East Lansing, MI

Zion Taylor includes Michigan State football in top six

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Michigan State has found themselves inside of the top six for Zion Taylor, an edge prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. Taylor, a native of Pearland, Texas, attends Shadow Creek High School. He is a 3-star prospect.

Taylor is familiar with MSU’s pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan, and has been on the Spartans radar since Mel Tucker hired Jordan.

Michigan State is inside the top six alongside Arkansas, Cal, Kansas, Tulane and Houston.

