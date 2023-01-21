ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe

Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
People

Leni Klum and Seal Wear Coordinating Outfits for Father-Daughter Date at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere

The up-and-coming model and the musician hit the red carpet in matching all-black outfits  Leni Klum and her dad, Seal, reunited for a glamorous movie night.  On Wednesday, the father-daughter pair were spotted at the Shotgun Wedding premiere in Los Angeles, where they posed for the cameras in coordinating black outfits.  The 18-year-old model, whom Seal shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum, wore a classic little black dress styled with a black clutch bag and platform heels. She made a statement with her beauty look, wearing a bright red lip...
In Style

Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard

For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
WWD

Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner Stun at Schiaparelli

The buzz ahead of Monday morning’s Schiaparelli show was that she had been in makeup since 5 a.m., and that the look would be spectacular. The she in question was Doja Cat, and when the rapper arrived she didn’t disappoint with 30,000 red Swarovski crystals that had been hand-applied covering her face, head and arms. Her dramatic entrance prompted wows through the crowd. More from WWDIris Van Herpen Couture Spring 2023Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023Nahmias Men's Fall 2023 Doja Cat’s been upping the ante with eclectic makeup looks each season, and this intricate assembly matched the silk faille bustier, hand-knit skirr of...
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic

Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé's Exclusive Dubai Concert Was a Rousing Display of Her Evolving Artistry

By now, everyone has found out about the internet's worst kept secret: Beyoncé would return to the stage for the grand opening of the ultra luxurious resort, Atlantis The Royal Dubai. What fans didn't know was what to expect from the global superstar for not just her first performance in front of a live audience in almost five years, but also her first since releasing her groundbreaking album Renaissance last summer.
In Style

Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties

Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
In Style

The Neckline on Anya Taylor-Joy’s Corset Could Not Have Plunged Any Deeper

From cherry-red corset dresses (styled with matching stockings) to sexy Schiaparelli belted tops, Anya Taylor-Joy has yet to meet a corset she hasn’t liked. But while the actress may be more than familiar with the waist-cinching trend, she recently took a slight style departure by reaching for a version of the structured silhouette that was a bit more daring — but no less chic — in honor of Paris Fashion Week.
In Style

Dua Lipa Wore a Single-Buttoned Tweed Jacket with Nothing Underneath

Dua Lipa is redefining the meaning of business casual one outfit at a time. From blingy blazers and bra tops to plunging LBDs layered underneath boxy jackets, the pop star clearly has her own distinctive definition of professional style. And yesterday's outfit was a prime example. On Friday, Dua delivered...
Harper's Bazaar

The Shoe Brand Meghan Markle Wears on Repeat Is Having a Major Sale

While you may not want to walk a mile in a member of the Royal Family's shoes, you might be itching to bring a little bit of their style into your wardrobe. Fortunately, Sarah Flint's Happy Shoe Year Sale offers a rare opportunity to score some regal fashion for less. Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing the brand a handful of times—and no, not just because they match her classic-meets-California cool style. The direct-to-consumer label is known for making comfortable boots, heels, and flats that look just as good as they feel. (Translation? Walking a literal mile in the Duchess of Sussex's Sarah Flint Natalie flats seems like a breeze.)
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Gets Romantic in Cutout Ruffle Dress & 6-Inch Heels As She Reminisces Her Wedding With Ben Affleck on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez was a vision in white while arriving at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Jan. 18. The pop icon stopped by the late-night talk to chat about marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, recording her new album, “This is Me, Now” and her new movie, “Shotgun Wedding,” which officially debuts on Amazon Prime on Jan. 27. Lopez looked absolutely breathing for appearance. The award-winning singer initially arrived in a white trench coat. The outerwear featured a sharp collar, slits near the...
POPSUGAR

Sydney Sweeney Wears a Leather Bustier Minidress to Bed

You can't beat a little black dress. In a Jan. 18 Instagram post, Sydney Sweeney shared photos of her head-to-toe leather outfit, featuring an edgy wraparound minidress from Alexander McQueen. The look, captured by photographer Marco Bahler, included a zip-up bustier top with silver hardware, as well as coordinating platform boots, which hit just below the knee. To top it off, Sweeney accessorized with a pair of sheer black tights, a matching leather bag, and a flattering double-breasted trench coat in heather gray.
Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari Masters Wedding Guest Style in Lightweight Dress, $58 Earrings and Strappy Sandals

Kristin Cavallari brought her own effortless take to wedding guest dressing this weekend. On Saturday, the Uncommon James founder snapped mirror selfies on Instagram Stories before stepping out on a beach to celebrate close friend Steph Biegel’s wedding. For the occasion, she wore a lightweight cream dress with a faintly sheer texture, overlaid with rounded 3D flower petal-like panels for a whimsical touch. Draped over a matte cream crop top for a clever layering trick, Cavallari’s bohemian dress was smoothly paired with a gold ring, delicate pendant necklace and lightweight abstract tan drop earrings — the $58 Nudist style from her own label,...

