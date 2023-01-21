ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible

Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history

STACKER — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more […]
Winter Weather Advisory for Central PA

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in central Pennsylvania from 3 PM today to 3 AM Monday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snowfall could be around 4 inches across the highest terrain. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania...
LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through

We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
Snow and rain, slick travel expected in New England Sunday and Monday

BOSTON – Another round of snow and rain is on the way for Sunday night through Monday as a strong coastal storm moves up the coast just in time for the start of the work and school week.  Most of the day Sunday will be dry, however the clouds stick around. It's not until after sunset rain and snow moves in.Eastern portions of the state will see mainly rain tonight with snow farther north and west, however the storm is trending colder with a changeover to snow even down to the coast Monday. Significant snow accumulation is expected for northern...
Winter Storm Potential (as of 1/23/23)

Above is the video forecast for the potential winter storm Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory in place for much of Missouri, western Illinois and NW Arkansas. Rain and snow will all be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday and Wednesday night. In...
Northeast Ohio Weather: Winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of northern Ohio and NW Pennsylvania until 1 p.m. on Monday. Periods of widespread snow continue to overspread northern OH and NW PA from the SW through this early afternoon. Heaviest snow expected this morning through late...
The Flood of '96 — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A big snowstorm followed by a January thaw 27 years ago led to the flood of 1996. Mike Stevens remembered the damage ten years later in 2006, and we do the same in this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road. Check out stories from WNEP's Video...
Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
MISSOURI STATE
