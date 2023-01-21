Read full article on original website
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
New Waterpark to Open on LEGOLAND Site in Goshen This Summer
A new waterpark is scheduled to open at LEGOLAND just in time for the hottest days of summer. The LEGOLAND theme park in Goshen will be kicking off another season on March 31. The massive tourist attraction has proven to be a huge success, drawing LEGO lovers from all over the east coast and beyond.
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
Announcing Paddy in Poughkeepsie; March 11, 2023
The Hudson Valley's BIGGEST Saint Patrick's Day celebration is back, with Paddy in Poughkeepsie 2023 taking place at the MJN Convention Center (FKA the Mid-Hudson Civic Center) in Poughkeepsie on Saturday, March 11th from 2pm till 8pm. The event will feature LIVE MUSIC from The Mighty Ploughboys, and the best Dropkick Murphys cover band, the NOTKick Murphys! Mahoney's Irish Pub will be on site providing traditional Irish foods and fare, plus there will be plenty of vendors and of course BEER!
No Need to Panic: Hudson Valley Chocolate Shop Restocked
You may have heard over the holiday that one of the Hudson Valley's favorite places to get chocolate was running in short supply. Krause's Chocolates which has 3 locations in the Hudson Valley, its flagship store in Saugerties, New York, and then two satellite stores located in New Paltz and Rhinebeck announced through social media during the holiday that they were running short on our favorite candy.
Former Fast Food Restaurant to Reopen as Something New in Ulster, New York
The once-popular restaurant will soon be home to something new and many residents aren't happy with the choice. Back in 2014, the town of Ulster announced that they would be welcoming the first-ever Hardee's fast food restaurant in New York State. At the time the location was going to be in a newly constructed plaza off the highly traveled Route 9W in Lake Katrine and when plans were revealed many Kingston and surrounding area burger fans were excited.
The Bar on West & Main Opens its Doors in Pleasant Valley, NY
There's a new bar in town and it's bringing a "good vibe" to the Pleasant Valley community. You may remember back in May of 2022, we shared that 2 Pleasant Valley natives were working on opening a new bar/restaurant. Alexandra Pullman and Arianna Milanese had worked in the restaurant industry across the Hudson Valley for the last 8 years and decided to join forces to create a new spot for locals to enjoy in their hometown.
Travel and Leisure Names Dutchess County Rail Trail Best in the U.S.
It's no secret, the Hudson Valley is one of the best locations in America to enjoy the outdoors. We have access to some of the most beautiful hiking and nature trails in New York State. A major publication agrees and just named one of our most popular trails as the best in America.
The 10 Best Bakeries In and Around Orange County, NY
Happy New Year! I know, I know, it's been like 10 days, but that's okay. I am still saying Happy New Year to people when I'm out in public, or if I'm just seeing folks that I hadn't seen since 2022. The holidays may be over, but there is still...
345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704, Yonkers, NY 10704 - $140,000
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704 in Yonkers is listed at $140,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
Will Hudson Valley Gas Stations Have to Stop Selling Fireball? New Lawsuit Could Make it Happen
If you've ever bought Fireball at your local gas station, a new lawsuit wants you to know that it's not what you think. Back in May of 2021, many Hudson Valley convenience store customers started to notice that there was something for sale at most stores that was never on sale before. I shared that the store I go into in Poughkeepsie on a regular basis had put up a display selling, what I thought at the time, was one of my favorite whiskeys.
Massive “Spaceship” in Saugerties, New York Explained
There's nothing like a good Hudson Valley mystery, and a recent question from a Saugerties, NY resident has the whole neighborhood talking. The deep history in our corner of New York State means that there's a question to be answered around nearly every corner. Just weeks ago, the truth behind mysterious markings near Fishkill, NY that looked like a mix between crop circles and Stonehenge was finally revealed to be relics of a long-closed resort from the 1970s. Something very different has people scratching their heads in Saugerties, NY.
Hudson Valley Cops Investigate Man Luring Kids At New York State Diner
Warning: Police are searching for an "old man" who allegedly offered children money to get them to go into a bathroom at a popular diner. Over the weekend, a social media post reported a man tried to lure a child into a bathroom at a diner in Orange County, New York.
Possible Shooting Before ‘Bizarre’ Car Crash In Hudson Valley, New York
A potential road rage shooting led to a "bizarre" car crash scene during a rainy Sunday evening in the Hudson Valley. We have shocking photos from the scene. Police in Orange County, New York are investigating a car crash and reports of shots fired. Car Crash Possible Shooting In New...
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp Reviews
Connecticut is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
New Strange Details: Hudson Valley Student Missing In New York State
New details are coming after a Hudson Valley student went missing earlier this month. Family and friends continue to ask for help. Family and friends are searching for 29-year-old Jordan Taylor. New Paltz, Spring Valley Graduate Is Missing. Taylor went to Spring Valley High School and graduated from SUNY New...
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
Banner Year for Leasing at Stella and Twenty Five Maple Luxury Rental Properties in Downtown New Rochelle
2022 was a robust year for two of downtown New Rochelle’s most successful luxury rental communities – Stella and Twenty Five Maple. The two downtown projects, which are being developed by WBP Development LLC, and LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, are attracting residents with a winning combination of elegantly designed apartments, world-class amenities and easy access to the Metro-North/Amtrak station.
