NFL playoffs: Chiefs fend off Jaguars, advance to AFC title game after Patrick Mahomes toughs out ankle injury

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
atozsports.com
Chiefs: NFL analyst implies the Jaguars tried to hurt Patrick Mahomes
By now we have all seen the video, and we were all probably about to cry. Patrick Mahomes, the MVP quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, was hurt, as a Jacksonville Jaguar defended landed on Mahomes’ ankle. There are people that think it was a dirty play, and there...
Brittany Mahomes Describes Wild Tailgate Scene Before Jaguars-Chiefs Playoff Game
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany described an absolutely wild tailgate scene ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game against the Jaguars. With the Chiefs scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round, Jaguars fans came out in full force. After winning their first playoff game since 2017, Jacksonville had something to celebrate.
Look: Emmitt Smith Has 2-Word Message For The Cowboys
Emmitt Smith is fired up to watch his Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening. The Dallas Cowboys are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in the second NFC Divisional game. The winner will advance to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday. If ...
While Complimenting Jaguars Fans, Trevor Lawrence May Have Struck a Nerve With Kansas City’s
Things could get awfully loud in Kansas City this weekend for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The post While Complimenting Jaguars Fans, Trevor Lawrence May Have Struck a Nerve With Kansas City’s appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out
Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo
Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win. There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round. Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes appeared to be in significant pain after he injured his ankle in Saturday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars game, but Andy Reid does not anticipate the star quarterback missing time. Reid told reporters on Monday that Mahomes is planning to play in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also said Mahomes’... The post Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What Andy Reid’s latest update on Patrick Mahomes means for the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Patrick Mahomes injury heading into the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes injury will be covered like the moon landing this week, though the Chiefs quarterback has said he will play barring anything unforeseen. Kansas City has a tough test...
NFL World Reacts To What Ex-Quarterback Said About Tony Dungy
One former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear amid this week's controversy. Dungy, the Hall of Fame head coach, went viral this week for pushing a ridiculous conspiracy theory and making a controversial comment at the March for Life. But while Dungy is facing a lot ...
NFL Playoffs on NBC4: Chiefs host Jaguars in divisional round
(WCMH) — The final game on NBC4 of this NFL season will come to you from Kansas City, Missouri at 4:30 p.m. as the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. The top-seeded Chiefs are fresh off a seventh consecutive AFC West title and are now two wins away […]
Florida man watches Chiefs beat Jaguars. Wait, that was Gov. Ron DeSantis at Arrowhead
In the stands at Arrowhead, some Chiefs fans were cheering DeSantis: “Best governor! Run for president! Run for president!”
NFL World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Appearance Monday
America's most well-know hater of all things Dallas Cowboys was in postseason form today as Stephen A. Smith made his appearance on First Take this morning. At the top of the show, the cameras panned to Cowboys legend Michael Irvin getting ready to lament the end of his team's playoff run. But ...
Nevius: Christian McCaffrey’s mom, Lisa, gives unfiltered look at life as an NFL mom
Ever since the 49ers went on their 11-game unbeaten streak, one name has been mentioned again and again. Coming into Sunday’s second-round playoff game with Dallas, scatback Christian McCaffrey has literally never lost a game since he became the starter. The do-it-all back has broken big gains rushing and he’s caught passes like a WR.
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Jim Nantz Sunday
The NFL World isn't thrilled with Jim Nantz's comment on a Buffalo Bills player on Sunday. Nantz and his broadcasting partner, Tony Romo, mocked Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis for not intercepting a Joe Burorw Hail Mary! attempt on Sunday afternoon. Bills fans believe Nantz was being a bit harsh ...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes high-ankle sprain: Andy Reid says Chiefs QB plans to play in AFC Championship vs. Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hurt his ankle early in the divisional game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and after initially being questionable to return, he went back in for the second half and played through the rest of the game, helping lead the Chiefs to a 27-20 win. After...
Comments / 0