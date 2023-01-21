Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Villager in BMW arrested on charge of driving under influence
A Villager in a BMW was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. John Mark DiStefano, 72, had been driving erratically when he was pulled over shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood. When a...
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon police looking for retail theft suspect
Dunnellon police are seeking any information from the public that could help identify the suspect in a retail theft case. In a social media post on Monday, the Dunnellon Police Department stated that the suspect (pictured below) was recently involved in a theft that occurred inside a local retail store.
Citrus County Chronicle
Withlacoochee State Forest hiker arrested with drug charges
A Dunnellon man walking out of the Withlacoochee State Forest on Jan. 19 with a backpack and holding a beer can just when a state law enforcement officer arrived led to his arrest. According to the arrest report for Kenneth Patrick Ohara, 58, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission...
villages-news.com
Villager’s son on knee scooter allegedly inflicts injury on father’s shin
A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man flees from deputy after failing field sobriety test
A 40-year-old Ocala man is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, after he failed a field sobriety test and fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy. On Saturday, January 21, shortly before 12:55 p.m., an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a sedan in the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman accused of killing dying husband may be granted bond, attorney says
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - New body camera video from Daytona Beach Police shows the moments officers found 76-year-old Ellen Gilland inside AdventHealth Hospital holding a gun pointed at the entrance of her husband’s hospital room. You can hear officers pleading with Gilland to surrender just moments after she allegedly...
fox13news.com
Suspect arrested after crash, shooting and chase in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Investigators were processing multiple scenes in Hernando County Monday after a crash near a busy area of Cortez Boulevard led to a shooting, a law enforcement pursuit and an arrest in a nearby neighborhood. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it started with the crash on...
villages-news.com
Village of Pinellas resident sentenced in drunk driving case
A Village of Pinellas resident has been sentenced in a drunk driving case. Michael Dean Edwards, 70, pleaded no contest this past week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 yours of community service.
villages-news.com
Man with painted face nabbed after spotted peering into windows of cars at hotel
A man with a painted face was apprehended after he was spotted peering into the windows of vehicles parked at a local hotel. Joseph Brock Liddle, 32, who is homeless, was spotted at about 1 a.m. Saturday walking through the parking lot of the Microtel Hotel & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was walking “between numerous vehicles, stopping and looking inside each one,” the report said.
fox35orlando.com
12 people arrested in drug bust after officers raid Volusia County home: Deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A drug bust in Volusia County resulted in the arrests of 12 people in New Smyrna Beach, deputies said. Officers said they began getting complaints about "narcotics activity" at 2127 Colonial Drive in New Smyrna Beach back in August 2022. Deputies also responded to the home for multiple overdoses and one overdose-related death.
villages-news.com
Visitor from Maine arrested after altercation in golf cart near Colony Cottage
A visitor from Maine was arrested after an altercation in a golf cart near Colony Cottage Recreation Center. Maya Gray, 24, of Cornville, Maine, had been traveling in a golf cart at about 9 p.m. Sunday with a male companion in the vicinity of Morse Boulevard and Colony Boulevard when they “got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies bust drug house; arrest 12 people, seize drugs and firearms
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested one dozen people following an investigation of a suspected drug house. Since August, the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force and Crime Suppression Team have received complaints about drug activity at 2127 Colonial Drive in New Smyrna Beach. >>>...
Hernando sheriff: Man fires shots after crash, leads law enforcement on high-speed chase
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man accused of shooting toward people following a crash on Mariner Boulevard and speeding off on a motorcycle. Law enforcement was called around 12:40 p.m. Monday to an area near Mariner and Cortez boulevards, according to an agency news...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man faces drug and brandishing deadly weapon charges
What began as a retail petit theft at the Inverness Walmart escalated and ended with the arrest of an Inverness man now facing drug charges and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the Jan. 17 arrest report for Kinchen Taylor Black,...
villages-news.com
Villager who drank beer at country club will lose driver’s license
A Villager who drank beer at a country club will lose his driver’s license. Terry Lee Bosher, 70, of the Village of Duval, entered a plea of no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was placed on probation for one year, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and will lose his driver’s license for six months.
villages-news.com
Snowbird renter from Pennsylvania arrested on DUI after getting lost in golf cart
A snowbird renter from Pennsylvania was arrested on a drunk driving charge after getting lost in a golf cart. Michael John Siembida, 52, of Fairview, Pa. was in a white 2022 EZ-GO golf cart at 9:15 p.m. Sunday when he was spotted driving without headlights in the parking lot at Shooters World at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Siembida admitted he drank seven beers over seven hours while watching the NFL playoffs. He said he had recently arrived in The Villages and was trying to find the place he was renting when he got lost in the golf cart.
WESH
Police: 3 suspects in custody after robbery at Volusia County gas station
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines and forecast. Three suspects have been taken into custody following a robbery in Volusia County Saturday. Edgewater police said the robbery happened at a Shell gas station on South Ridgewood Avenue. No one was hurt during the...
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to appear at arraignment after fight over seat at restaurant
A Villager has been ordered to appear at an arraignment after a fight over a seat at the bar at a popular restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Julie Ann Marsh, 56, of the Village of Pine Ridge, has been ordered to appear at an arraignment set for 9 a.m. Feb. 20 in Sumter County Court.
Tampa man accused of using device to steal gas from RaceTrac station
A Tampa man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly used a pulsar manipulation device to steal fuel from a gas station in Port Richey, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture.
villages-news.com
Window tint violation leads to driver’s arrest on drug charges
A driver pulled over for a window tint violation went to jail after drugs were discovered in his vehicle. Justin Allan Woods, 26, of Leesburg, was pulled over Monday afternoon at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Grays Airport Road due to the wind tint violation, according to an arrest report for the Fruitland Park Police Department.
