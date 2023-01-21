Read full article on original website
Related
echo-pilot.com
Commuters in Maryland, Pennsylvania could face freezing rain Wednesday morning
Freezing rain Wednesday could make the morning commute tricky, according to weather forecasters. A weather system brewing for the region could drop a little snow Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. By daybreak Wednesday, rain and freezing rain might blend in, according to the weather service. The chance...
N.J. weather: Up to 5 inches of snow in forecast for Wednesday winter storm
UPDATE: Forecast for Wednesday winter storm includes snow for half of state. Latest updates. Snow lovers across a wide swath of New Jersey will finally get their wish on Wednesday as accumulating snow is expected most of the state with the higher amounts of 3 to 5 inches expected in the northwestern counties, which also woke up to some light snow this morning.
Storm Watch: Fast-Moving System Brings Rain, Sleet, With Up To Foot Of Snow Farther North
A complex storm is bringing rain to much of the region, with sleet farther inland, and as much as a foot of snow in some spots in upstate New York and northern New England. The storm, which arrived late Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22, has continued into Monday morning, Jan. 23.
N.J. weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals in your town.
Forecasters are tracking a winter storm that could bring widespread snowfall through most of New Jersey on Wednesday with the potential for up to 6 inches on the northwestern part of the state. Snowfall projections are likely to fluctuate in the next two days leading up to the storm as...
ksmu.org
National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible
Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
STACKER — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more […]
WOLF
The winter weather shouldn't be too much of a surprise, after all it is Pennsylvania!
POTTSVILLE,SCHUYLKILL CO(WOLF) — We've been spoiled here in northeast P-A with mostly above average temperatures this month. But with all of us seeing measurable snowfall, PennDOT officials are gearing up for this latest winter storm and so are people here. The winter weather shouldn’t be too much of a...
wesb.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Central PA
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in central Pennsylvania from 3 PM today to 3 AM Monday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snowfall could be around 4 inches across the highest terrain. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania...
WLWT 5
LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through
We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
Winter Storm Warning: Multiple States Brace for Heavy Snowfall and Strong Winds
Winter storm warnings have been issued in multiple states across the country as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall and strong winds to the region. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), some areas could see up to 12 inches of snow as the storm moves through.
Snow and rain, slick travel expected in New England Sunday and Monday
BOSTON – Another round of snow and rain is on the way for Sunday night through Monday as a strong coastal storm moves up the coast just in time for the start of the work and school week. Most of the day Sunday will be dry, however the clouds stick around. It's not until after sunset rain and snow moves in.Eastern portions of the state will see mainly rain tonight with snow farther north and west, however the storm is trending colder with a changeover to snow even down to the coast Monday. Significant snow accumulation is expected for northern...
kbsi23.com
Winter Storm Potential (as of 1/23/23)
Above is the video forecast for the potential winter storm Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory in place for much of Missouri, western Illinois and NW Arkansas. Rain and snow will all be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday and Wednesday night. In...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio Weather: Winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of northern Ohio and NW Pennsylvania until 1 p.m. on Monday. Periods of widespread snow continue to overspread northern OH and NW PA from the SW through this early afternoon. Heaviest snow expected this morning through late...
Snow emergencies: What are they and when we can expect more?
More snow is in the forecast, which means some communities will likely issue snow emergencies or travel advisories.
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
WNEP-TV 16
The Flood of '96 — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A big snowstorm followed by a January thaw 27 years ago led to the flood of 1996. Mike Stevens remembered the damage ten years later in 2006, and we do the same in this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road. Check out stories from WNEP's Video...
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 7