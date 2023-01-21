NFL playoffs: Chiefs fend off Jaguars, advance to AFC title game after Patrick Mahomes toughs out ankle injury

The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.

