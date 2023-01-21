Read full article on original website
KCBD
Texas Tech falls to No. 13 Kansas State 68-58
MANHATTAN, KS (KCBD) - The Red Raiders fell to Kansas State Saturday 68-58. The Red Raiders put up a great fight for most of the game, leading at the half 33-28. Their largest lead came at the 13:20 mark in the second half, leading 45-37, but K-State would go on an 11-0 run to push themselves in front and they wouldn’t look back.
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Levelland Loboettes
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) - The Levelland Loboettes are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week!. At 25-3 on the season and No. 6 in the state, the Loboettes completed another perfect week, beating Estacado 53-44 on the road before taking down Lake View 72-18 at home. Levelland is...
Texas Tech women’s tennis earns two wins in Sunday doubleheader
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – After only dropping one point all day, the Red Raiders collected two dominant wins on Sunday after downing Abilene Christian, 6-1, and sweeping UTEP, 7-0. TTU 6, ACU 1 Recap:. The Red Raiders (3-0) won their second-consecutive doubles point after picking up wins on...
Texas Tech University campus and student safety resources
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the start of a new semester at Texas Tech, the university aims to remind students of the safety resources available on and off campus. Jorgann Holgerson, the Risk Intervention and Safety Manager at Texas Tech says, “It is important that they know they have resources and they have those connections that they can safely contact. I think that is half the battle.”
Lubbock, South Plains crews prepare roads for winter storm
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ahead of a storm that could produce several inches of snow on the South Plains, Lubbock emergency management officials and road crews are preparing for those conditions. “As typical with any moisture, whenever you start to get below freezing, our overpasses become slick because ice starts...
Noon Notebook: T & R Birthing Books helps local authors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - T & R Birthing Books is a local publishing house aiming to help both established and aspiring authors. The publishing house works with local authors as well as others around the U.S. The organization also hosts writing classes to help soon-to-be authors jumpstart their careers. In...
‘Watch out for each other:’ Preparing to drive on wintry roadways
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As a winter storm makes its way into the South Plains, drivers who have to get out on the roads will want to make sure they, and their cars, are ready for the slick conditions. Before ever starting the engine, Sergeant Johnny Bures with DPS says you should conduct a thorough check of your vehicle.
Winter Storm Inbound!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With a powerful low pressure system advancing over terrain to the west, a significant winter storm is expected overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. Estimated totals range from less than an inch in the southeastern counties to up to 6 inches in the northwestern counties. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for several of the northwest counties in the area and winter weather advisories for all other counties in the area.
High Plains Underground Water Conservation District starting their annual water level tests
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We were warned over the summer to be cautious of our water usage, but that’s not the only season we should conserve water. “It’s not inexhaustible the water supply, so conservation is important,” Jason Coleman, Manager of the High Plains Water Conservation District said.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter storm inbound!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day! With a powerful low pressure system advancing over terrain to the west, a significant winter storm is expected overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. Estimated snowfall totals range from less than an inch in the southeastern counties to up...
Two Lubbock authors release books to help others
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock authors have their first books sitting on the shelf at Wild Lark Books this week, both published with the goal of helping others. Sydney Crane wrote a children’s book about a family she met while working at the Hospice of Lubbock. She never thought her job title there, bereavement counselor, would turn her into an author.
Gas meter hit, two people injured in crash near 98th and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have sustained moderate injuries in a crash involving a white truck and a semi at 98th Street and Wayne Avenue. LPD received the call at 2:23 p.m. According to police, Atmos has been dispatched due to a gas meter being hit. The westbound lanes...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wind, rain Monday; wind, snow Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Windy conditions return Monday with lots of precipitation in our forecast. Monday’s high temperatures will be in the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. It will be a breezy day with southeast winds around 15 to 25 mph, gusts up to 35 mph. Monday evening...
