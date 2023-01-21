ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#WinterWeather – Southern system comes through overnight bringing freezing rain and sleet

By Matt Cassada
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

WINTERY WEATHER ADVISORY:

  • Mercer, Monroe, Summers, and Greenbrier including Bluefield, Hinton, Union, Lewisburg, and Rainelle from 4 AM Sunday to 4 PM Sunday.
  • Bland, Giles, & Tazewell including Tazewell, Richlands, and Bland from 4 AM Sunday to 4 PM Sunday.
  • Eastern side of Nicholas and Fayette counties including Meadow Bridge from 7 AM Sunday to 4 PM Sunday.
  • Pocahontas county including Marlinton and Snowshoe from 7 AM Sunday to 7 PM Sunday.

A system from our south will move its way into the area in the morning hours for Sunday. Most of southern WV will be slightly below the freezing mark as the system first makes its way in. Thus, freezing rain to start your Sunday morning. Our eastern mountain counties will deal with freezing rain/sleet in the higher elevations. This precipitation will create patchy black ice for any early morning travelers for Sunday as well. As we progress into the late morning hours, temperatures will warm above the freezing mark where everyone should start to see rain. By the afternoon, everyone will be back into the 40s with more rain forecasted. Ice accumulations will be manageable for powerlines but caution on the roads, especially in the morning, will be a must.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVz6M_0kMnie6g00

Tonight will be a calm start with partly cloudy skies. But heading later into the overnight, we will have more clouds building in as a southern weather system starts to makes it way through the morning hours for Sunday. Lows for tonight will be at the 30 mark with winds building in from the southeast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxkZP_0kMnie6g00

Sunday will start off with cloudy skies as the southern system pushes through the early morning hours. Most will start below the freezing mark and thus freezing rain and sleet will be possible in the morning, especially in the higher elevations. Icy conditions will also be possible for Sunday morning as well! Heading into the afternoon, we warm back up into the 40s as we all transition into rain showers. A switchover to some wintry weather is expected during the overnight hours, which looks most likely in the mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEsr3_0kMnie6g00

Monday we start off in the upper 20s which will provide the potential freezing rain/sleet/snow across the region. Upsloping will be the main driver for precipitation so the higher in elevation you are, the more chances you’ll have ice and snow. This upslope will also allow for highest elevations to have measurable snow. A light accumulation is possible elsewhere, which could provide some slick travel, as highs only get into the low 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJqqa_0kMnie6g00

Tuesday will be a cold start as we start off in the low 20s. Thankfully, sunshine is in store for the afternoon forecast and mild temperatures as we get back into the low 40s. Clouds will be on the increase late afternoon through the evening hours as a new weather system approaches.

Everything you need to go snow tubing

Wednesday is currently gearing up to be another day where we stat off with rain showers throughout the day, But, into Wednesday night, we will see the rain switch over to wintery precipitation as we slowly drop into the 20s. The mountains could once again pick up on an accumulation of snow, but some fine-tuning still needs to be done. Highs will be near 50 during the day, which should help prevent much snow accumulation from occurring in the lowlands.

Thursday will begin our cold trend into the weekend as we only warm back up into the low 30s. This will provide chances for upslope snow over the mountains with snow accumulation in the lowlands as well.

#WeatherTogether

Friday keeps the colder trend going, with a few lingering flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy skies, with highs into the mid 30s.

Saturday will start our weekend off with drier weather and partly sunny skies as we finally get a break from the rain and snow. But the sunshine doesn’t appear to provide any relief from the cold temperatures as we once again are in the 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvqgp_0kMnie6g00

In our extended the big cool down looks to be sticking around this time as highs struggle into the 30s. As we make the transition in our jet stream to more January-like weather, the chance for snow and ice increase as a few systems filter through.  This colder pattern looks to stick around through the end of the month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vevSN_0kMnie6g00

TONIGHT
Gradual increase in clouds! Lows at the 30 mark!
SUNDAY
Some wintry precipitation for the mountains, primarily rain in the lowlands. Highs in the low 40s.
MONDAY
Upslope snow showers likely, some accumulations. Highs in the low 30s.
TUESDAY
Sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds late. Highs in the middle 40s.
WEDNESDAY
Rain showers likely, switching to a wintry mix overnight. Highs at the 50 mark!
THURSDAY
Lingering snow showers remain. Highs near freezing.
FRIDAY
Flurries off and on. Highs in the mid 30s.
SATURDAY
Sunny but remaining cool. Highs near the 30 mark!
SUNDAY
A few showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.
MONDAY
A few showers possible. Highs in the 30s.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny skies. Highs in the 30s.

