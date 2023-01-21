ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Fresh off upset of Kansas, No. 14 TCU faces Oklahoma

TCU's bench was a big reason why the Horned Frogs picked up perhaps the biggest regular-season victory in program history Saturday at Kansas. Now, the No. 14 Horned Frogs turn their attention to building some momentum off that win as they prepare to face visiting Oklahoma on Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
Porterville Recorder

Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky after Reeves' 23-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 3-3 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -5.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores after Antonio Reeves scored 23 points in Kentucky's 76-67 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. The Commodores have gone 7-4 in home games....
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS SOUTHERN 71, ALABAMA STATE 65

Percentages: FG .410, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Farooq 3-5, Jo.Walker 1-1, Barnes 1-5, Mortle 1-5, Henry 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jo.Walker 2, Barnes, Carter, Mortle, Nicholas). Turnovers: 11 (Farooq 4, Nicholas 3, Carter 2, Craig, Jo.Walker). Steals: 5 (Mortle 3, Craig, Granger).
MONTGOMERY, AL
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo visits Ball State on 5-game road slide

Buffalo Bulls (9-10, 3-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-6, 4-2 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -5.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo travels to Ball State looking to stop its five-game road skid. The Cardinals are 8-0 in home games. Ball State ranks ninth in the MAC with...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

DELAWARE STATE 88, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 85, OT

Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Robinson 3-6, Stitt 1-2, Staten 1-4, Muniz 1-5, Stone 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stone 2). Turnovers: 15 (Staten 4, Muniz 3, Somerville 2, Stitt 2, Stone 2, Johnson, Robinson). Steals: 7 (Johnson 2, Muniz 2,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Porterville Recorder

NO. 17 BAYLOR 75, NO. 9 KANSAS 69

Percentages: FG .462, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Wilson 3-7, Dick 2-5, Harris 0-1, Pettiford 0-1, Yesufu 0-2, McCullar 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Harris, McCullar, Wilson). Turnovers: 13 (Harris 4, Rice 3, McCullar 2, Adams, Pettiford, Udeh, Wilson). Steals: 5 (McCullar 2,...
WACO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Utah 120, Charlotte 102

CHARLOTTE (102) McDaniels 4-9 1-2 9, Washington 1-7 1-2 3, Plumlee 5-6 8-11 18, Hayward 4-7 3-4 11, Rozier 9-23 3-5 23, Thor 0-3 2-2 2, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Richards 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 5-7 1-2 11, McGowens 0-7 2-2 2, Smith Jr. 6-11 3-4 15. Totals 38-85 24-34 102.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 84, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70

Percentages: FG .567, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Whitley 2-4, Byrd 1-2, Lyons 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Woods 0-1, Etienne 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Whitley). Turnovers: 10 (Whitley 3, Byrd 2, Etienne 2, Reynolds, Rollins, Woods). Steals: 6 (Byrd 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Woods).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

MORGAN STATE 77, NORFOLK STATE 71

Percentages: FG .368, FT .763. 3-Point Goals: 0-13, .000 (Tate 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Bryant 0-8). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Chambers 2, Bryant, C.Brown, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (C.Brown 5, Bryant 2, Jenkins). Steals: 4 (Bankston 2, C.Brown 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MORGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
BALTIMORE, MD
Porterville Recorder

Farrakhan and Eastern Michigan host Toledo

Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-15, 1-5 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-6, 4-2 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -19; over/under is 165.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces the Toledo Rockets after Noah Farrakhan scored 26 points in Eastern Michigan's 88-67 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Rockets are 7-1 on their...
TOLEDO, OH
Porterville Recorder

ALABAMA A&M 67, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 59

Percentages: FG .415, FT .474. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (T.Smith 3-6, Nelson 1-1, Bell 1-2, Gambrell 1-3, Harding 0-1, Harris 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Augustin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Rasas 2, Rutty). Turnovers: 19 (Douglas 3, T.Smith 3, Augustin 2, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Rutty...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
College Football News

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1950 to 1959 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1950 to 1959 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?. According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1950s?
ALABAMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

GRAMBLING STATE 77, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 70

Percentages: FG .542, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (Christon 2-3, Murrell 2-4, Smith 1-1, Cotton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aku, Christon, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Cowart 4, Smith 3, Aku 2, Cotton 2, Lamin 2, Moton 2, Murrell 2, Christon). Steals: 11 (Cowart 5,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

ALCORN STATE 76, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 68

Percentages: FG .444, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Harmon 3-8, Dyson 2-5, Davis 1-1, Garrett 1-1, Gudavicius 1-1, French 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Henderson 4, Davis, Dyson, McEntire). Turnovers: 15 (Harmon 5, Davis 3, Garrett 3, Gudavicius 3, Henderson). Steals: 4 (Garrett 2,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy