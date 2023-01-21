Read full article on original website
AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 12
What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 12. Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
Fresh off upset of Kansas, No. 14 TCU faces Oklahoma
TCU's bench was a big reason why the Horned Frogs picked up perhaps the biggest regular-season victory in program history Saturday at Kansas. Now, the No. 14 Horned Frogs turn their attention to building some momentum off that win as they prepare to face visiting Oklahoma on Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas.
A chaotic week in college basketball cushioned the Bruins' fall, although the Wildcats did leap them as the top-ranked team in the Pac-12.
No. 14 TCU hands No. 2 Kansas worst home loss in 2 years
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks. It was Kansas’ second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks fell 84-59...
Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky after Reeves' 23-point game
Kentucky Wildcats (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 3-3 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -5.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores after Antonio Reeves scored 23 points in Kentucky's 76-67 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. The Commodores have gone 7-4 in home games....
TEXAS SOUTHERN 71, ALABAMA STATE 65
Percentages: FG .410, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Farooq 3-5, Jo.Walker 1-1, Barnes 1-5, Mortle 1-5, Henry 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jo.Walker 2, Barnes, Carter, Mortle, Nicholas). Turnovers: 11 (Farooq 4, Nicholas 3, Carter 2, Craig, Jo.Walker). Steals: 5 (Mortle 3, Craig, Granger).
Buffalo visits Ball State on 5-game road slide
Buffalo Bulls (9-10, 3-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-6, 4-2 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -5.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo travels to Ball State looking to stop its five-game road skid. The Cardinals are 8-0 in home games. Ball State ranks ninth in the MAC with...
DELAWARE STATE 88, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 85, OT
Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Robinson 3-6, Stitt 1-2, Staten 1-4, Muniz 1-5, Stone 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stone 2). Turnovers: 15 (Staten 4, Muniz 3, Somerville 2, Stitt 2, Stone 2, Johnson, Robinson). Steals: 7 (Johnson 2, Muniz 2,...
NO. 17 BAYLOR 75, NO. 9 KANSAS 69
Percentages: FG .462, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Wilson 3-7, Dick 2-5, Harris 0-1, Pettiford 0-1, Yesufu 0-2, McCullar 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Harris, McCullar, Wilson). Turnovers: 13 (Harris 4, Rice 3, McCullar 2, Adams, Pettiford, Udeh, Wilson). Steals: 5 (McCullar 2,...
Utah 120, Charlotte 102
CHARLOTTE (102) McDaniels 4-9 1-2 9, Washington 1-7 1-2 3, Plumlee 5-6 8-11 18, Hayward 4-7 3-4 11, Rozier 9-23 3-5 23, Thor 0-3 2-2 2, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Richards 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 5-7 1-2 11, McGowens 0-7 2-2 2, Smith Jr. 6-11 3-4 15. Totals 38-85 24-34 102.
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 84, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70
Percentages: FG .567, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Whitley 2-4, Byrd 1-2, Lyons 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Woods 0-1, Etienne 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Whitley). Turnovers: 10 (Whitley 3, Byrd 2, Etienne 2, Reynolds, Rollins, Woods). Steals: 6 (Byrd 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Woods).
MORGAN STATE 77, NORFOLK STATE 71
Percentages: FG .368, FT .763. 3-Point Goals: 0-13, .000 (Tate 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Bryant 0-8). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Chambers 2, Bryant, C.Brown, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (C.Brown 5, Bryant 2, Jenkins). Steals: 4 (Bankston 2, C.Brown 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MORGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Farrakhan and Eastern Michigan host Toledo
Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-15, 1-5 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-6, 4-2 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -19; over/under is 165.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces the Toledo Rockets after Noah Farrakhan scored 26 points in Eastern Michigan's 88-67 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Rockets are 7-1 on their...
ALABAMA A&M 67, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 59
Percentages: FG .415, FT .474. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (T.Smith 3-6, Nelson 1-1, Bell 1-2, Gambrell 1-3, Harding 0-1, Harris 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Augustin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Rasas 2, Rutty). Turnovers: 19 (Douglas 3, T.Smith 3, Augustin 2, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Rutty...
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1950 to 1959 Final Top 25
Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1950 to 1959 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?. According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1950s?
College Gameday Coming to Lexington for Kentucky-Kansas
For the second season in a row, ESPN's College Gameday crew will be in attendance for a showdown between the Kentucky Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks. Last season, it was UK leaving Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence with an 80-62 drubbing of Kansas, spearheaded by 27 points from former Cat Keion ...
6 LSU football records that will never be broken
LSU has played football for over 100 years. The game has changed a lot in that span. What we see now looks different than what those watching in 1905 saw. The rules are different, and players are deployed in different ways. Some records set long ago will never be broken....
GRAMBLING STATE 77, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 70
Percentages: FG .542, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (Christon 2-3, Murrell 2-4, Smith 1-1, Cotton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aku, Christon, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Cowart 4, Smith 3, Aku 2, Cotton 2, Lamin 2, Moton 2, Murrell 2, Christon). Steals: 11 (Cowart 5,...
ALCORN STATE 76, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 68
Percentages: FG .444, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Harmon 3-8, Dyson 2-5, Davis 1-1, Garrett 1-1, Gudavicius 1-1, French 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Henderson 4, Davis, Dyson, McEntire). Turnovers: 15 (Harmon 5, Davis 3, Garrett 3, Gudavicius 3, Henderson). Steals: 4 (Garrett 2,...
