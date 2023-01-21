ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State basketball at Indiana: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State basketball heads to Indiana in yet another big-time conference showdown on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Spartans are coming off a much-needed win over Rutgers on Thursday. Michigan State snapped a two-game losing streak with the win, and now sits at 13-6 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play.

Indiana also is coming off an impressive showing on Thursday, with a dominant road victory over Illinois. Indiana has won their last two games after losing three games before then. The Hoosiers are 12-6 overall and 3-4 in Big Ten play this year.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Indiana:

  • Date: Jan. 22, 2023
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Three Things to Watch

Here are three things to watch out for in this matchup between Michigan State and Indiana:

Slowing down TJD: Once again, the Spartans will be tasked with slowing down a dominant big man — this time it’s Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis. He was pegged as the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and has lived up to those expectations. He’s averaging 18.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, and will be extremely difficult to contain on Sunday.

Winning with defense for MSU: The Spartans have been winning with strong defensive play since the start of December, holding opponents to less than 70 points in nine of their last 10 games. Indiana is one of the better offensive teams in the league, ranked second in points per game at just under 80 points per tilt. So this matchup will be a clash in style and team strengths — can the Spartans strong defense lead them to a win?

Continuing dominant guard play: Entering the season we had high expectations for the Spartans backcourt and it’s coming into fruition as we hit the second half of the season. A.J. Hoggard, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins are starting to find their grove on both ends of the floor, and were huge in the victory over Rutgers on Thursday (combined for 39 points). If this trio can combine for nearly 40 again on Sunday, then the Spartans have a strong chance of picking up the road win.

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 72, Indiana 68

The Hoosiers appear to be back on track after a disappointing start to conference play but this feels like a game where the losses of Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson will catch up with them. Michigan State should have a game plan in place for how they want to handle Jackson-Davis and feel like the Spartans’ guards can take over this game late to steal the road victory.

