s one of the few filmmakers today who makes them exclusively or even extensively; he’s the only one of that group whose musicals are, consistently, any good. (Sorry, Rob Marshall stans.) He doesn’t make old-school, characters-burst-into-song musicals because even he’s not that much of a masochist; instead, he tells stories set in the world of music about singers and songwriters and musicians and bands so that the songs can grow organically from the events on screen without temporarily shutting down the reality of a dramatic narrative. But even within these stricter confines, his musicals preserve the critical idea of musical theater: songs are the most direct communication of emotion – you can sing things you can never say because they’re too personal, too vulnerable, too much. His latest, “Flora and Son,” is a tiny lil’ wisp of a movie with nothing particularly new to say or an especially fresh way to say it. But damned if it doesn’t sock you right in the ticker anyway.
‘Wildcat’: Ethan Hawke To Direct New Film Starring Maya Hawke, Laura Linney & More
It’s been nearly five years since Ethan Hawke has gone back to directing a narrative feature. Now, it appears the actor/filmmaker is not only planning to helm his next narrative feature soon, but he didn’t have to look very far to find the lead, as his daughter, Maya Hawke is joining her dad in the upcoming film, “Wildcat.”
‘Scrapper’ Review: Harris Dickinson Stars In An Endearing Story Of A Grieving Daughter & Long-Lost Father [Sundance]
“Scrapper” starts in a dreary English flat with a child all alone but not incapable. That seems to be the M.O. for Georgie (Lola Campbell), who is quiet initially through the opening scene. But that, of course, changes as we get to know her better throughout the movie. Directed by Charlotte Regan (“Standby”), “Scrapper” dives into the carefully constructed composure of a child who just lost her mother and has to deal with that new reality. At the same time, Jason (Harris Dickinson), her long-lost father, disrupts all of that. And it does a lovely job of doing so from her imaginative, yet not always idealistic, point of view.
‘Kang Dynasty’ Writer Teases How The New Generation Of Avengers Will Be “Thrown Into The Fire”
After “Avengers: Endgame,” there were quite a few fans wondering how Marvel Studios could ever top that film. The fourth film in the ‘Avengers’ franchise finished off the epic Infinity Saga and features dozens of heroes fighting onscreen at the same time. The film enjoyed record-breaking success, and it’s largely viewed as one of the best superhero films of all time. Yet, in a couple of years, Marvel is releasing the first of two new ‘Avengers’ films, titled ‘The Kang Dynasty.’ And according to the writer of the film, ‘Kang Dynasty’ is going to really be focused on the new generation of heroes.
‘A Little Prayer’ Review: David Strathairn and Jane Levy Shine In Angus MacLachlan’s Throwback Family Dramedy
Roger Ebert once wrote, “just because something is not done anymore doesn’t mean it’s not worth doing,” when describing Norman Jewison’s irrepressible romantic comedy “Only You.” This same sentiment can be applied to Angus MacLachlan’s latest family dramedy, “A Little Prayer,” a welcome throwback to adult-oriented movie fare of yore like “On Golden Pond,” “Fried Green Tomatoes,” or “Passion Fish.” Shot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, this little miracle of a film features a strong ensemble cast, mordant Southern humor, and sharp insights into the perils and comforts of loving with your whole heart.
‘A Thousand And One’ Review: Black Motherhood And Harlem Take Centerstage In A.V. Rockwell’s Handsome Debut [Sundance]
In writer/director A.V. Rockwell’s feature directorial debut, “A Thousand and One,” Inez (a deeply felt Teyana Talyor) has returned to Harlem after spending a year in Rikers Prison. The year is 1994, and Harlem is still bustling with its own unique flavor and culture, awash in hip-hop music, blue jeans, gold chains, and oversized coats. Inez, however, doesn’t have a place to stay. And more importantly, she doesn’t have her six-year-old son, Terry (Aaron Kingsley Adetola). When offered the chance, Inez illegally whisks Terry from his foster mother, gives him a new name, Daryl, and phony papers. It’s enough to start a new life but never enough to feel wholly safe.
Oscar Nominations Reactions: Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser & More
Nothing is better during awards season than Oscar nomination morning. Why? Because so many people are genuinely overjoyed over their nominations. They don’t have to pretend the “nomination was the win” after the ceremony or try to smile at the SAG or PGA Awards when they didn’t get a bit of that Academy Awards’ glow. And you know Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, and Jamie Lee Curtis were excited over earning their first Oscar noms.
‘Drift’ Review: Cynthia Erivo Stars In An Impressionistic, But Hollow Refugee Drama [Sundance]
Based on the 2013 novel “A Marker to Measure Drift” by Alexander Maksik, set just after the Second Liberian Civil War in 2003, “Drift” aims for impressionistic insight but is ultimately manipulative and reductive. Maksik’s screenplay, which he co-wrote with Susanne Farrell, sees its heroine Jacqueline (Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”) as nothing more than a vessel to explore an outsider’s view of the trauma inflicted by war. Director Anthony Chen (“The Wet Season”) does his best to elevate the story with sumptuous visuals, but that alone cannot redeem the film’s hollowness.
‘Sorcery’ Review: Christopher Murray Casts A Grim But Beautiful Revenge Spell With A Lot On Its Mind [Sundance]
Not quite a traditional horror film, not quite a coming-of-age drama, and not quite a true supernatural fable, Christopher Murray’s “Sorcery” is a difficult film to categorize. It’s dark, grim, and angry, like a revenge horror film. There are moments of magic in a 19th-century setting that bring a sort of fairy tale atmosphere to mind. And yes, this is a film about a young girl’s journey of self-discovery. But “Sorcery” is also inspired by real, unsettling historical facts about how a beautiful, indigenous tradition was uprooted by European colonialism. All that to say, “Sorcery” is a film with quite a few themes, maybe too many, but somehow, thanks to an incredible lead performance, it all coalesces into a beautiful, haunting story of one person’s quest for justice and the lengths she’ll go to find it.
‘Lucky Hank’ Teaser: Bob Odenkirk Returns To AMC With A New Series Dramedy About Higher Education
After getting his start in the world of sketch and improv comedy, Bob Odenkirk has turned into one of the most recognizable names in the world of prestige TV. That’s thanks, in no small part, to his role as Saul Goodman in “Breaking Bad” and the prequel series, “Better Call Saul.” Now, with the world of “Breaking Bad” in the rearview mirror, Odenkirk has his sights set on higher education for his new series, AMC’s “Lucky Hank.”
Ben Affleck’s ‘Air,’ Starring Matt Damon, To Get A Theatrical Release In April
Before the pandemic, Amazon Studios was much more interested in releasing films with full theatrical runs before putting the feature on Prime Video. However, when COVID made that an impossibility, we saw the studio rely more heavily on Prime Video exclusives and shy away from full theatrical runs, even for films that were vying for awards season gold. Well, it appears that’s going to be changing yet again, as Amazon announced its release strategy for the upcoming film, “Air.”
‘Rye Lane’ Review: Raine Allen-Miller’s Rom-Com Is Already Infinitely Rewatchable [Sundance]
Raine Allen-Miller’s “Rye Lane,” her directorial feature debut, is a wonder. Not since Spike Lee introduced the world to Bed-Stuy, has a Black director so seamlessly embedded viewers into the verve and flavor of their neighborhood. The epicenter of the seismic impact in “Rye Lane” resides in the South London neighborhood of Peckham. It concerns the vulnerable Dom (David Jonsson) and the outgoing Yas (Vivian Oparah), two young Black people getting over difficult breakups.
